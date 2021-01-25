H B Fuller : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
Fourth quarter net income of $41 million or $0.77 EPS; Adjusted EPS of $1.06 up 21% versus 2019
Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $123 million up 9% versus 2019
Full Year debt paydown of $205 million surpassed $200 million target
H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Nov. 28, 2020.
Items of Note for Fourth Quarter 2020
Fourth quarter revenue and earnings growth exceeded the company’s guidance, driven by strong operational execution, higher sales, and benefits from restructuring efficiencies.
Total organic revenue increased 5% compared with last year, with positive year-over-year growth in all three global business units (GBUs), including double-digit growth in Electronics, Recreational Vehicles, Woodworking, Panels, Flexible Packaging, and Tape and Labels.
Increased sales and restructuring efficiencies resulted in net income of $41 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million and adjusted EPS of $1.06 increased 9% and 21%, respectively, versus last year.
Q4 cash flow from operations increased 27% versus the same period in 2019, driven by sales growth, restructuring efficiencies and working capital improvements.
Full year debt paydown of $205 million exceeded the company’s $200 million debt paydown target set at the beginning of the year.
Achieved restructuring savings of $10 million in the quarter, which resulted in cumulative savings of $30 million for fiscal year 2020, related to our realignment to three GBUs.
2021 Planning Assumptions
H.B. Fuller is planning for on-going business recovery in 2021 in an environment that continues to be impacted by COVID-19-related restrictions and corresponding recessionary impacts. The company is providing the following planning assumptions for fiscal year 2021 which are based on current economic views and assumptions for global commercial activity:
Base case outlook for low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth and approximately 10% adjusted EBITDA growth for fiscal 2021, supported by share gains, on-going recovery in global industrial production, and benefits from the company’s internal operational improvement projects.
Raw material costs are expected to rise as the year progresses driven by increasing industrial demand. New product formulations and pricing are expected to offset raw material increases.
Improved margins and reduced working capital requirements will enable the company to continue to drive strong cash flow and pay down an additional $200 million of debt in 2021, after dividends and approximately $95 million of capital investments.
The company’s core tax rate, excluding the impact of discrete items, is anticipated to be between 26% and 29%, and full year interest expense is estimated to be approximately $70 million.
Summary of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Net revenue of $778 million increased 5.2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Foreign currency exchange rates favorably impacted revenue by 0.5%. Organic revenue, which excludes impacts from foreign currency, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, increased 4.7% versus last year, with growth in all three GBUs, including double-digit growth in Electronics, Recreational Vehicles, Woodworking, Panels, Flexible Packaging, and Tape and Labels.
Gross profit margin was 27.5%. Adjusted gross profit margin, also 27.5%, was down 10 basis points versus last year as higher volume was offset by higher variable compensation. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $140 million. Adjusted SG&A expense of $133 million was down 100 basis points as a percent of revenue versus last year, reflecting savings related to the business reorganization to our three GBUs and lower travel expense which was partially offset by higher variable compensation associated with strong fourth quarter results.
As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $41 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $56 million, or $1.06 of adjusted EPS, up more than 20% compared with $46 million, or $0.88 of adjusted EPS in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million increased 9% compared with $112 million in the same period last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.8% improved 60 basis points versus prior year.
“H.B. Fuller delivered strong results in the quarter with revenue and earnings growth that exceeded our outlook, and cash flow that enabled us to exceed our debt paydown target,” said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. “Our team remained focused on superior operational execution to support the dynamic needs of our customers in a world transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We leveraged our competitive advantages and realized the benefits of actions taken to realign our organization and enhance operational agility. As a result, we successfully capitalized on share gains and strengthening business activity in our end markets, including strong demand for our adhesives for consumable goods, electronics, automotive, recreational vehicles, and other durable goods.”
Full Year 2020 Summary
Net revenue for fiscal 2020 of $2,790 million decreased 3.7% compared with fiscal 2019. Foreign currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted full year revenues by 1.6%, and the divestiture of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business negatively impacted revenues by 0.5%. Full year organic revenue decreased by 1.6% year-over-year, due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives global demand offsetting sales growth in Hygiene, Health and Consumables Adhesives.
Full year gross profit margin was 27.1%. Adjusted gross profit margin of 27.3% decreased 80 basis points versus last year on lower sales and unfavorable business mix related to impacts from COVID-19, partially offset by favorable raw material costs. Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for fiscal 2020 was $124 million, or $2.36 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $149 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, compared with $154 million, or $2.96 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 was $407 million compared with $432 million in 2019.
Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Items
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the company had cash on hand of $101 million and total debt equal to $1,774 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $112 million and $1,979 million, respectively, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash flow from operations for the full year increased 23% to $332 million from $269 million in fiscal 2019, driven by improved working capital management. Capital expenditures were $87 million in 2020 compared with $62 million in fiscal 2019, reflecting timing of capital projects and expenditures related to growth initiatives. Capital expenditures were in line with the company’s planned capital investment.
“In 2020, we demonstrated the resilience of our business strategy and cash flow generation,” said Owens. “The breadth of our global resources and our team’s commitment to being first and fastest allowed us to meet our customers’ needs with extraordinary collaboration and unwavering focus, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees during this challenging period. We exited this unprecedented year as a much stronger company. In 2021, we will build on this momentum, capture new revenue opportunities, and realize additional benefits from our ongoing operational improvement plans. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, adhesives have proven their enduring importance in the supply chain for essential goods around the world. As the leader in adhesive innovation for hygiene, health, consumer products and advanced adhesive applications, H.B. Fuller is well-positioned to continue to create value for shareholders in 2021 and beyond.”
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
Percent of
13 Weeks Ended
Percent of
November 28, 2020
Net Revenue
November 30, 2019
Net Revenue
Net revenue
$
777,640
100.0%
$
739,106
100.0%
Cost of sales
(563,998)
(72.5%)
(537,889)
(72.8%)
Gross profit
213,642
27.5%
201,217
27.2%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(139,712)
(18.0%)
(148,521)
(20.1%)
Other income, net
3,658
0.5%
8,830
1.2%
Interest expense
(22,179)
(2.9%)
(23,933)
(3.2%)
Interest income
2,656
0.3%
2,987
0.4%
Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
58,065
7.5%
40,580
5.5%
Income taxes
(19,727)
(2.5%)
(10,506)
(1.4%)
Income from equity method investments
2,285
0.3%
2,151
0.3%
Net income including non-controlling interest
40,623
5.2%
32,225
4.4%
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(19)
(0.0%)
(11)
(0.0%)
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
40,604
5.2%
$
32,214
4.4%
Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
0.78
$
0.63
Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
0.77
$
0.61
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
52,276
51,089
Diluted
52,879
52,423
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.163
$
0.160
Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K)
November 28, 2020
November 30, 2019
December 1, 2018
Cash & cash equivalents
$
100,534
$
112,191
$
150,793
Trade accounts receivable, net
514,916
493,181
495,008
Inventories
323,213
337,267
348,461
Trade payables
316,460
298,869
273,378
Total assets
4,036,704
3,985,734
4,176,314
Total debt
1,773,910
1,979,116
2,247,527
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
52 Weeks Ended
Percent of
52 Weeks Ended
Percent of
November 28, 2020
Net Revenue
November 30, 2019
Net Revenue
Net revenue
$
2,790,269
100.0%
$
2,897,000
100.0%
Cost of sales
(2,033,620)
(72.9%)
(2,090,078)
(72.1%)
Gross profit
756,649
27.1%
806,922
27.9%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(538,332)
(19.3%)
(580,928)
(20.1%)
Other income, net
15,398
0.6%
37,943
1.3%
Interest expense
(86,776)
(3.1%)
(103,287)
(3.6%)
Interest income
11,417
0.4%
12,178
0.4%
Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
158,356
5.7%
172,828
6.0%
Income taxes
(41,921)
(1.5%)
(49,408)
(1.7%)
Income from equity method investments
7,353
0.3%
7,424
0.3%
Net income including non-controlling interest
123,788
4.4%
130,844
4.5%
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(69)
(0.0%)
(27)
(0.0%)
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
123,719
4.4%
$
130,817
4.5%
Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 1
$
2.38
$
2.57
Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 1
$
2.36
$
2.52
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
52,039
50,920
Diluted
52,520
51,983
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.648
$
0.635
1 Income per share amounts may not add due to rounding
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
40,604
$
32,214
$
123,719
$
130,817
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
999
45
(162)
2,204
Organizational realignment
5,250
6,535
11,449
7,647
Royal restructuring and integration
1,894
1,957
7,396
787
Tax reform
-
76
(26)
132
Project One
1,165
937
4,265
4,115
Other 2
6,110
4,520
2,268
7,964
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3
56,022
46,284
148,909
153,666
Add:
Interest expense
19,969
23,933
84,619
103,287
Interest income
(2,656)
(2,987)
(11,417)
(12,178)
Income taxes
14,122
10,246
46,456
47,465
Depreciation and Amortization expense 4
35,249
34,702
138,242
140,105
Adjusted EBITDA 3
122,706
112,178
406,809
432,345
Diluted Shares
52,879
52,423
52,520
51,983
Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 3
$
1.06
$
0.88
$
2.84
$
2.96
Revenue
$
777,640
$
739,106
$
2,790,269
$
2,897,000
Adjusted EBITDA margin 3
15.8%
15.2%
14.6%
14.9%
2 Primarily related to discrete tax expense in the quarter ended November 28, 2020 associated with various foreign tax matters and audit settlements. The full year amount includes discrete tax expense related to various foreign matters and audit settlements partially offset by discrete tax benefit related to the revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to appreciation of the Euro versus US dollar.
