H B Fuller : Q2 2022 H.B. FULLER EARNINGS PRESENTATION
06/23/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Reaching New Heights
H.B. Fuller
Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call
June 23, 2022
2
Safe Harbor & Regulation G
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain matters discussed today may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements reflect our current expectations, and actual results may differ as they are subject to the kinds of risks that are enumerated in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Regulation G
The information presented in this presentation regarding adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with
reported U.S. GAAP results in the "Regulation G Reconciliation" tables except for our forward-lookingnon-U.S.
GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2022 financial guidance, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking U.S. GAAP results without unreasonable effort.
Additional Information
Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC, and available on our website at www.investors.hbfuller.com.
Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
3
Q2 2022 Results
Highlights
Strong year-over-year performance including record quarterly revenue
Organic revenue up 22% year over year
Adjusted EPS of $1.11, up 18% year over year
Adjusted EBITDA of $139M, up 14% year over year
Strong performance across all three GBU's
Mid-teensor higher organic revenue growth in each GBU
Year-over-yearorganic revenue growth in each geography
Est. $330M of annualized pricing actions year to date in addition to $450M implemented in 2021 more than offsets significant input cost inflation
Est. $175M of annualized pricing to be implemented in Q3;prepared to implement further increases as necessary
Consistently delivering differentiated results for customers and shareholders
Outstanding operational execution and gaining share in key markets
Meeting demand for innovative adhesive solutions is driving our growth
Delivering strong business in all economic environments is a company priority
Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
4
Q2Better2022accountabilityGlobal SegmentStronger teamworkSummary Global vision
Hygiene, Health and Consumables Adhesives (HHC)
25% organic revenue growth YoY
Strong growth across HHC, especially Health & Beauty, Packaging and Labeling markets
EBITDA +8% YoY; strong volumes + pricing offset by higher raw materials and FX impacts
Engineering Adhesives (EA)
22% organic revenue growth YoY
Strong double-digit growth in Transportation, New Energy, Woodworking & Insulating Glass
EBITDA +19% YoY and margin up 30 bps YoY on volumes + pricing offset higher raws
Construction Adhesives (CA)
14% organic revenue growth YoY
Strong growth led by Commercial Roofing - high demand, share gains and pricing
EBITDA +40% YoY and margin +140 bps on commercial roofing volume leverage, pricing and benefits from Apollo and Fourny acquisitions completed in January
Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
5
Key Financial Results Summary
Continued strong revenue performance in the quarter
Net revenue up 20% and organic revenue up 22% versus Q2'21