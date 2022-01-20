GXO Logistics : partners with Kozminski University in Poland

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has signed a cooperation agreement making the company a substantive partner with Kozminski University, which has been recognized by the Financial Times as the best business university in Central and Eastern Europe and is a leading business university globally. Together, GXO and Kozminski University will implement an education program called "Career Academy" that will include classes, internships and apprenticeships as well as recruitment for GXO positions.

"We're delighted to partner with Kozminski University to educate the future leaders of the logistics industry in Poland," said Jean Luc Bessade, GXO Managing Director for Central and Eastern Europe. "By sharing our deep knowledge and experience in an academic environment and through internships, we will not only increase the number and quality of opportunities available to students, but also identify students who may wish to realize their full potential at GXO."

The program was designed by GXO's Operations and Human Resources teams to enhance educational and career opportunities for Kozminski University students.

"GXO will be a valuable partner for us," said Sebastian Jastrzębowski, Director of the Logistics & SCM Center at Kozminski University and Director of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) in Poland. "Thanks to the cooperation with GXO, we will provide our students with an opportunity to acquire the practical skills necessary to build a professional career in a world where supply chain management is critical and where technology is increasingly applied to respond to this challenge."

GXO has been operating in Poland since 2006, with more than 1,500 employees at 12 logistics centers across the country, and is committed to helping employees develop their full potential. Current recruitment announcements are available at https://www.gxo.com/pl/kariera/.

Kozminski University is a broad profile business university with the status of an academy, recognized according to the international ranking of the Financial Times as the best business university in Central and Eastern Europe. It is also proud to have received three prestigious international accreditations: AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA, which only 100 business schools in the world have earned. The university was established in 1993. It is one of the oldest non-public universities in Poland. It educates 9,000 students, post-graduate and MBA students, and PhD candidates. To date, 60,000 students have graduated from the University.

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider in a $430 billion total addressable market that is benefitting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 95,000 team members across more than 860 warehouse locations totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.