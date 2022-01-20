Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GXO Logistics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXO   US36262G1013

GXO LOGISTICS, INC.

(GXO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GXO Logistics : partners with Kozminski University in Poland

01/20/2022 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has signed a cooperation agreement making the company a substantive partner with Kozminski University, which has been recognized by the Financial Times as the best business university in Central and Eastern Europe and is a leading business university globally. Together, GXO and Kozminski University will implement an education program called "Career Academy" that will include classes, internships and apprenticeships as well as recruitment for GXO positions.

"We're delighted to partner with Kozminski University to educate the future leaders of the logistics industry in Poland," said Jean Luc Bessade, GXO Managing Director for Central and Eastern Europe. "By sharing our deep knowledge and experience in an academic environment and through internships, we will not only increase the number and quality of opportunities available to students, but also identify students who may wish to realize their full potential at GXO."

The program was designed by GXO's Operations and Human Resources teams to enhance educational and career opportunities for Kozminski University students.

"GXO will be a valuable partner for us," said Sebastian Jastrzębowski, Director of the Logistics & SCM Center at Kozminski University and Director of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) in Poland. "Thanks to the cooperation with GXO, we will provide our students with an opportunity to acquire the practical skills necessary to build a professional career in a world where supply chain management is critical and where technology is increasingly applied to respond to this challenge."

GXO has been operating in Poland since 2006, with more than 1,500 employees at 12 logistics centers across the country, and is committed to helping employees develop their full potential. Current recruitment announcements are available at https://www.gxo.com/pl/kariera/.

About Kozminski University

Kozminski University is a broad profile business university with the status of an academy, recognized according to the international ranking of the Financial Times as the best business university in Central and Eastern Europe. It is also proud to have received three prestigious international accreditations: AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA, which only 100 business schools in the world have earned. The university was established in 1993. It is one of the oldest non-public universities in Poland. It educates 9,000 students, post-graduate and MBA students, and PhD candidates. To date, 60,000 students have graduated from the University.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider in a $430 billion total addressable market that is benefitting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 95,000 team members across more than 860 warehouse locations totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contacts
Europe

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

[email protected]

US & APAC

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

[email protected]

Disclaimer

GXO Logistics Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 11:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
06:51aGXO LOGISTICS : partners with Kozminski University in Poland
PU
01/18GXO LOGISTICS : Martin Luther King Day 2022
PU
01/13GXO Logistics, zooplus Team Up for Automated Fulfillment Center in the Czech Republic
MT
01/13GXO LOGISTICS : A new automated fulfilment center for zooplus
PU
01/13GXO Expands with zooplus to Launch Automated Ecommerce Hub in Czech Republic
AQ
01/13GXO Logistics, Inc. Announces New Multi-Year Contract with Zooplus
CI
01/10GXO LOGISTICS : Fourth quarter earnings conference call
PU
01/10GXO Logistics Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, Fe..
GL
01/05GXO LOGISTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021GXO Named to 2022 FreightTech 100
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 736 M - -
Net income 2021 157 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,6x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 9 898 M 9 898 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 66 000
Free-Float -
Chart GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GXO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 86,34 $
Average target price 103,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Malcolm Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Baris Oran Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman
Sandeep Sakharkar Chief Information Officer
Meagan Fitzsimmons Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.-4.94%9 898
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-4.94%177 096
DEUTSCHE POST AG-4.83%74 790
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.05%66 823
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-10.35%20 162
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-8.47%13 706