    GWR   AU000000GWR8

GWR GROUP LIMITED

(GWR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/26 06:55:41 pm
0.2 AUD   +11.11%
GWR : Proposed issue of securities - GWR

01/26/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GWR GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 27/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

GWROA

OPTION EXPIRING 01-OCT-2022

4,941,176

GWR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

17,647,059

Proposed +issue date

1/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

GWR GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

54102622051

1.3

ASX issuer code

GWR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

27/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

GWR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

4,411,765

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The securities are being issued in part consideration for the acquisition of a 70% in the Prospect Ridge Magnesium

Project

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.170000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

only

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

use

ASX +security code and description

GWR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,470,588

Offer price details

personal

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The Securities being issued are in lieu of fees payable to GTT Ventures Pty Ltd

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.170000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

GWR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

only

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

11,764,706

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

Yes

use

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.17000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

personal

Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

For

GWROA : OPTION EXPIRING 01-OCT-2022

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

2,941,176

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Listed options to be issued for Nil consideration

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GWR Group Limited published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 72,2 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net income 2021 7,47 M 5,31 M 5,31 M
Net cash 2021 23,3 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,6 M 39,1 M 38,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 60,4%
