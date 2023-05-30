Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GXO Logistics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXO   US36262G1013

GXO LOGISTICS, INC.

(GXO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-26 pm EDT
56.47 USD   +0.16%
04:01aGXO and Bigblue Expand Partnership to France
GL
05/23GXO Logistics, Kellogg Company Form Logistics Partnership in Five European Countries
MT
05/23GXO Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Kellogg to Expand Pan-European Partnership Across Five Countries
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GXO and Bigblue Expand Partnership to France

05/30/2023 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expansion follows Bigblue’s selection of GXO in Spain, Bigblue’s fastest growing market, in 2022

LYON, France, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Bigblue, to include warehouse logistics in France. Bigblue, which offers brands and online stores fulfillment services, started its partnership with GXO in Spain in a shared space facility.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Bigblue to include e-fulfillment and ecommerce services in France,” said Paul Mohan, Managing Director of Continental Europe, GXO. “Our work with Bigblue illustrates GXO’s ability to optimize logistics for a wide range of customers — from start-ups to established global brands. Following our successful launch of operations in Spain last year, the partnership in France is a logical progression of Bigblue’s plans to efficiently scale its business across Europe. Both of our companies have significant experience in multiple sectors — including the fashion, beauty and wellness fields — and GXO is using its scale, technology and expertise to optimize Bigblue’s warehouse operations.”

In France, Bigblue will occupy part of a large scale GXO’s facility in Tigery, where the company expects to handle several million orders annually. Bigblue offers services that cover the entire value chain, from the shopping experience to after-sales service, as well as the automatic management of shipments from any sales channel (e.g., web, marketplace, traditional retail).

William Meunier, Chief Operations Officer and Co-founder, Bigblue, said, “We chose to partner with GXO because of their strengths in our target markets, the reliability of its processes, its high degree of automation and its ability to provide the maximum degree of customization in each order. Combined with Bigblue’s technology, we can offer a seamless pre and post-purchase experience that sets a new standard in the industry. This collaboration enables D2C brands to access the best in logistics and technology to grow their operations without friction. We look forward to expanding our partnership with GXO to offer our customers with the best delivery experience in Europe.”

By partnering with GXO, Bigblue’s logistics operations will utilize specialized technology to effectively manage periods of peak demand, deliver a high degree of accuracy and provide customers with an optimal delivery experience.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

About Bigblue

Bigblue started operations in Paris in 2018 and in 2022, it started its expansion plan that will allow the company to be present in 5 countries: France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK. The company created by Tim Dumain (CEO), William Meunier (COO) and Mathias Griffe (CTO) has attracted investments from international funds, including Samaipata, Plug & Play Brand & Retail. Bigblue has integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Wix Store, Prestashop, Fastmag and Amazon and Rakuten marketplaces. More than 500 brands trust Bigblue with their after-sales and shipping expertise, including Dermalogica, Franklin, From Future, Lashilé, Cabaïa, Unbottled, Les Secrets de Loly, and Les Petits Prodiges.

Media contacts:

Anne Lafourcade
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90
anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
matt.schmidt@gxo.com


All news about GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
04:01aGXO and Bigblue Expand Partnership to France
GL
05/23GXO Logistics, Kellogg Company Form Logistics Partnership in Five European Countries
MT
05/23GXO Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Kellogg to Expand Pan-European Partnership Across F..
GL
05/23GXO Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Kellogg to Expand Pan-European Partnership Across F..
AQ
05/22Gxo Logistics : Unlock the benefits of a circular supply chain
PU
05/18GXO Logistics Partners With Multiverse to Launch Training Program for Data Literacy
MT
05/18GXO Partners with Multiverse to Launch a Data Training Academy
GL
05/17Fitch Affirms GXO's LT IDR at BBB; Revises Outlook to Stable
AQ
05/15Oppenheimer Adjusts GXO Logistics Price Target to $62 From $60, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
05/11Citigroup Raises GXO Logistics' Price Target to $66 From $54, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 843 M - -
Net income 2023 231 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 065 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 716 M 6 716 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 89 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GXO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GXO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 56,47 $
Average target price 62,87 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Malcolm Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vaughn Mandy CEO & Founder
Baris Oran Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman
Sandeep Sakharkar Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.32.28%6 716
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-1.31%147 359
FEDEX CORPORATION29.42%56 341
DEUTSCHE POST AG18.93%53 717
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.11.15%17 649
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.14.54%9 412
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer