H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2225 per share of common stock, payable on August 14, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2024.

H.B. Fuller has paid quarterly cash dividends on its common stock for 56 consecutive years.

About H.B. Fuller Company:

As the largest pureplay adhesives company in the world, H.B. Fuller’s (NYSE: FUL) innovative, functional coatings, adhesives and sealants enhance the quality, safety and performance of products people use every day. Founded in 1887, with 2023 revenue of $3.5 billion, our mission to Connect What Matters is brought to life by more than 7,000 global team members who collaborate with customers across more than 30 market segments in over 140 countries to develop highly specified solutions that enable customers to bring world-changing innovations to their end markets. Learn more at www.hbfuller.com.

