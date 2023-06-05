Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GXO Logistics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXO   US36262G1013

GXO LOGISTICS, INC.

(GXO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-02 pm EDT
59.23 USD   +3.08%
09:03aGXO Advances Its Ranking Among Fortune 500 Companies
GL
09:01aGXO Advances Its Ranking Among Fortune 500 Companies
AQ
05/30GXO Logistics Expands Partnership With Bigblue to Include Warehouse Logistics in France
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GXO Advances Its Ranking Among Fortune 500 Companies

06/05/2023 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Record business wins and 60% increase in technology deployed over previous year propel firm’s strong growth

GREENWICH, Conn., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has moved up on the list of Fortune 500 companies, where it appeared last year for the first time since becoming a standalone company in August 2021. The Fortune 500 is assembled annually by Fortune magazine and includes the largest U.S. companies by revenue.

“We are proud to be named once again to the Fortune 500 and to have gained even more ground among America’s best companies,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. “Today, a faster, smarter, leaner supply chain is both a competitive advantage and a business imperative. The world’s most respected brands choose us to help transform their supply chains as they look to improve efficiency, profitability and sustainability. I am extremely proud of our team for another record year of growth and operational excellence.”

GXO’s revenue of $9 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, was up more than 13% from the previous year. MSCI affirmed its “AA” rating from MSCI for its bold environmental targets, among the highest among its industry peers, and was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine.

GXO has operations in 27 countries and serves more than 30% of Fortune 100 companies. GXO serves as a strategic partner to its customers, building and operating the most advanced warehouse solutions in the world.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt 
+1 203-307-2809 
matt.schmidt@gxo.com 

Fallon McLoughlin
+1 203-399-6998
Fallon.McLoughlin@gxo.com


All news about GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
09:03aGXO Advances Its Ranking Among Fortune 500 Companies
GL
09:01aGXO Advances Its Ranking Among Fortune 500 Companies
AQ
05/30GXO Logistics Expands Partnership With Bigblue to Include Warehouse Logistics in France
MT
05/30GXO and Bigblue Expand Partnership to France
GL
05/30GXO Logistics, Inc. and Bigblue Expand Partnership to France
CI
05/23GXO Logistics, Kellogg Company Form Logistics Partnership in Five European Countries
MT
05/23GXO Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Kellogg to Expand Pan-European Partnership Across F..
GL
05/23GXO Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Kellogg to Expand Pan-European Partnership Across F..
AQ
05/22Gxo Logistics : Unlock the benefits of a circular supply chain
PU
05/18GXO Logistics Partners With Multiverse to Launch Training Program for Data Literacy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 843 M - -
Net income 2023 231 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 065 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 044 M 7 044 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 89 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GXO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 59,23 $
Average target price 62,87 $
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Malcolm Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vaughn Mandy CEO & Founder
Baris Oran Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman
Sandeep Sakharkar Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.38.74%7 044
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-2.13%146 131
FEDEX CORPORATION28.03%55 735
DEUTSCHE POST AG21.89%55 140
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.9.66%17 412
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.15.46%9 533
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer