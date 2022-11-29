Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. H.B. Fuller Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
  Report
2022-11-29
78.29 USD   +0.33%
H.B. Fuller Elects Charles Lauber to Board of Directors

11/29/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Versatile Financial Executive to Support Company’s Profitable Growth Strategy

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that Charles (Chuck) T. Lauber was elected as an independent member to its board of directors, effective January 23, 2023. He has been appointed to serve on the audit committee and compensation committee of the board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006048/en/

Charles Lauber (Photo: Business Wire)

Charles Lauber (Photo: Business Wire)

Lauber is the executive vice president and chief financial officer of A. O. Smith Corporation, a global leader in water heating solutions. “I am pleased to welcome Chuck to the H.B. Fuller board of directors,” said Lee Mitau, chairman, H.B. Fuller board of directors. “He is an experienced financial leader who has been able to improve profitability while successfully navigating a series of unprecedented challenges. He will bring valuable financial insight as well as a multi-faceted business perspective that will enable us to achieve our growth and profitability goals.”

Lauber was named executive vice president and chief financial officer of A. O. Smith Corporation in 2019. As chief financial officer, Lauber is responsible for all financial functions of the company, including treasury, controllership, cash management and investor relations. He also is actively involved in modernizing A. O. Smith’s operational capabilities and ESG (environmental, social and governance) strategy. Lauber has been integral to the company’s performance for over two decades, having served in financial leadership, operations strategy, and corporate development roles. A versatile executive, Chuck has driven the company’s growth through M&A and was vital to A. O. Smith’s successful expansion in the global water markets, including China and India. As CFO, he has led the charge to increase profit margins and enhance investor confidence, resulting in record earnings. Before joining A. O. Smith, Lauber held a number of auditing and management positions with Ernst & Young from 1984 to 1999.

“Chuck is a highly strategic financial and M&A expert with a proven track record of delivering sound financial strategy,” said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. “His experience in market development, along with his ability to successfully integrate business functions and drive aggressive global M&A strategy, make him a tremendous asset as we continue to deliver on our growth goals.”

“I am really impressed with H.B. Fuller, particularly from a financial standpoint,” said Lauber. “The team’s ability to consistently drive growth over the past few years during a historically challenging economic period is remarkable. I look forward to sharing my experience in leading business strategy for complex global operations to add value to H.B. Fuller’s continued success.”

Lauber also serves as a board of director for the National Association of Manufacturers. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and his BS in accounting from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater.

About H.B. Fuller Company:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. https://www.hbfuller.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 811 M - -
Net income 2022 200 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 4 160 M 4 160 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart H.B. FULLER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
H.B. Fuller Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H.B. FULLER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 78,03 $
Average target price 79,67 $
Spread / Average Target 2,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James J. Owens Senior Vice President-Americas
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Celeste Beeks Mastin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-3.67%4 160
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-3.23%29 297
SHANDONG DONGYUE ORGANOSILICON MATERIALS CO., LTD.-27.90%2 134
LINTEC CORPORATION-14.61%1 108
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-9.01%1 009
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-16.42%981