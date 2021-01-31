GWR : First Iron Ore Shipment Update - C4 Deposit

1 February 2021
ASX Announcement
First Iron Ore Shipment Update - C4 Deposit
HIGHLIGHTS
Loading of ore onto the Cargo Ship "PANAFRICAN" is progressing well with 30,000 tonnes of premium high-grade lump currently loaded on board the vessel (Figure 1 & 2).
Due to Port surge (weather event which results in evacuation of ships from Port) and berth maintenance at the Port of Geraldton, GWR's vessel will have a pause in loading but has priority to dock at Berth 5 to continue to load the remaining ~25,000 tonnes of ore onto the vessel on 6 February 2021.
GWR and Alliance Partner Pilbara Resource Group (PRG) expect the vessel the MV PANAFRICAN to depart on or before 8 February 2021 to make its first historic shipment of Iron Ore from the C4 Iron deposit.
High-Gradelump and fines product will continue to be stockpiled at the Port of Geradlton Site 88 location, and shipments will now continue each month in accordance with GWRs offtake agreement with Hong Kong Trader, Pacific Minerals.
GWR is currently in the process of securing a Vessel for its second shipment of Iron Ore to its Offtake partner.
C4 Stage 1 mining activites continue to progress on site with crushing and screening activites on-going.
The current review being undertaken by GWR on its entire Wiluna West Iron Ore project is progressing very well with regards to:
Stage 1 - C4 production tonnage expansion
Stage 2 - C4 portion of the remaining ~20 million tonnes1 to be optimised and discussions with interested parties having commenced.
Other GWR Iron Ore deposits - Focussing on optimised high grade low strip ratio deposits.
PRG is engaged for Stage 1 of the C4 mining operations which covers the first 1 million tonnes of C4's Mineral Resource estimate of 21.6 million tonnes at 60.7% Fe1.
1 2004 JORC Code compliant Resource is 131.1 Mt at 60.0% Fe, comprising of 10.1 Mt at 62.5% Fe Measured, 72.0 Mt at 59.9% Fe Indicated and 48.8 Mt @ 59.4% Fe Inferred. (refer ASX announcement dated 12th November 2019 and 8th July 2011 and 11th April 2013).
GWR Group Limited (ASX:GWR) ("GWR Group" or "the Company") is pleased to provide this shipping and production update to shareholders with operations continuing to progress at GWR's 100% owned flagship C4 Iron Ore deposit in Wiluna.
Figure 1: GWR Director Mr Jimmy Lee and GWR Chairman Mr Gary Lyons with cargo ship PANAFRICAN (Port of Geraldton) in the background being loaded with High-grade lump ore from the C4 deposit.
GWR Chairman Mr Gary Lyons commented:
"The loading of premium high grade lump ore onto our cargo ship has progressed well and will resume on the 6thday of this month. Due to Port surge and maintenance at the Port of Geraldton, our vessel is anchored just out of port and has priority to dock at Berth 5 once maintenance has been conducted and will then load the remaining ~25,000 tonnes of ore.
We now expect the first historic shipment of Iron Ore to our offtake partner to leave the Port of Geraldton on or before 8 February 2021 and we look forward to securing a vessel for our second shipment this month.
Iron ore stockpiles continue to build at Site 88 Storage Facility at the Port of Geraldton with operations on site continuing to progress."
Figure 2: High-grade lump ore being transported onto PANAFRICAN cargo ship (Port of Geraldton)
Figure 3: GWR representatives and Traditional owners the Wiluna Martu people, including TMPAC Board
Members and leaders
Alliance Partner Pilbara Resource Group (PRG) is engaged for Stage 1 of the C4 mining operations which covers the first 1 million tonnes of C4's Mineral Resource estimate of 21.6 million tonnes at 60.7% Fe with assessment and modelling currently underway to increase production tonnage on Stage 1.
Under the Joint Venture with PRG, GWR is required to provide minimal capex and opex, will retain 70% share in the project profit as well as retaining the rights for ore sales, strategy and timing.
The current review being undertaken by GWR on its entire Wiluna West Iron Ore project is progressing very well with regards to increasing the production tonnage at Stage 1 (C4 Iron deposit) and optimising the remaining ~20 million tonnes1 to be optimised for Stage 2 whilst discussions with interested parties have commenced
Other than at C4 GWR currently has mining approvals in place for the C3 and Bowerbird deposits which permit the mining of a combined 7 million tonnes per annum.
The emphasis being placed on this review is to focus on high grade portions of deposits , which have low strip ratios and can be brought to production in the most effective manner in order to maximise the benefits to shareholders from the current buoyant Iron Ore prices.
Table 1: Key Project Milestones to be achieved for the development of the C4 Iron Deposit
|
MILESTONE
|
PROGRESS
|
**The Company will keep shareholders informed of operational milestones as they progress**
|
|
Historic First Shipment of Iron Ore to Offtake Partner
|
8 Feb 2021
|
|
|
First Ore at Geraldton Port of Iron Ore Mined and Transported
|
Completed
|
|
|
Haulage contracts
|
Completed
|
|
|
Completion of service agreement with nearby mine for access to site services such as
|
Completed
|
village, workshops and water.
|
|
|
|
Finalisation of contract rates for major services; mining, crushing and screening
|
Completed
|
|
|
Northern Haul Road construction and site setup (workshops, lay down area's, internal
|
Completed
|
access roads and services such as water, power and communication)
|
|
|
Works Approval (required for crushing and screening operations)
|
Completed
|
|
|
Road user agreement for the gravel sections and low standard tar sealed sections of
|
Progressing
|
the C4 turn to Meekatharra portion of the Gold Fields highway
|
|
|
Completion of agreements with Port of Geraldton for services and third party for shed
|
Completed
|
access
|
|
|
|
Commencement of Production Mining Operations
|
Commenced
|
|
|
Commencement of first Iron Ore Haulage
|
Commenced
|
|
|
Offtake Agreements of High-grade DSO Iron Ore
|
Completed
This ASX announcement was authorised for release by Gary Lyons, Chairman of GWR Group Limited
For further information please contact:
|
Gary Lyons
|
David Utting
|
Mark Pitts
|
Chairman
|
David Utting Corporate
|
Company Secretary
|
|
Ph: +61 416187462
|
|
E: garylyons@heiniger.com.au
|
E: david@davidutting.com
|
E: markp@endeavourcorp.com.au