3 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
4 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($67) and $34 for the three months ended November 28, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively and ($575) and ($1,101) for the twelve months ended November 28, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
Net Revenue:
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
$
355,413
$
342,120
$
1,332,786
$
1,328,286
Engineering Adhesives
327,273
303,393
1,088,313
1,158,403
Construction Adhesives
94,954
93,593
369,170
396,580
Corporate unallocated
-
-
-
13,731
Total H.B. Fuller
$
777,640
$
739,106
$
2,790,269
$
2,897,000
Segment Operating Income:
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
$
41,233
$
30,385
$
130,789
$
115,961
Engineering Adhesives
38,588
38,153
103,974
136,299
Construction Adhesives
1,712
2,411
11,148
16,657
Corporate unallocated
(7,603)
(18,253)
(27,594)
(42,923)
Total H.B. Fuller
$
73,930
$
52,696
$
218,317
$
225,994
Adjusted EBITDA 3
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
$
54,533
$
42,985
$
182,448
$
166,685
Engineering Adhesives
54,997
53,332
167,915
197,853
Construction Adhesives
11,799
12,329
51,692
56,514
Corporate unallocated
1,377
3,532
4,754
11,293
Total H.B. Fuller
$
122,706
$
112,178
$
406,809
$
432,345
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
15.3%
12.6%
13.7%
12.5%
Engineering Adhesives
16.8%
17.6%
15.4%
17.1%
Construction Adhesives
12.4%
13.2%
14.0%
14.3%
Corporate unallocated
NMP
NMP
NMP
NMP
Total H.B. Fuller
15.8%
15.2%
14.6%
14.9%
NMP = non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
$
58,065
$
40,580
$
158,356
$
172,828
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
1,082
63
(502)
2,703
Organizational realignment
5,685
9,280
13,971
10,168
Royal restructuring and integration
2,051
2,327
9,430
713
Tax reform
-
106
(35)
180
Project One
1,260
1,293
5,402
5,275
Other
(264)
741
1,459
1,867
Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 5
$
67,879
$
54,390
$
188,081
$
193,734
5 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
Income Taxes
$
(19,727)
$
(10,506)
$
(41,921)
$
(49,408)
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
(82)
(17)
340
(500)
Organizational realignment
(435)
(2,746)
(2,522)
(2,521)
Royal restructuring and integration
(157)
(371)
(2,034)
74
Tax reform
-
(29)
9
(49)
Project One
(95)
(356)
(1,138)
(1,159)
Other 2
6,374
3,779
810
6,098
Adjusted income taxes 6
$
(14,122)
$
(10,246)
$
(46,456)
$
(47,465)
Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
$
67,879
$
54,390
$
188,081
$
193,734
Adjusted effective income tax rate 6
20.8%
18.8%
24.7%
24.5%
2 Primarily related to discrete tax expense in the quarter ended November 28, 2020 associated with various foreign tax matters and audit settlements. The full year amount includes discrete tax expense related to various foreign matters and audit settlements partially offset by discrete tax benefit related to the revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to appreciation of the Euro versus US dollar.
6 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
Net revenue
$
777,640
$
739,106
$
2,790,269
$
2,897,000
Gross profit
$
213,642
$
201,217
$
756,649
$
806,922
Gross profit margin
27.5%
27.2%
27.1%
27.9%
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
85
-
85
-
Organizational realignment
219
506
166
381
Royal restructuring and integration
953
2,065
3,682
6,316
Other
(821)
199
443
191
Adjusted gross profit 7
$
214,078
$
203,987
$
761,025
$
813,810
Adjusted gross profit margin 7
27.5%
27.6%
27.3%
28.1%
7 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
November 28,
2020
November 30,
2019
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(139,712)
$
(148,521)
$
(538,332)
$
(580,928)
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
997
63
(587)
2,703
Organizational realignment
5,466
8,746
13,809
13,300
Royal restructuring and integration
1,125
4,551
5,851
15,296
Tax reform
-
105
(35)
180
Project ONE
1,260
1,293
5,402
5,275
Other
(1,682)
363
(1,222)
1,497
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 8
$
(132,546)
$
(133,400)
$
(515,114)
$
(542,677)
8 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended:
Hygiene, Health
and Consumable
Engineering
Construction
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
November 28, 2020
Adhesives
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
43,140
$
40,046
$
2,894
$
86,080
$
(45,476)
$
40,604
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
-
-
-
-
999
999
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
5,250
5,250
Royal Restructuring
-
-
-
-
1,894
1,894
Project One
-
-
-
-
1,165
1,165
Other
-
-
-
-
6,110
6,110
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3
43,140
40,046
2,894
86,080
(30,058)
56,022
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
19,969
19,969
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(2,656)
(2,656)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
14,122
14,122
Depreciation and amortization expense
11,393
14,951
8,905
35,249
-
35,249
Adjusted EBITDA 3
$
54,533
$
54,997
$
11,799
$
121,329
$
1,377
$
122,706
Revenue
355,413
327,273
94,954
777,640
-
777,640
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
15.3%
16.8%
12.4%
15.6%
NMP
15.8%
52 Weeks Ended:
Hygiene, Health
and Consumable
Engineering
Construction
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
November 28, 2020
Adhesives
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
138,119
$
109,813
$
15,881
$
263,813
$
(140,094)
$
123,719
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
-
-
-
-
(162)
(162)
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
11,449
11,449
Royal Restructuring
-
-
-
-
7,396
7,396
Tax reform
-
-
-
-
(26)
(26)
Project One
-
-
-
-
4,265
4,265
Other
-
-
-
-
2,268
2,268
Adjusted NI attributable to H.B. Fuller 3
138,119
109,813
15,881
263,813
(114,904)
148,909
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
84,619
84,619
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(11,417)
(11,417)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
46,456
46,456
Depreciation and amortization expense
44,329
58,102
35,811
138,242
-
138,242
Adjusted EBITDA 3
$
182,448
$
167,915
$
51,692
$
402,055
$
4,754
$
406,809
Revenue
1,332,786
1,088,313
369,170
2,790,269
-
2,790,269
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
13.7%
15.4%
14.0%
14.4%
NMP
14.6%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
NMP = Non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended:
Hygiene, Health
and Consumable
Engineering
Construction
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
November 30, 2019
Adhesives
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
31,670
$
39,202
$
3,435
$
74,307
$
(42,093)
$
32,214
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
-
-
-
-
45
45
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
6,535
6,535
Royal Restructuring
-
-
-
-
1,957
1,957
Tax reform
-
-
-
-
76
76
Project One
-
-
-
-
937
937
Other
-
-
-
-
4,520
4,520
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3
31,670
39,202
3,435
74,307
(28,023)
46,284
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
23,933
23,933
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(2,987)
(2,987)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
10,246
10,246
Depreciation and amortization expense
11,315
14,130
8,894
34,339
363
34,702
Adjusted EBITDA 3
$
42,985
$
53,332
$
12,329
$
108,646
$
3,532
$
112,178
Revenue
342,120
303,393
93,593
739,106
-
739,106
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
12.6%
17.6%
13.2%
14.7%
NMP
15.2%
52 Weeks Ended:
Hygiene, Health
and Consumable
Engineering
Construction
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
November 30, 2019
Adhesives
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
121,237
$
140,678
$
20,663
$
282,578
$
(151,761)
$
130,817
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
-
-
-
-
2,204
2,204
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
7,647
7,647
Royal Restructuring
-
-
-
-
787
787
Tax reform
-
-
-
-
132
132
Project One
-
-
-
-
4,115
4,115
Other
-
-
-
-
7,964
7,964
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3
121,237
140,678
20,663
282,578
(128,912)
153,666
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
103,287
103,287
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(12,178)
(12,178)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
