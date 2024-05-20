Strategic acquisition expands service and product offering in fast-growing, high-margin segments

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL), the biggest pureplay adhesives company in the world, announced today that it has acquired ND Industries Inc., a leading provider of specialty adhesives and fastener locking and sealing solutions serving customers in the automotive, electronics, aerospace, and other industries.

H.B. Fuller acquired US-based ND Industries Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the realization of H.B. Fuller’s top growth priorities, consistent with the company’s strategy to proactively drive capital allocation to the highest margin, highest growth market segments within the functional coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomer (CASE) industry. As part of the acquisition, products under ND Industries’ Vibra-Tite® brand will be added to H.B. Fuller’s existing epoxy, cyanoacrylate, UV curable and anaerobic product range.

“ND Industries has been a very profitable, family-owned business for several decades and has impressively built one of the most extensive product portfolios in the pre-applied fastener industry,” says President and CEO Celeste Mastin. “Their products are a natural fit with our existing market segments and bring new technology to our portfolio — combining the benefits of an adhesive and a mechanical fastener within extremely demanding applications — resulting in a powerful advantage for our customers.”

ND Industries specializes in formulating and manufacturing a wide variety of materials applied on fasteners and assemblies to aid in critical functions such as locking, sealing, masking, lubricating, and noise and vibration dampening. The company also has a network of processing centers providing in-house engineered coating application services to help increase the safety and reliability of fastener assemblies, and a world-leading line of small pack technologies for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). The combination of innovative adhesives, custom equipment, and pre-applied processing centers expands H.B. Fuller’s already extensive adhesive application expertise.

“With more than 55 years of excellence and a strong customer base, ND Industries has been at the forefront of technological advancements for decades,” added Richard Wallace, chairman of ND Industries Inc. “Both companies have worked closely over the past several months to ensure a smooth transition and share many of the same values, including close customer collaboration and innovating with speed.”

Headquartered outside Detroit, Michigan, ND Industries serves a global market with facilities in the United States and Asia, and pre-applied coating partners around the world. The company generated approximately $70 million in revenue in fiscal 2023. The new business, which includes five U.S. locations and 300 employees, will operate within H.B. Fuller's existing Engineering Adhesives global business unit.

About H.B. Fuller:

As the largest pureplay adhesives company in the world, H.B. Fuller’s (NYSE: FUL) innovative, functional coatings, adhesives and sealants enhance the quality, safety and performance of products people use every day. Founded in 1887, with 2023 revenue of $3.5 billion, our mission to Connect What Matters is brought to life by more than 7,000 global team members who collaborate with customers across more than 30 market segments in over 140 countries to develop highly specified solutions that enable customers to bring world-changing innovations to their end markets. Learn more at www.hbfuller.com.

About ND Industries:

ND Industries, Inc. is a leader in the development of advanced materials and processes which enhance the safety and reliability of fastener assemblies. ND’s primary business involves the application of these materials onto fasteners to aid in functions such as locking, sealing, masking, lubricating, and noise and vibration damping. ND also manufactures a line of bottled adhesive and sealant products under the Vibra-Tite® brand name for industrial use. ND supports its offerings through in-house research and development, state-of-the-art mechanical design engineering, and an accredited A2LA Technologies Group, ensuring quality and innovation in all its products. Learn more at www.ndindustries.com.

