H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
06/22/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
22% year-over-year organic growth drove record quarterly revenue
Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.86; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.11 up 18% year over year
Adjusted EBITDA of $139M, up 14% year over year
H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended May 28, 2022.
Items of Note for Second Quarter 2022
Strong operational execution delivered record quarterly revenue of $993 million.
Net revenue increased 20% and organic revenue increased 22% versus last year.
All three Global Business Units (GBUs) delivered mid-teens percentage or higher organic revenue growth compared with the prior year.
Higher volumes, pricing gains and cost efficiencies resulted in net income of $47 million and adjusted EBITDA of $139 million which increased 14% year over year.
Earnings per diluted share were $0.86; adjusted EPS of $1.11 increased 18% year over year.
Summary of Second Quarter 2022 Results
Net revenue of $993 million increased 20% compared with the second quarter of 2021. Foreign currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted revenue by 3.9%, and acquisitions favorably impacted revenue by 2%. Total company organic revenue increased 21.9% versus last year with 3.4% from volume growth and 18.5% from pricing. Hygiene, Health and Consumables Adhesives organic revenue increased 24.5% year over year, Engineering Adhesives organic revenue was up 21.8%, and Construction Adhesives organic revenue grew 14.3%.
Gross profit was $254 million. Adjusted gross profit of $255 million increased 16% versus the same period last year. Gross profit margin and adjusted gross profit margin declined year over year, as expected, as elevated raw material and freight costs were offset by sales volume and pricing gains. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $166 million. SG&A and adjusted SG&A improved as a percent of revenue compared with the second quarter last year resulting from strong volume leverage and general expense controls. Adjusted SG&A as a percent of revenue improved by 130 basis points versus last year
As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $47 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller of $61 million and adjusted EPS of $1.11 were up 20% and 18%, respectively, versus the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $139 million increased 14% compared with the prior year.
“H.B. Fuller continues to deliver differentiated performance for our customers and shareholders,” said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. “In the second quarter, we added to our track record of strong performance by delivering 22% organic revenue growth, a 14% increase in EBITDA and an 18% increase in EPS. Our organic sales have increased by double-digit percentages in each of the last 6 quarters and quarterly EBITDA growth has averaged 15%, even with prolonged supply chain constraints, shortages of materials, and significant economic impacts from COVID shutdowns and a war in Ukraine. With our focus on strategic pricing and delivering innovation to solve the toughest adhesion challenges, we are confident in our full year outlook for fiscal 2022 despite persistent inflationary pressures and expected slowing in some markets. Delivering strong, sustainable shareholder value regardless of the economic environment remains a priority in 2022 and in the years ahead.”
Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Items
At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company had cash on hand of $68 million and total debt equal to $1,936 million. This compares with cash and debt levels of $64 million and $1,914 million, respectively, in the first fiscal quarter of 2022. Cash flow from operations of $8.5 million in the second quarter improved sequentially from the first quarter, as expected, as working capital as a percentage of annualized revenue improved by 140 basis points to 17.1%. Capital expenditures of $20 million in the second quarter increased from $15 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to timing of projects.
Fiscal 2022 Outlook
Raw material and delivery costs are expected to continue to rise as the year progresses primarily driven by industrial demand and supply constraints of U.S. petrochemicals. The company anticipates an increase of more than 20% for the full year versus the fourth quarter 2021 exit rate.
H.B. Fuller has implemented annualized price adjustments of approximately $330 million in the first half of 2022, including over $200 million in the second quarter, and is planning additional annualized increases of over $175 million in the third quarter. When combined with annualized price increases of approximately $450 million executed in fiscal 2021, the company’s total pricing actions are anticipated to more than offset raw material and delivery cost increases. The company is prepared to implement further increases as necessary.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $530 to $550 million, an increase of approximately 14% to 18% versus fiscal 2021, with double-digit year-over-year growth in all four quarters.
Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.35, an increase of between 18% and 25% versus fiscal year 2021.
Working capital as a percentage of revenue is expected to continue to improve over the course of the year and to decline below 16% by fiscal 2022 year-end, resulting in more normalized levels of cash flow generation in the second half of the year.
