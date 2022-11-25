GX Acquisition II : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 23, 2022

GX Acquisition Corp. II

Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations.

(a) To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On November 23, 2022, the Board of Directors of GX Acquisition Corp. II, a Delaware corporation (the "Company") determined that the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2022. The time and location of the Annual Meeting will be as set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Pursuant to the Company's Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), stockholders seeking to bring business before the Annual Meeting or to nominate candidates for election as directors at the Annual Meeting must deliver such proposals or nominations to the principal executive offices of the Company, at 1325 Avenue of the Americas, 28 th Floor New York, NY, Attention: CFO, not later than December 5, 2022. Any stockholder proposal or director nomination must comply with the requirements of Delaware law, the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC and the Bylaws, as applicable.

GX Acquisition Corp. II By: /s/ Andrea J. Kellett Name: Andrea J. Kellett Title: Chief Financial Officer Dated: November 25, 2022

