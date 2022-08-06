Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Gyscoal Alloys Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533275   INE482J01021

GYSCOAL ALLOYS LIMITED

(533275)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
3.100 INR   +1.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gyscoal Alloys : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

08/06/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 05, 2022

To,

To,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Rotunda Building, P. J. Tower,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 533275

Company Symbol: GAL

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Submission of outcome of Board Meeting in compliance with the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").

With reference to above mentioned Subject and with reference to intimation dated August 04, 2022 regarding Notice of Board Meeting to be held at shorter Notice, we wish to inform you that all the Independent directors of the Company were present at the Board of Directors Meeting held on Friday, August 05, 2022 and they have inter alia approved:

1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review report issued by M/s. Ashok Dhariwal & Co., Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022;

The Board Meeting was commenced at 3.25 p.m. and Concluded at 3.55 p.m.

Please find attached herewith, the approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report The approved audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022 and same is also available on the website of the company viz. www.gyscoal.com.

You are requested to take the note of the same.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For, Gyscoal Alloys Limited

______________

Hiral Patel

Company Secretary and Compliance officer Encl: As above

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 10:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 200 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
Net income 2022 -56,3 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net Debt 2022 788 M 9,92 M 9,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 491 M 6,18 M 6,18 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,82x
EV / Sales 2022 6,72x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart GYSCOAL ALLOYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gyscoal Alloys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Viral Mukundbhai Shah Chief Executive Officer
Mona Viral Shah Chairman
Hiral Patel Secretary & Compliance Officer
Harshadbhai Shah Hemang Independent Non-Executive Director
Laxmi Jaiswal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GYSCOAL ALLOYS LIMITED-47.37%6
NUCOR19.70%35 800
ARCELORMITTAL-14.78%20 624
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.42%16 550
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.26.92%14 386
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION2.48%14 181