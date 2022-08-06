Gyscoal Alloys : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

To, To, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Rotunda Building, P. J. Tower, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 533275 Company Symbol: GAL Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Submission of outcome of Board Meeting in compliance with the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").

With reference to above mentioned Subject and with reference to intimation dated August 04, 2022 regarding Notice of Board Meeting to be held at shorter Notice, we wish to inform you that all the Independent directors of the Company were present at the Board of Directors Meeting held on Friday, August 05, 2022 and they have inter alia approved:

1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review report issued by M/s. Ashok Dhariwal & Co., Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022;

The Board Meeting was commenced at 3.25 p.m. and Concluded at 3.55 p.m.

Please find attached herewith, the approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report The approved audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022 and same is also available on the website of the company viz. www.gyscoal.com.

