  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GXO Logistics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXO   US36262G1013

GXO LOGISTICS, INC.

(GXO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 02:05:09 pm EDT
63.99 USD   +1.94%
01:46pGXO LOGISTICS : First quarter 2022 earnings conference call
PU
12:47pCitigroup Adjusts GXO Logistics' Price Target to $90 from $110, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/19GXO Logistics Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, May 5, 2022
GL
GXO Logistics : First quarter 2022 earnings conference call

04/20/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its first quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 4 and made available on investors.gxo.com.

Access information:

Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029

International callers: +1 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13728651

Live webcast at: investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 19, 2022, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13728651.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor contact
GXO Logistics, Inc.

Chris Jordan

+1 203-536-8493

[email protected]

Disclaimer

GXO Logistics Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 17:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 805 M - -
Net income 2022 252 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 7 209 M 7 209 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GXO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 62,77 $
Average target price 101,33 $
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Malcolm Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Baris Oran Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman
Sandeep Sakharkar Chief Information Officer
Meagan Fitzsimmons Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.-34.87%7 209
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-11.03%166 110
DEUTSCHE POST AG-26.77%54 623
FEDEX CORPORATION-19.27%54 119
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-26.51%16 521
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-21.61%10 427