Regulation G
The information presented in this earnings release regarding consolidated and segment organic revenue growth, operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported U.S. GAAP results in the “Regulation G Reconciliation” tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained above in our Fiscal 2022 Guidance, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort.
About H.B. Fuller
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” "target," “will,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “would” and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemics on our operations and financial results; the impact on the supply chain, raw material costs and pricing of our products due to the Russia-Ukraine war; the impact on our margins and product demand due to inflationary pressures; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance our debt or to incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, the effect of debt covenants that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or in paying dividends; our ability to pay dividends and to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; our ability to achieve expected synergies, cost savings and operating efficiencies from our restructuring initiatives and operational improvement projects within the expected time frames or at all; our ability to effectively implement Project ONE; uncertain political and economic conditions; fluctuations in product demand; competing products and pricing; our geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; disruptions to our relationships with our major customers and suppliers; failures in our information technology systems; regulatory compliance across our global footprint; trade policies and economic sanctions impacting our markets; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and investigations, including for product liability and environmental matters; impairment charges on our goodwill or long-lived assets; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war and the resulting deterioration of the global business and economic environment.
Additional information about these various risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filings, and any updates to the risk factors in our Form 10-Q and 8-K filings with the SEC, but there may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to identify at this time or that we do not currently expect to have a material impact on the business. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Three Months
Ended
May 28, 2022
Percent of
Net Revenue
Three Months Ended
May 29, 2021
Percent of
Net Revenue
Net revenue
$
993,258
100.0
%
$
827,873
100.0
%
Cost of sales
(739,737
)
(74.5
)%
(610,323
)
(73.7
)%
Gross profit
253,521
25.5
%
217,550
26.3
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(166,007
)
(16.7
)%
(148,409
)
(17.9
)%
Other income, net
-
0.0
%
11,879
1.4
%
Interest expense
(19,828
)
(2.0
)%
(19,942
)
(2.4
)%
Interest income
2,091
0.2
%
2,530
0.3
%
Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
69,777
7.0
%
63,608
7.7
%
Income taxes
(23,616
)
(2.4
)%
(16,660
)
(2.0
)%
Income from equity method investments
1,066
0.1
%
2,176
0.3
%
Net income including non-controlling interest
47,227
4.8
%
49,124
5.9
%
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(24
)
(0.0
)%
(22
)
(0.0
)%
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
47,203
4.8
%
$
49,102
5.9
%
Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
0.88
$
0.93
Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
0.86
$
0.90
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
53,497
52,839
Diluted
55,078
54,294
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.190
$
0.168
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Percent of
Six Months Ended
Percent of
May 28, 2022
Net Revenue
May 29, 2021
Net Revenue
Net revenue
$
1,849,739
100.0
%
$
1,553,777
100.0
%
Cost of sales
(1,383,326
)
(74.8
)%
(1,143,863
)
(73.6
)%
Gross profit
466,413
25.2
%
409,914
26.4
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(321,898
)
(17.4
)%
(292,423
)
(18.8
)%
Other income, net
6,142
0.3
%
19,748
1.3
%
Interest expense
(38,025
)
(2.1
)%
(40,303
)
(2.6
)%
Interest income
4,030
0.2
%
5,189
0.3
%
Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
116,662
6.3
%
102,125
6.6
%
Income taxes
(33,765
)
(1.8
)%
(27,267
)
(1.8
)%
Income from equity method investments
2,649
0.1
%
4,072
0.3
%
Net income including non-controlling interest
85,546
4.6
%
78,930
5.1
%
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(37
)
(0.0
)%
(37
)
(0.0
)%
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
85,509
4.6
%
$
78,893
5.1
%
Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
1.60
$
1.50
Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
1.55
$
1.47
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
53,425
52,666
Diluted
55,237
53,817
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.358
$
0.330
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 28,
May 29,
May 28,
May 29,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
47,203
$
49,102
$
85,509
$
78,893
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs1
2,014
1,302
7,871
1,376
Organizational realignment2
2,818
2,307
4,446
5,942
Royal restructuring and integration3
412
1,239
810
2,521
Project One
1,853
1,959
5,057
4,164
Other4
6,264
(3,857
)
7,430
(3,812
)
Discrete tax items5
4,149
(600
)
1,248
(558
)
Income tax effect on adjustments6
(3,526
)
(594
)
(7,035
)
(2,613
)
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7
61,187
50,858
105,336
85,913
Add:
Interest expense
19,841
19,965
38,051
40,357
Interest income
(2,091
)
(2,530
)
(4,041
)
(5,189
)
Adjusted Income taxes
22,993
17,854
39,552
30,437
Depreciation and Amortization expense8
36,637
35,389
72,434
70,891
Adjusted EBITDA7
138,567
121,536
251,332
222,409
Diluted Shares
55,078
54,294
55,237
53,817
Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable
to H.B. Fuller7
$
1.11
$
0.94
$
1.91
$
1.60
Revenue
$
993,258
$
827,873
$
1,849,739
$
1,553,777
Adjusted EBITDA margin7
14.0
%
14.7
%
13.6
%
14.3
%
1 Acquisition project costs include costs related to integrating and accounting for acquisitions.
2 Organizational realignment includes costs incurred as a direct result of the organizational realignment program, including compensation for employees supporting the program, consulting expense and operational inefficiencies related to the closure of production facilities and consolidation of business activities.
3 Royal restructuring and integration program includes costs incurred as a direct result of the Royal restructuring and integration program including compensation for employees supporting the program, consulting expense and operational inefficiencies related to the closure of production facilities and consolidation of business activities.
4 Other expenses include a $3.3 million non-cash charge related to wind down and settlement of the Company’s Canadian defined benefit pension plan, $1.3 million of hedging costs related to the Russian ruble devaluation driven by the war in Ukraine, $1.2 million of transactional tax expense associated with an audit settlement, other expenses for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and exceptional medical claims, and non-cash gains and losses related to legal entity consolidations.
5 Discrete tax items are related to revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to depreciation of the Euro versus the U.S. Dollar and various foreign tax matters, offset by the tax effect of legal entity mergers.
6 Represents the difference between income taxes on net income before income taxes and income from equity method investments reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and adjusted net income before income taxes and income from equity method investments.
7 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
8 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($153) and ($507) for the three months ended May 28, 2022 and May 29, 2021, respectively and ($311) and ($734) for the six months ended May 28, 2022 and May 29, 2021, respectively.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 28,
May 29,
May 28,
May 29,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Revenue:
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
$
437,889
$
364,814
$
827,427
$
700,482
Engineering Adhesives
405,346
345,373
759,323
658,037
Construction Adhesives
150,023
117,686
262,989
195,258
Corporate unallocated
-
-
-
-
Total H.B. Fuller
$
993,258
$
827,873
$
1,849,739
$
1,553,777
Segment Operating Income (Loss):
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
$
43,267
$
38,929
$
75,480
$
68,840
Engineering Adhesives
42,917
32,075
75,489
62,493
Construction Adhesives
11,285
6,338
15,641
1,635
Corporate unallocated
(9,955
)
(8,201
)
(22,095
)
(15,477
)
Total H.B. Fuller
$
87,514
$
69,141
$
144,515
$
117,491
Adjusted EBITDA7
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
$
57,872
$
53,569
$
104,470
$
98,175
Engineering Adhesives
59,520
49,864
109,399
98,032
Construction Adhesives
24,121
17,252
39,998
23,539
Corporate unallocated
(2,946
)
851
(2,535
)
2,663
Total H.B. Fuller
$
138,567
$
121,536
$
251,332
$
222,409
Adjusted EBITDA Margin7
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
13.2
%
14.7
%
12.6
%
14.0
%
Engineering Adhesives
14.7
%
14.4
%
14.4
%
14.9
%
Construction Adhesives
16.1
%
14.7
%
15.2
%
12.1
%
Corporate unallocated
NMP
NMP
NMP
NMP
Total H.B. Fuller
14.0
%
14.7
%
13.6
%
14.3
%
NMP = non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 28,
May 29,
May 28,
May 29,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
$
69,777
$
63,608
$
116,662
$
102,125
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs1
2,014
1,302
