    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2022-06-23 am EDT
58.43 USD   -4.91%
10:26aH B FULLER : Q2 2022 h.b. fuller earnings presentation
PU
09:56aH B FULLER : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06/22H. B. Fuller Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Reaffirms FY Adjusted EPS Guidance
MT
H B Fuller : Q2 2022 H.B. FULLER EARNINGS PRESENTATION

06/23/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Reaching New Heights

H.B. Fuller

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

June 23, 2022

2

Safe Harbor & Regulation G

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed today may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements reflect our current expectations, and actual results may differ as they are subject to the kinds of risks that are enumerated in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Regulation G

The information presented in this presentation regarding adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with

reported U.S. GAAP results in the "Regulation G Reconciliation" tables except for our forward-lookingnon-U.S.

GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2022 financial guidance, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking U.S. GAAP results without unreasonable effort.

Additional Information

Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC, and available on our website at www.investors.hbfuller.com.

Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

3

Q2 2022 Results

Highlights

  • Strong year-over-year performance including record quarterly revenue
    • Organic revenue up 22% year over year
    • Adjusted EPS of $1.11, up 18% year over year
    • Adjusted EBITDA of $139M, up 14% year over year
  • Strong performance across all three GBU's
    • Mid-teensor higher organic revenue growth in each GBU
    • Year-over-yearorganic revenue growth in each geography
    • Est. $330M of annualized pricing actions year to date in addition to $450M implemented in 2021 more than offsets significant input cost inflation
    • Est. $175M of annualized pricing to be implemented in Q3; prepared to implement further increases as necessary
  • Consistently delivering differentiated results for customers and shareholders
    • Outstanding operational execution and gaining share in key markets
    • Meeting demand for innovative adhesive solutions is driving our growth
    • Delivering strong business in all economic environments is a company priority

Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

4

Q2Better2022accountabilityGlobal SegmentStronger teamworkSummary Global vision

Hygiene, Health and Consumables Adhesives (HHC)

  • 25% organic revenue growth YoY
  • Strong growth across HHC, especially Health & Beauty, Packaging and Labeling markets
  • EBITDA +8% YoY; strong volumes + pricing offset by higher raw materials and FX impacts

Engineering Adhesives (EA)

  • 22% organic revenue growth YoY
  • Strong double-digit growth in Transportation, New Energy, Woodworking & Insulating Glass
  • EBITDA +19% YoY and margin up 30 bps YoY on volumes + pricing offset higher raws

Construction Adhesives (CA)

  • 14% organic revenue growth YoY
  • Strong growth led by Commercial Roofing - high demand, share gains and pricing
  • EBITDA +40% YoY and margin +140 bps on commercial roofing volume leverage, pricing and benefits from Apollo and Fourny acquisitions completed in January

Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

5

Key Financial Results Summary

  • Continued strong revenue performance in the quarter
    • Net revenue up 20% and organic revenue up 22% versus Q2'21
    • Volumes up 3.4% and 18.5% growth from pricing
    • Double-digitorganic growth in each GBU
  • Volume growth, pricing gains and cost controls drove strong profit growth
    • Adjusted gross profit up 16% year over year
    • SG&A down 130 bps as a percentage of revenue vs. Q2'21
    • Adjusted EBITDA up 14% YoY; margin improved 80 basis points sequentially from Q1'22
  • $8.5M cash from operations improves from Q1 on lower working capital percentage of revenue
    • Increased working capital vs 2021 reflects higher sales volumes, significant raw material cost inflation and longer lead times
    • Return to more normalized levels of cash flow throughout the year as working capital declines to targeted 16% of revenue by year-end

Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
