GWR : First Iron Ore Shipment Update - C4 Deposit

1 2004 JORC Code compliant Resource is 131.1 Mt at 60.0% Fe, comprising of 10.1 Mt at 62.5% Fe Measured, 72.0 Mt at 59.9% Fe Indicated and 48.8 Mt @ 59.4% Fe Inferred. (refer ASX announcement dated 12th November 2019 and 8th July 2011 and 11th April 2013).

covers the first 1 million tonnes of C4's Mineral Resource estimate of 21.6 million tonnes at 60.7% Fe

PRG is engaged for Stage 1 of the C4 mining operations which

The current review being undertaken by GWR on its entire Wiluna West Iron Ore project is progressing very well with regards to:

GWR is currently in the process of securing a Vessel for its second shipment of Iron Ore to its Offtake partner.

GWR and Alliance Partner Pilbara Resource Group (PRG) expect the vessel the MV PANAFRICAN to depart on or before 8 February 2021 to make its first historic shipment of Iron Ore from the C4 Iron deposit.

Due to Port surge (weather event which results in evacuation of ships from Port) and berth maintenance at the Port of Geraldton, GWR's vessel will have a pause in loading but has priority to dock at Berth 5 to continue to load the remaining ~25,000 tonnes of ore onto the vessel on 6 February 2021.

Loading of ore onto the Cargo Ship "PANAFRICAN" is progressing well with 30,000 tonnes of premium

GWR Group Limited (ASX:GWR) ("GWR Group" or "the Company") is pleased to provide this shipping and production update to shareholders with operations continuing to progress at GWR's 100% owned flagship C4 Iron Ore deposit in Wiluna.

Figure 1: GWR Director Mr Jimmy Lee and GWR Chairman Mr Gary Lyons with cargo ship PANAFRICAN (Port of Geraldton) in the background being loaded with High-grade lump ore from the C4 deposit.

GWR Chairman Mr Gary Lyons commented:

"The loading of premium high grade lump ore onto our cargo ship has progressed well and will resume on the 6thday of this month. Due to Port surge and maintenance at the Port of Geraldton, our vessel is anchored just out of port and has priority to dock at Berth 5 once maintenance has been conducted and will then load the remaining ~25,000 tonnes of ore.

We now expect the first historic shipment of Iron Ore to our offtake partner to leave the Port of Geraldton on or before 8 February 2021 and we look forward to securing a vessel for our second shipment this month.

Iron ore stockpiles continue to build at Site 88 Storage Facility at the Port of Geraldton with operations on site continuing to progress."