GXO Logistics : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

gxo-20220524
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): May 24, 2022
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Delaware
001-40470
86-2098312
Two American Lane
Greenwich, Connecticut
06831
|
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (203) 489-1287
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|
GXO
|
New York Stock Exchange
Item 5.07
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
(a) The 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") of GXO Logistics, Inc. (the "Company") was held on May 24, 2022.
(b) At the 2022 Annual Meeting, the stockholders voted, to (1) elect two (2) members of our Board of Directors as Class I directors for a term to expire at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; (2) ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022; (3) approve the advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation; and (4) approve the advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve executive compensation.
1.Election of Directors:
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Abstentions
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
Gena Ashe
|
94,803,425
|
310,270
|
45,714
|
8,236,502
|
Malcolm Wilson
|
94,804,191
|
307,040
|
48,178
|
8,236,502
2.Ratification of the Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for Fiscal Year 2022:
Votes For 102,939,002
|
Votes Against 411,701
|
Abstentions 45,208
|
Broker Non-Votes 0
3.Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation:
Votes For 89,134,763
|
Votes Against 4,221,486
|
Abstentions 1,803,160
|
Broker Non-Votes 8,236,502
4.Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Executive Compensation:
One Year 92,447,163
|
Two Years 39,979
|
Three Years 2,592,202
|
Abstentions 80,065
|
Broker Non-Votes 8,236,502
(d) The Company has considered the outcome of the advisory vote and has determined, as was recommended by the Company's Board of Directors in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022, that the Company will hold an advisory vote every year on the Company's executive compensation until the next required frequency vote.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) The following exhibits are being filed herewith:
Exhibit No.
|
Description
|
104
|
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Dated: May 24, 2022
|
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
/s/ Karlis P. Kirsis
Karlis P. Kirsis
Chief Legal Officer