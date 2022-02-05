Log in
    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/04 04:00:02 pm
69.22 USD   -2.07%
02/05H B FULLER : Acquires Fourny nv in Belgium
PU
02/02INSIDER SELL : Fuller H B
MT
01/28H B FULLER : Acquires Apollo - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H B Fuller : Acquires Fourny nv in Belgium

02/05/2022 | 07:28pm EST
New manufacturing capacity to support Construction Adhesives' growing business in Europe

BASEL, Switzerland-- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced that it has acquired the Belgium-based company Fourny nv, a well-respected provider of construction adhesives with more than 70 years of experience in technologies focused on commercial roofing, construction, and other private label industrial specialties.

Fourny's position as a leader in the commercial roofing business will accelerate H.B. Fuller's growth in Europe and allow localization of products imported from the United States. Together, with the recent addition of Apollo in the UK, these acquisitions will strengthen the company's expertise and deep market knowledge, intimate customer relationships and local manufacturing footprint. By also sharing cultures and business models that are well aligned, these businesses will enablefaster technical service and more local customer support in the UK and Europe.

"This investment represents a strategic step toward our vision to expand our manufacturing, product range, and talent in Europe, particularly in growing markets, like roofing and building envelope, and increase our supply chain solutions in this region," says Boz Malik, senior vice president, H.B. Fuller Construction Adhesives. "These levers will better position us to capitalize on access to regional production and development capabilities, while reducing freight costs and service lead-times. We will be able to fully leverage, and complement, our construction technology portfolio much more effectively in this important geography for our company."

"We are very pleased to join forces with H.B. Fuller and begin a new era for our combined businesses, creating value for our customers and employees. Together, our skills, products and network will enable us to provide more innovative, sustainable, and highly specialized adhesive solutions to the construction industry and be better positioned at anticipating our B2B customers' future requirements. We are very excited to start this new chapter", states Jan de Vooght, Co-CEO of Fourny nv.

With sales of €8 million and EBITDA of €2.1 million in 2021, Fourny will operate within H.B. Fuller's existing Construction Adhesivesglobal business unit. The acquisition includes one factory and R&D center based in Willebroek, Antwerp, in Belgium.

About H.B. Fuller Company:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation and infrastructure, aerospace, new energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries, and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. hbfuller.com.

About Fourny nv:

Fourny is specialized in offering private labeled adhesive products serving more than 150 customers in Europe. Fourny has a 70-years long history of providing commercial roofing and construction, and other key industrial specialties, with the finest in professionally specified construction products, that include customized adhesives and coatings enhanced by a wide range of technologies, such as water-and solvent-based, epoxy, polyurethane, and silane modified polymers. www.fourny.be

For more information:

Estela Viegas
Corporate PR & Executive Communications
[email protected]
+351 931 731 437

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 00:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
