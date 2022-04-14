Log in
    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 03:54:02 pm EDT
70.18 USD   +1.72%
03:53pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Hanging on for Narrow Afternoon Advance
MT
03:36pH B FULLER : 2022 Investor Day Presentation
PU
03:26pH B FULLER : Presentation
PU
H B Fuller : 2022 Investor Day Presentation

04/14/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
April 13, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed today may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements reflect our current expectations, and actual results may differ as they are subject to the kinds of risks that are enumerated in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Regulation G

The information presented in this presentation regarding adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported U.S. GAAP results in the "Regulation G Reconciliation" tables except for our forward-looking non-U.S. GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2022 financial guidance, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking U.S. GAAP results without unreasonable effort.

Additional Information

Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC, and available on our website atwww.investors.hbfuller.com.

Today's Agenda

Company Overview and Strategic Update

ESG

Innovation

Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives

Construction Adhesives

Engineering Adhesives

Operational Excellence

Financials & Capital Allocation

Today's Speakers

President & CEO

Jim Owens

EVP & COO

Celeste Mastin

EVP & CFO

John Corkrean

Traci Jensen

VP, Global Process Improvement

SVP, Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives

Jim East

Boz Malik

SVP, Construction

Adhesives

Zhiwei Cai

EVP, Engineering

Adhesives

Company Overview & Strategic Updates

Jim Owens

President & CEO

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 19:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 800 M - -
Net income 2022 228 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 3 660 M 3 660 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 68,99 $
Average target price 83,14 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James J. Owens Senior Vice President-Americas
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Celeste Beeks Mastin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-14.83%3 660
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-16.90%27 653
LINTEC CORPORATION-8.65%1 361
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-9.66%1 170
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-35.33%784
SHANGHAI TIANYANG HOT MELT ADHESIVES CO., LTD.-13.99%567