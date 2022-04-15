Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  GXO Logistics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GXO   US36262G1013

GXO LOGISTICS, INC.

(GXO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
59.30 USD   -4.68%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GXO Logistics : statement on Russia

04/15/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
We are deeply saddened by the conflict and humanitarian crisis and continue to hope for a swift and peaceful resolution.

Since 2015, we have supported a global food company as part of a small joint venture in Russia.

Last month, we ceased investments and scaled back our operations. We continue to support our primary customer which produces essential dairy and infant nutrition products.

We are actively exploring our options regarding the future of the joint venture.

Disclaimer

GXO Logistics Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 18:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
02:41pGXO LOGISTICS : statement on Russia
PU
04/14INSIDER SELL : GXO Logistics
MT
04/14Loop Capital Trims GXO Logistics Price Target to $105 From $106, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/12GXO LOGISTICS : NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTL..
PU
04/12GXO LOGISTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
04/12GXO Logistics Adding Over 3,000 Jobs in France to Meet E-Commerce Demand
MT
04/11GXO Logistics to Provide E-Commerce Fulfillment Services for UK's Majestic Wine
MT
04/11GXO LOGISTICS : to fulfill ecommerce orders for Majestic Wine
PU
04/08JPMorgan Adjusts GXO Logistics' Price Target to $86 From $100, Reiterates Overweight Ra..
MT
04/06GXO to be Exclusive Sponsor of New Vogue Business Supply Chain Newsletter
GL
Analyst Recommendations on GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 805 M - -
Net income 2022 252 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 6 810 M 6 810 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GXO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 59,30 $
Average target price 101,33 $
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Malcolm Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Baris Oran Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman
Sandeep Sakharkar Chief Information Officer
Meagan Fitzsimmons Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.-34.71%6 810
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-12.28%163 785
DEUTSCHE POST AG-27.37%54 240
FEDEX CORPORATION-20.45%53 323
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-28.00%16 186
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-18.75%11 038