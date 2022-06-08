Log in
GXO Enhances Security and Safety with High-Tech DroneDog and Aerial Drone System from Asylon

06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Logistics leader to significantly increase deployment of automated security systems in the next year, forming one of the largest air and ground security robotics fleets in the world

To date, GXO has completed more than 12,000 alarm response and patrol missions with Asylon’s DroneCore robotic security system     

GREENWICH, Conn., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has deployed advanced air and ground security robotics at one of its major distribution centers in Clayton, Ind., and plans to significantly increase deployment of automated security systems across other sites within the next year. This would be the largest air and ground security robotics fleet in the world. The DroneDog and DroneSentry duo, integrated with the DroneCore security platform from Asylon, Inc., are security technologies of the future, providing high-quality data and onsite activity updates that can detect potential issues in real time and simultaneously report them to the security team. Click here to see the DroneDog in action.

“We launched the DroneDog and DroneSentry advanced security system at a customer’s facility that is more than 1 million square feet and requires a 24/7 security presence to safeguard our people and the products,” said Thomas Nelson, Senior Director of Security at GXO. “The combination of air and ground robotics gives us superb live video feed, including infrared vision for nighttime patrols, that we can operate, evaluate and respond to in real time.”

GXO has already used these robotic assets to conduct more than 12,000 patrols or first-responder missions. The company also has used these robotic assets to investigate and clear alarms, as well as complete video-verified security audits, saving miles of walk time for team members. This technology is detecting potential issues in real time while making the environment safer for team members and securing the customer’s products.

Michael Quiroga, Asylon Chief Revenue Officer, said, “The Asylon team is delighted to be deploying this technology at scale with GXO. DroneCore is a first-of-its-kind air and ground security robotics platform and is a perfect fit for the security and safety needs at GXO’s sites. And, while the technology has been proving itself as an effective deter-and-detect system, we’re equally excited to partner with GXO to open upskilling opportunities and create new jobs as part of our goal to help build the workforce of the future.”

The aerial drone and ground robot are controllable and can be monitored through a network, empowering associates to more quickly respond to alarms or dangerous events. Automated robots are providing upskilling opportunities for team members as they receive training on how to effectively operate the technology and proactively create safer facilities.

The Asylon DroneDog system is connected wirelessly to the cloud and features a security payload, a weatherized charging station and the Boston Dynamics’ Spot® platform, which is an agile mobile robot that easily traverses uneven terrain, climbs stairs and autonomously avoids obstacles.

The DroneDog system has already logged more than 600 miles on patrol at the facility. It works alongside the DroneSentry system, which includes a weatherized base station for autonomous landing and battery swapping. The two technologies offer different vantage points and can quickly place a camera with a 20x optical zoom wherever it is needed, 24 hours a day. Together, they significantly expand security capabilities, covering more area in less time than traditional surveillance methods.

Asylon, the developer of DroneCore, also supplies experts who work from a 24/7/365 central control room in Pennsylvania to remotely operate these systems and analyze the security data collected in real time to keep the space safe and secure for GXO team members.

To welcome the DroneDog “pup” to its new home, GXO held a company-wide naming contest. The winner: GiXmO, which was submitted by both Rusty Morgan and Kelsey Thomas, GXO team members who work in Missouri and Tennessee, respectively.

To read the entire GXO case study and learn more about how the DroneCore system is being used, click here.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Asylon

Asylon, Inc. is the leading robotic perimeter security company in the United States.  Asylon partners with commercial and government entities to modernize traditionally inefficient security practices. By providing customers with the most advanced, American-made, robotic security technology, Asylon helps to ensure that both government and private-sector companies can protect their people, assets, and profits against threats. Asylon provides a customer experience that is second-to-none and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting AsylonRobotics.com or stay connected with Asylon at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt 
+1 203-307-2809 
matt.schmidt@gxo.com 

Fallon McLoughlin
+1 203-399-6998
Fallon.McLoughlin@gxo.com