7,871
1,376
Organizational realignment2
2,818
2,307
4,446
5,942
Royal restructuring and integration3
412
1,239
810
2,521
Project One
1,853
1,959
5,057
4,164
Other4
6,264
(3,857
)
7,430
(3,812
)
Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments9
$
83,138
$
66,558
$
142,276
$
112,316
9 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 28,
May 29,
May 28,
May 29,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income Taxes
$
(23,616
)
$
(16,660
)
$
(33,765
)
$
(27,267
)
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs1
(531
)
(262
)
(2,209
)
(283
)
Organizational realignment2
(744
)
(465
)
(1,210
)
(1,478
)
Royal restructuring and integration3
(109
)
(249
)
(223
)
(606
)
Project One
(489
)
(395
)
(1,406
)
(1,009
)
Other4
2,496
177
(739
)
206
Adjusted income taxes10
$
(22,993
)
$
(17,854
)
$
(39,552
)
$
(30,437
)
Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
$
83,138
$
66,558
$
142,276
$
112,316
Adjusted effective income tax rate10
27.7
%
26.8
%
27.8
%
27.1
%
10 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 28,
May 29,
May 28,
May 29,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net revenue
$
993,258
$
827,873
$
1,849,739
$
1,553,777
Gross profit
$
253,521
$
217,550
$
466,413
$
409,914
Gross profit margin
25.5
%
26.3
%
25.2
%
26.4
%
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs1
(238
)
63
424
63
Organizational realignment2
1,520
544
1,783
793
Royal restructuring and integration3
140
578
372
1,319
Project ONE
6
(725
)
6
-
Other4
447
1,378
825
1,386
Adjusted gross profit11
$
255,396
$
219,388
$
469,823
$
413,475
Adjusted gross profit margin11
25.7
%
26.5
%
25.4
%
26.6
%
11 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 28,
May 29,
May 28,
May 29,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(166,007
)
$
(148,409
)
$
(321,898
)
$
(292,423
)
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs1
2,252
1,239
7,447
1,313
Organizational realignment2
2,275
1,818
3,630
5,205
Royal restructuring and integration3
286
683
464
1,255
Project ONE
1,847
2,684
5,051
4,164
Other4
1,421
(59
)
2,094
(23
)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses12
$
(157,926
)
$
(142,044
)
$
(303,212
)
$
(280,509
)
12 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Hygiene, Health
Three Months Ended:
and Consumable
Engineering
Construction
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
May 28, 2022
Adhesives
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
46,186
$
45,077
$
13,613
$
104,876
$
(57,673
)
$
47,203
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs1
-
-
-
-
2,014
2,014
Organizational realignment2
-
-
-
-
2,818
2,818
Royal Restructuring and integration3
-
-
-
-
412
412
Project One
-
-
-
-
1,853
1,853
Other4
-
-
-
-
6,264
6,264
Discrete tax items5
-
-
-
-
4,149
4,149
Income tax effect on adjustments6
-
-
-
-
(3,526
)
(3,526
)
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7
46,186
45,077
13,613
104,876
(43,689
)
61,187
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
19,841
19,841
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(2,091
)
(2,091
)
Adjusted Income taxes
-
-
-
-
22,993
22,993
Depreciation and amortization expense8
11,686
14,443
10,508
36,637
-
36,637
Adjusted EBITDA7
$
57,872
$
59,520
$
24,121
$
141,513
$
(2,946
)
$
138,567
Revenue
$
437,889
$
405,346
$
150,023
$
993,258
-
$
993,258
Adjusted EBITDA Margin7
13.2
%
14.7
%
16.1
%
14.2
%
NMP
14.0
%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
NMP = Non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Hygiene, Health
Six Months Ended
and Consumable
Engineering
Construction
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
May 28, 2022
Adhesives
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
81,323
$
79,814
$
20,296
$
181,433
$
(95,924
)
$
85,509
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs1
-
-
-
-
7,871
7,871
Organizational realignment2
-
-
-
-
4,446
4,446
Royal Restructuring and integration3
-
-
-
-
810
810
Project One
-
-
-
-
5,057
5,057
Other4
-
-
-
-
7,430
7,430
Discrete tax items5
-
-
-
-
1,248
1,248
Income tax effect on adjustments6
