GWR : Proposed issue of securities - GWR

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
GWROA
OPTION EXPIRING 01-OCT-2022
4,941,176
GWR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
17,647,059
Proposed +issue date
1/2/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
GWR GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
54102622051
1.3
ASX issuer code
GWR
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
27/1/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
GWR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
4,411,765
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The securities are being issued in part consideration for the acquisition of a 70% in the Prospect Ridge Magnesium
Project
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.170000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
GWR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
1,470,588
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The Securities being issued are in lieu of fees payable to GTT Ventures Pty Ltd
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.170000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
GWR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
11,764,706
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.17000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
For
GWROA : OPTION EXPIRING 01-OCT-2022
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
2,941,176
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Listed options to be issued for Nil consideration
