GXO Logistics : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): May 24, 2022





GXO LOGISTICS, INC.

Two American Lane Greenwich, Connecticut 06831

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.01 per share GXO New York Stock Exchange

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.



(a) The 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") of GXO Logistics, Inc. (the "Company") was held on May 24, 2022.





(b) At the 2022 Annual Meeting, the stockholders voted, to (1) elect two (2) members of our Board of Directors as Class I directors for a term to expire at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; (2) ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022; (3) approve the advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation; and (4) approve the advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve executive compensation.





1. Election of Directors:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes Gena Ashe 94,803,425 310,270 45,714 8,236,502 Malcolm Wilson 94,804,191 307,040 48,178 8,236,502





2. Ratification of the Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for Fiscal Year 2022:

Votes For 102,939,002 Votes Against 411,701 Abstentions 45,208 Broker Non-Votes 0





3. Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation:

Votes For 89,134,763 Votes Against 4,221,486 Abstentions 1,803,160 Broker Non-Votes 8,236,502





4. Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Executive Compensation:

One Year 92,447,163 Two Years 39,979 Three Years 2,592,202 Abstentions 80,065 Broker Non-Votes 8,236,502





(d) The Company has considered the outcome of the advisory vote and has determined, as was recommended by the Company's Board of Directors in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022, that the Company will hold an advisory vote every year on the Company's executive compensation until the next required frequency vote.





























































Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) The following exhibits are being filed herewith:





Exhibit No. Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

















Dated: May 24, 2022 GXO LOGISTICS, INC.









