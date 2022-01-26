Log in
    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
  Report
H.B. Fuller Announces Quarterly Dividend

01/26/2022
H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1675 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Feb. 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 9, 2022.

2022 marks the 54th consecutive year that H.B. Fuller has paid a quarterly cash dividend.

About H.B. Fuller Company:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation and infrastructure, aerospace, new energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries, and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at hbfuller.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 279 M - -
Net income 2021 169 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 3 794 M 3 794 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 428
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 71,89 $
Average target price 84,86 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James J. Owens Senior Vice President-Americas
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Theodore M. Clark Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
