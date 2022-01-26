H.B. Fuller Announces Quarterly Dividend

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1675 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Feb. 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 9, 2022.

2022 marks the 54th consecutive year that H.B. Fuller has paid a quarterly cash dividend.

About H.B. Fuller Company:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation and infrastructure, aerospace, new energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries, and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at hbfuller.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006246/en/