-
-
-
-
(7,035
)
(7,035
)
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7
81,323
79,814
20,296
181,433
(76,097
)
105,336
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
38,051
38,051
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(4,041
)
(4,041
)
Adjusted Income taxes
-
-
-
-
39,552
39,552
Depreciation and amortization expense8
23,147
29,585
19,702
72,434
-
72,434
Adjusted EBITDA7
$
104,470
$
109,399
$
39,998
$
253,867
$
(2,535
)
$
251,332
Revenue
827,427
759,323
262,989
1,849,739
-
1,849,739
Adjusted EBITDA Margin7
12.6
%
14.4
%
15.2
%
13.7
%
NMP
13.6
%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
NMP = Non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Hygiene, Health
Three Months Ended:
and Consumable
Engineering
Construction
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
May 29, 2021
Adhesives
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
42,197
$
34,584
$
8,515
$
85,296
$
(36,194
)
$
49,102
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs1
-
-
-
-
1,302
1,302
Organizational realignment2
-
-
-
-
2,307
2,307
Royal Restructuring and integration3
-
-
-
-
1,239
1,239
Project One
-
-
-
-
1,959
1,959
Other4
-
-
-
-
(3,857
)
(3,857
)
Discrete tax items5
-
-
-
-
(600
)
(600
)
Income tax effect on adjustments6
-
-
-
-
(594
)
(594
)
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7
42,197
34,584
8,515
85,296
(34,438
)
50,858
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
19,965
19,965
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(2,530
)
(2,530
)
Adjusted Income taxes
-
-
-
-
17,854
17,854
Depreciation and amortization expense8
11,372
15,280
8,737
35,389
-
35,389
Adjusted EBITDA7
$
53,569
$
49,864
$
17,252
$
120,685
$
851
$
121,536
Revenue
$
364,814
$
345,373
$
117,686
$
827,873
-
$
827,873
Adjusted EBITDA Margin7
14.7
%
14.4
%
14.7
%
14.6
%
NMP
14.7
%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
NMP = Non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Hygiene, Health
Six Months Ended
and Consumable
Engineering
Construction
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
May 29, 2021
Adhesives
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
75,367
$
67,500
$
5,988
$
148,855
$
(69,962
)
$
78,893
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs1
-
-
-
-
1,376
1,376
Organizational realignment2
-
-
-
-
5,942
5,942
Royal Restructuring and integration3
-
-
-
-
2,521
2,521
Project One
-
-
-
-
4,164
4,164
Other4
-
-
-
-
(3,812
)
(3,812
)
Discrete tax items5
-
-
-
-
(558
)
(558
)
Income tax effect on adjustments6
-
-
-
-
(2,613
)
(2,613
)
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7
75,367
67,500
5,988
148,855
(62,942
)
85,913
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
40,357
40,357
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(5,189
)
(5,189
)
Adjusted Income taxes
-
-
-
-
30,437
30,437
Depreciation and amortization expense8
22,808
30,532
17,551
70,891
-
70,891
Adjusted EBITDA7
$
98,175
$
98,032
$
23,539
$
219,746
$
2,663
$
222,409
Revenue
$700,482
$
658,037
$
195,258
$
1,553,777
-
$
1,553,777
Adjusted EBITDA Margin7
14.0
%
14.9
%
12.1
%
14.1
%
NMP
14.3
%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
NMP = Non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
Price
18.5
%
16.8
%
Volume
3.4
%
4.6
%
Organic Growth13
21.9
%
21.4
%
M&A
2.0
%
1.5
%
Growth at Constant Currency
23.9
%
22.9
%
F/X
(3.9
)%
(3.8
)%
Total H.B. Fuller Net Revenue Growth
20.0
%
19.1
%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
Net Revenue
F/X
Constant Currency
M&A
Organic Growth 11
Net Revenue
F/X
Constant Currency
M&A
Organic Growth 11
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
20.0
%
(4.5
)%
24.5
%
0.0
%
24.5
%
18.1
%
(4.6
)%
22.7
%
0.0
%
22.7
%
Engineering Adhesives
17.4
%
(4.4
)%
21.8
%
0.0
%
21.8
%
15.4
%
(3.9
)%
19.3
%
0.0
%
19.3
%
Construction Adhesives
27.5
%
(0.8
)%
28.3
%
14.0
%
14.3
%
34.7
%
(0.8
)%
35.5
%
11.7
%
23.8
%
Total H.B. Fuller
20.0
%
(3.9
)%
23.9
%
2.0
%
21.9
%
19.1
%
(3.8
)%
22.9
%
1.5
%
21.4
%