47,465
47,465
Depreciation and amortization expense
45,448
57,175
35,851
138,474
1,631
140,105
Adjusted EBITDA 3
$
166,685
$
197,853
$
56,514
$
421,052
$
11,293
$
432,345
Revenue
1,328,286
1,158,403
396,580
2,883,269
13,731
2,897,000
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
12.5%
17.1%
14.3%
14.6%
NMP
14.9%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE)
(unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 28, 2020
Price
(0.3%)
(0.6%)
Volume
5.0%
(1.0%)
Organic Growth (Decline)
4.7%
(1.6%)
M&A
0.0%
(0.5%)
F/X
0.5%
(1.6%)
Total H.B. Fuller Net Revenue
Growth (Decline)
5.2%
(3.7%)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 28, 2020
November 28, 2020
Net Revenue
F/X
Organic
Growth
(Decline)
Net Revenue
F/X
Organic
Growth
(Decline)
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
3.9%
(1.1%)
5.0%
0.3%
(3.0%)
3.3%
Engineering Adhesives
7.9%
2.3%
5.6%
(6.1%)
(0.6%)
(5.5%)
Construction Adhesives
1.5%
0.7%
0.8%
(6.9%)
(0.2%)
(6.7%)
Unallocated
NMP
0.0%
0.0%
NMP
0.0%
0.0%
Total H.B. Fuller
5.2%
0.5%
4.7%
(3.7%)
(1.6%)
(1.6%)
NMP = non-meaningful percentage
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
H.B. Fuller Company and Subsidiaries
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Fiscal Year Ended
November 28,
November 30,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
100,534
$
112,191
Trade receivables, net
514,916
493,181
Inventories
323,213
337,267
Other current assets
81,113
90,723
Total current assets
1,019,776
1,033,362
Property, plant and equipment, net
670,744
629,813
Goodwill
1,312,003
1,281,808
Other intangibles, net
755,968
799,399
Other assets
278,213
241,352
Total assets
$
4,036,704
$
3,985,734
Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity
Current liabilities:
Notes payable
$
16,925
$
15,732
Current maturities of long-term debt
-
65,000
Trade payables
316,460
298,869
Accrued compensation
83,598
78,582
Income taxes payable
29,173
23,229
Other accrued expenses
83,976
60,745
Total current liabilities
530,132
542,157
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
1,756,985
1,898,384
Accrued pension liabilities
88,806
80,214
Other liabilities
278,919
242,190
Total liabilities
2,654,842
2,762,945
Equity:
H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) Shares authorized – 10,045,900
-
-
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, Shares authorized –
160,000,000, Shares outstanding – 51,906,663 and 51,241,190, for
2020 and 2019, respectively
51,907
51,241
Additional paid-in capital
157,867
130,295
Retained earnings
1,474,406
1,384,411
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(302,859)
(343,600)
Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity
1,381,321
1,222,347
Non-controlling interest
541
442
Total equity
1,381,862
1,222,789
Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity
$
4,036,704
$
3,985,734
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS of CASH FLOWS
H.B. Fuller Company and Subsidiaries
(In thousands)
Fiscal Years
November 28,
November 30,
December 1,
2020
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income including non-controlling interests
$
123,788
$
130,844
$
171,232
Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
68,226
67,115
68,636
Amortization
70,591
74,091
76,490
Deferred income taxes
(24,730)
(29,028)
(47,446)
Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received
375
(39)
(3,172)
Gain on sale of assets
86
(24,104)
(3,050)
Share-based compensation
16,914
24,003
17,113
Pension and other postretirement benefit plan contributions
(5,479)
(8,063)
(6,558)
Pension and other postretirement benefit plan income
(14,763)
(11,300)
(14,332)
Non-cash (gain) loss on mark to market adjustment related to contingent consideration liability
800
-
1,126
Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade receivables, net
(14,842)
(25,632)
(39,429)
Inventories
15,708
19,584
(17,068)
Other assets
38,412
(18,316)
(35,184)
Trade payables
23,130
11,553
25,401
Accrued compensation
2,588
1,342
(306)
Other accrued expenses
16,361
(1,882)
(4,282)
Income taxes payable
5,511
21,043
4,048
Other liabilities
24,566
448
(21,429)
Other
(15,683)
37,518
81,522
Net cash provided by operating activities
331,559
269,177
253,312
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchased property, plant and equipment
(87,288)
(61,982)
(68,263)
Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired
(9,500)
(8,292)
3,499
Purchased businesses assets
(5,623)
-
-
Purchased business remaining equity
-
(9,870)
-
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1,506
11,133
2,923
Proceeds from sale of business
-
70,293
-
Cash received from government grant
-
8,881
-
Cash outflow related to government grant
(8,555)
(2,758)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(109,460)
7,405
(61,841)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
300,000
-
-
Repayment of long-term debt
(518,000)
(288,600)
(185,750)
Net proceeds from (payments on) notes payable
4,128
1,662
(13,276)
Dividends paid
(33,461)
(32,357)
(31,124)
Contingent consideration payment
(767)
(3,610)
-
Proceeds from stock options exercised
12,321
10,885
6,237
Repurchases of common stock
(3,432)
(3,026)
(4,688)
Net cash used in financing activities
(239,211)
(315,046)
(228,601)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents