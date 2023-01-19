Advanced search
    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:45:24 2023-01-19 am EST
70.45 USD   -1.93%
10:31aH B Fuller : Q4 2022 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Presentation
PU
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood to Remain Flat as Recession Fears Build
DJ
01/18H.B. Fuller Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Profit Drops, Revenue Advances; Company Sets Fiscal 2023 Outlook
MT
H B Fuller : Q4 2022 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Presentation

01/19/2023 | 10:31am EST
Reaching New Heights

H.B. Fuller Company

Fourth Quarter 2022

Conference Call

JANUARY 19, 2023

2

Disclosure

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed today may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements reflect our current expectations, and actual results may differ as they are subject to the kinds of risks that are enumerated in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Regulation G

The information presented in this presentation regarding adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported U.S. GAAP results in the "Regulation G Reconciliation" tables except for our forward-lookingnon-U.S. GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2022 financial guidance, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking U.S. GAAP results without unreasonable effort.

Additional Information

Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC, and available on our website at www.investors.hbfuller.com.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

3

FY 2022 Highlights

Organic Revenue Growth

Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Adjusted EPS Growth

+17%

+14%

+15%

Exceptional financial results, driven by market share gains, appropriately strong pricing actions, and diligent execution of our strategy

Drove strong double-digit growth in organic revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS

Delivered another year of strong cash flow performance, with operating cash flow up 20% year-on-year to $257 million

Diverse market exposures, pricing discipline, cost discipline, and declining raw material cost inflation position us well

Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

4

Q4 2022 Highlights

Organic Revenue Growth

Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

+6%

+5%

14.7%

Organic revenue up 6%, driven by responsible pricing actions

HHC and EA both achieved strong year-on-year organic growth

Construction Adhesives customer de-stocking actions, COVID-related disruption in China, and foreign currency impacts were more challenging than expected

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased for third consecutive sequential quarter; remained stable year-on-year at 14.7 percent

Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

5

Q4 2022 Global Business Unit Performance

Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives (HHC)

  • Organic revenue up 12% year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA increased 5%
  • Most end markets achieved double-digit organic growth
  • Consistently strong pricing actions throughout the year

Engineering Adhesives (EA)

  • Organic revenue up 9% year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA increased 23%
  • Exceptionally strong growth in automotive and insulated glass
  • Strong pricing actions, expense management, and higher volume drove EBITDA growth

Construction Adhesives (CA)

  • Organic revenue and adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year
  • Customer de-stocking activities, particularly in the roofing market, and more challenging economic conditions impacted top and bottom-line performance

Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 15:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