13 We use the term “organic revenue” to refer to net revenue, excluding the effect of foreign currency changes and acquisitions and divestitures. Organic growth reflects adjustments for the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates on revenues and the revenues associated with acquisitions and divestitures.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
May 28,
November 27,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
68,149
$
61,786
Trade receivables (net of allowances of $12,701 and $9,935, as of May 28, 2022 and November 27, 2021, respectively)
644,544
614,645
Inventories
543,126
448,404
Other current assets
153,187
96,335
Total current assets
1,409,006
1,221,170
Property, plant and equipment
1,527,711
1,500,989
Accumulated depreciation
(825,256
)
(805,622
)
Property, plant and equipment, net
702,455
695,367
Goodwill
1,406,369
1,298,845
Other intangibles, net
737,551
687,075
Other assets
365,098
372,073
Total assets
$
4,620,479
$
4,274,530
Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity
Current liabilities:
Notes payable
$
31,867
$
24,983
Trade payables
507,103
500,321
Accrued compensation
67,991
109,542
Income taxes payable
28,180
15,943
Other accrued expenses
86,842
86,061
Total current liabilities
721,983
736,850
Long-term debt
1,903,977
1,591,479
Accrued pension liabilities
69,820
71,651
Other liabilities
309,945
277,190
Total liabilities
3,005,725
2,677,170
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
Equity:
H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) shares authorized – 10,045,900
-
-
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, shares authorized – 160,000,000, shares outstanding – 53,153,056 and 52,777,753 as of May 28, 2022 and November 27, 2021, respectively
53,153
52,778
Additional paid-in capital
232,253
213,637
Retained earnings
1,666,969
1,600,601
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(338,228
)
(270,247
)
Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity
1,614,147
1,596,769
Non-controlling interest
607
591
Total equity
1,614,754
1,597,360
Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity
$
4,620,479
$
4,274,530
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS of CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended
May 28, 2022
May 29, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income including non-controlling interest
$
85,546
$
78,930
Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
36,333
35,976
Amortization
36,412
35,649
Deferred income taxes
(4,961
)
(1,167
)
Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received
(2,649
)
(4,072
)
Loss on sale or disposal of assets
(1,087
)
-
Share-based compensation
13,625
12,486
Pension and other post-retirement benefit plan activity
(9,720
)
(15,927
)
Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade receivables, net
(35,491
)
(43,191
)
Inventories
(95,413
)
(100,358
)
Other assets
(21,908
)
(21,709
)
Trade payables
27,237
115,488
Accrued compensation
(40,448
)
(8,760
)
Other accrued expenses
4,402
1,925
Income taxes payable
(5,864
)
(1,513
)
Other liabilities
(23,597
)
(28,980
)
Other
28,452
25,055
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(9,131
)
79,832
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchased property, plant and equipment
(69,055
)
(50,726
)
Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired
(229,314
)
(5,445
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1,269
1,237
Cash received from government grant
3,928
-
Cash payments related to government grant
-
(1,526
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(293,172
)
(56,460
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from debt
335,000
-
Repayment of long-term debt
-
(68,000
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(600
)
-
Net (payments) proceeds of notes payable
3,565
9,335
Dividends paid
(18,965
)
(17,244
)
Contingent consideration payment
(5,000
)
-
Proceeds from stock options exercised
7,837
20,621
Repurchases of common stock
(3,609
)
(2,628
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
318,228
(57,916
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents