GWR : Goes Green To Acquire Advanced Magnesium Project

GWR Chairman Mr Gary Lyons commented "The GWR team has reviewed a number of projects to that will move the company into the "green sector", and we believe the advanced Prospect Ridge Magnesite project provides an excellent opportunity to enter the "green" global magnesium market whilst enabling GWR to apply our experience in bulk commodity mining and tap into our network of offtake partners and end users.

The Prospect Ridge Magnesite project has had a substantial amount of work undertaken, including diamond drilling, metallurgical test work, environmental and aboriginal heritage surveys and feasibility studies. We believe it may have the potential to be a low capex DSO operation which is close to a significant deep-water Port in Tasmania and the GWR team will be funded to accelerate the project with the aim of adding significant shareholder value.

The project will provide GWR with the opportunity to enter the "green" and EV space with potential for exposure to the high-capacity, fast charging, rechargeable magnesium-ion battery market."

Prospect Ridge Magnesite Project

The Project is an advanced asset where a substantial amount of work has previously been undertaken, including diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork, hydrological testwork, resource modelling and feasibility studies.