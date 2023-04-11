GXO Logistics : Rafael Gutierrez, Managing Director for Spain and Portugal

Logistics industry veteran Rafael Gutiérrez de Mesa to lead GXO in Spain and Portugal

Gutiérrez de Mesa replaces Rui Marques, who has been appointed Managing Director for France

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has appointed logistics industry veteran Rafael Gutiérrez de Mesa as Managing Director for Spain and Portugal. He replaces Rui Marques, who had served in the role for more than a decade and was recently named GXO's Managing Director for GXO in France.

"I'm pleased to welcome Rafael, who brings two decades of industry experience and a track record of driving strong performance and operational excellence," said Paul Mohan, Managing Director, Continental Europe. "As the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in Iberia, we're at the forefront of a new generation of logistics. Rafael will help ensure that GXO continues to differentiate itself by offering cutting edge solutions, a game-changing vision of the supply chain and providing continuous improvement for our customers."

GXO has a significant presence in Iberia, where it provides warehousing, reverse logistics, ecommerce and e-fulfilment solutions. The company operates approximately 50 distribution centers totaling over 1.5 million square meters of space and has more than 8,000 employees in Spain and Portugal. In 2022, GXO was named by Forbes as one of the best companies to work for in Spain.

Rafael Gutiérrez de Mesa, Managing Director, Iberia, said, "I am proud to join a logistics industry leader and innovator. GXO is well-known for the expertise of its team, its use of cutting edge technology, automation and solutions and its superior customer service. I look forward to taking advantage of the exceptional opportunities for growth that are open to GXO in Iberia."

Rafael has more than two decades of experience in logistics. Previously, he worked for Ceva Logistics, where he held the role of Managing Director for Iberia. He has also served in multiple leadership roles and led key projects for Kuehne+Nagel and Noatum Logistics, among other companies in the industry. Rafael has a degree in business administration.

