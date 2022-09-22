GXO Advances OMNES' “Climate Positive” Mission with ESG-Focused Initiatives

GXO helps OMNES source recycled packaging materials and achieve 100% on-time fulfillment

LONDON, UK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that its industry-leading solutions, including returns management, are helping fashion brand OMNES achieve its environmental, social and operational targets across its global ecommerce and wholesale operations.



“Our commitment to our people, partners and planet makes us an excellent fit for OMNES, and we are pleased to deploy our best-in-class solutions to help them reduce their environmental impact,” said Meagan Fitzsimmons, Chief Compliance and ESG Officer, GXO. “We manage OMNES’ global ecommerce and wholesale operations, including reverse logistics, from a single shared location. Since going live at our ecommerce distribution warehouse in Derby, OMNES has achieved 100% on-time fulfilment, reaching its consumers efficiently, cost-effectively and sustainably.”

GXO’s multi-user site in Derby gives OMNES improved agility to adapt as demand changes. GXO’s Carrier Management tool, enabling a single point of contact for selecting, tracking and managing carrier services, is used end-to-end across OMNES’ supply chain, streamlining day-to-day operations and IT systems to ensure high precision and on-time delivery to the consumer. Because it houses five other fashion and beauty brands, GXO’s Derby facility enables OMNES to take advantage of economies of scale, including lower costs for sustainable packaging, and benefit from GXO’s best practices and expertise. As part of its expert returns management, GXO’s on-site clean room service offers dry cleaning, steaming and professional garment repair to help eliminate landfill waste.

Jordan Razavi, Founder and CEO of Omnes, said, “We are very excited to embark on a partnership with GXO. As an accessible, sustainable fashion brand, we believe the space has a bright future and we’re proud to partner with a company whose sustainability goals support and complement our own.”

The Derby facility exemplifies many of the sustainability initiatives GXO has undertaken group-wide — the site uses energy-efficient LED lighting, tends to bee colonies on its property, harvests rainwater and grows vegetables for colleagues. As part of GXO’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, the Derby facility hires team members from the WorkFit and Mencap programmes to offer employment opportunities to individuals with Down’s Syndrome and learning disabilities. The site’s HR and Payroll Advisor, a former member of the British Army, leads GXO’s mentoring programme for ex-Armed Forces colleagues and reservists across the UK and Ireland. In 2021, GXO received an ‘AA’ ESG rating from MSCI, placing it highest among its largest industry peers.

About OMNES



The fashion industry needs to change. Design, fabric, production, distribution… the current model is not, well, sustainable. OMNES is a new sustainability-first affordable womenswear brand, that proves fashion doesn’t need to cost the earth. By considering and minimising environmental impact at every point of the process, each piece of OMNES clothing is designed to instigate desire and ease the pressure on our planet. By changing the way fashion is created and educating stylish consumers, OMNES will change the way we shop, wear and think about clothing.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

