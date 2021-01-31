GWR : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports - December 2020

During the Quarter, the Company successfully raised $3.3 million (before costs) through the issue of 18,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.18 per Share from qualified, institutional, and professional investors. GTT Ventures Pty Ltd acted as lead manager.

A review of JORC 2004 Resources has been initiated with a view of updating to JORC 2012

A comprehensive review has recently been completed and subsequent to the end of the December Quarter a POW will be lodged with DMIRS for additional drill targets.

Work progressed on the development and final approvals for the JWD Joint Venture by FEL with completion of mine planning work and logistics study's, also lodgement of Works Approval (final approval required)

Conditional approval gained from the MRD (Main Roads Department) for the construction of an intersection located on the Wiluna to Meekatharra Road section of the Goldfields Highway and establishment of a road user agreement with the MRD for the haulage on the Goldfields Highway (Wiluna - Meekatharra road).

Works Approval, for crushing and screening operations was granted by Department of Water and Environmental Regulation on 2 December

Signed binding Port Access and Services Agreement with Midwest Ports Authority which includes access to Shed 88 which has capacity to hold

The PRG Alliance Contract covers just 1 million tonnes and GWR is not required to provide any upfront Capex or Opex and will retain a 70% share of profit.

The Company entered into an Alliance Mining Contract with Pilbara Resource Group ("PRG") for Development of the C4 Iron Deposit, which covers all aspects of the operations from pit to port including mining crushing and transport services on a

Historic first shipment of iron ore of scheduled to leave Port of Geraldton at end of January 2021.

About GWR Group

GWR Group Limited ("GWR") is an independent, Australian resource house, focused on creating shareholder wealth through the development of high-quality mineral exploration and development projects.

GWR Group has a portfolio of mineral commodity projects that includes projects held in its own right, in joint ventures and indirectly through investment in other listed entities. We aim to create value through operational excellence and innovation in exploration and project development. We will collaborate with our stakeholders to build a sustainable mining business and the respect of our peers.

Corporate Summary

ASX code: GWR Issued Capital: 301.7 million Issued Options Quoted: 12.8 million Unquoted: 1.0 million Cash on hand: $4.4 million Listed Securities: $9.6 million

Board & Management

Gary Lyons

Non-executive Chairman

Mick Wilson

Executive Director

Tan Sri Dato' Tien Seng Law

Non-executive Director

Kong Leng (Jimmy) Lee

Non-executive Director

Datuk Chin An (CA) Lau

Non-executive Director

Adrian Costello

General Manager

Mark Pitts

Company Secretary

Page 1 of 15