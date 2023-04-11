Advanced search
GXO Logistics : Rafael Gutierrez, Managing Director for Spain and Portugal

04/11/2023 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Logistics industry veteran Rafael Gutiérrez de Mesa to lead GXO in Spain and Portugal

Gutiérrez de Mesa replaces Rui Marques, who has been appointed Managing Director for France

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has appointed logistics industry veteran Rafael Gutiérrez de Mesa as Managing Director for Spain and Portugal. He replaces Rui Marques, who had served in the role for more than a decade and was recently named GXO's Managing Director for GXO in France.

"I'm pleased to welcome Rafael, who brings two decades of industry experience and a track record of driving strong performance and operational excellence," said Paul Mohan, Managing Director, Continental Europe. "As the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in Iberia, we're at the forefront of a new generation of logistics. Rafael will help ensure that GXO continues to differentiate itself by offering cutting edge solutions, a game-changing vision of the supply chain and providing continuous improvement for our customers."

GXO has a significant presence in Iberia, where it provides warehousing, reverse logistics, ecommerce and e-fulfilment solutions. The company operates approximately 50 distribution centers totaling over 1.5 million square meters of space and has more than 8,000 employees in Spain and Portugal. In 2022, GXO was named by Forbes as one of the best companies to work for in Spain.

Rafael Gutiérrez de Mesa, Managing Director, Iberia, said, "I am proud to join a logistics industry leader and innovator. GXO is well-known for the expertise of its team, its use of cutting edge technology, automation and solutions and its superior customer service. I look forward to taking advantage of the exceptional opportunities for growth that are open to GXO in Iberia."

Rafael has more than two decades of experience in logistics. Previously, he worked for Ceva Logistics, where he held the role of Managing Director for Iberia. He has also served in multiple leadership roles and led key projects for Kuehne+Nagel and Noatum Logistics, among other companies in the industry. Rafael has a degree in business administration.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit  GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts
US & APAC

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

[email protected]

Europe

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

[email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

GXO Logistics Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 09:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
