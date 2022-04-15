GXO Logistics : statement on Russia

We are deeply saddened by the conflict and humanitarian crisis and continue to hope for a swift and peaceful resolution.
Since 2015, we have supported a global food company as part of a small joint venture in Russia.
Last month, we ceased investments and scaled back our operations. We continue to support our primary customer which produces essential dairy and infant nutrition products.
We are actively exploring our options regarding the future of the joint venture.
GXO Logistics Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022