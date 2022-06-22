H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results 06/22/2022 | 04:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 22% year-over-year organic growth drove record quarterly revenue Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.86; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.11 up 18% year over year Adjusted EBITDA of $139M, up 14% year over year H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended May 28, 2022. Items of Note for Second Quarter 2022 Strong operational execution delivered record quarterly revenue of $993 million.

Net revenue increased 20% and organic revenue increased 22% versus last year.

All three Global Business Units (GBUs) delivered mid-teens percentage or higher organic revenue growth compared with the prior year.

Higher volumes, pricing gains and cost efficiencies resulted in net income of $47 million and adjusted EBITDA of $139 million which increased 14% year over year.

Earnings per diluted share were $0.86; adjusted EPS of $1.11 increased 18% year over year. Summary of Second Quarter 2022 Results Net revenue of $993 million increased 20% compared with the second quarter of 2021. Foreign currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted revenue by 3.9%, and acquisitions favorably impacted revenue by 2%. Total company organic revenue increased 21.9% versus last year with 3.4% from volume growth and 18.5% from pricing. Hygiene, Health and Consumables Adhesives organic revenue increased 24.5% year over year, Engineering Adhesives organic revenue was up 21.8%, and Construction Adhesives organic revenue grew 14.3%. Gross profit was $254 million. Adjusted gross profit of $255 million increased 16% versus the same period last year. Gross profit margin and adjusted gross profit margin declined year over year, as expected, as elevated raw material and freight costs were offset by sales volume and pricing gains. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $166 million. SG&A and adjusted SG&A improved as a percent of revenue compared with the second quarter last year resulting from strong volume leverage and general expense controls. Adjusted SG&A as a percent of revenue improved by 130 basis points versus last year As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $47 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller of $61 million and adjusted EPS of $1.11 were up 20% and 18%, respectively, versus the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $139 million increased 14% compared with the prior year. “H.B. Fuller continues to deliver differentiated performance for our customers and shareholders,” said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. “In the second quarter, we added to our track record of strong performance by delivering 22% organic revenue growth, a 14% increase in EBITDA and an 18% increase in EPS. Our organic sales have increased by double-digit percentages in each of the last 6 quarters and quarterly EBITDA growth has averaged 15%, even with prolonged supply chain constraints, shortages of materials, and significant economic impacts from COVID shutdowns and a war in Ukraine. With our focus on strategic pricing and delivering innovation to solve the toughest adhesion challenges, we are confident in our full year outlook for fiscal 2022 despite persistent inflationary pressures and expected slowing in some markets. Delivering strong, sustainable shareholder value regardless of the economic environment remains a priority in 2022 and in the years ahead.” Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Items At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company had cash on hand of $68 million and total debt equal to $1,936 million. This compares with cash and debt levels of $64 million and $1,914 million, respectively, in the first fiscal quarter of 2022. Cash flow from operations of $8.5 million in the second quarter improved sequentially from the first quarter, as expected, as working capital as a percentage of annualized revenue improved by 140 basis points to 17.1%. Capital expenditures of $20 million in the second quarter increased from $15 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to timing of projects. Fiscal 2022 Outlook Raw material and delivery costs are expected to continue to rise as the year progresses primarily driven by industrial demand and supply constraints of U.S. petrochemicals. The company anticipates an increase of more than 20% for the full year versus the fourth quarter 2021 exit rate.

H.B. Fuller has implemented annualized price adjustments of approximately $330 million in the first half of 2022, including over $200 million in the second quarter, and is planning additional annualized increases of over $175 million in the third quarter. When combined with annualized price increases of approximately $450 million executed in fiscal 2021, the company’s total pricing actions are anticipated to more than offset raw material and delivery cost increases. The company is prepared to implement further increases as necessary.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $530 to $550 million, an increase of approximately 14% to 18% versus fiscal 2021, with double-digit year-over-year growth in all four quarters.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.35, an increase of between 18% and 25% versus fiscal year 2021.

Working capital as a percentage of revenue is expected to continue to improve over the course of the year and to decline below 16% by fiscal 2022 year-end, resulting in more normalized levels of cash flow generation in the second half of the year. Conference Call The company will hold a conference call on June 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants must register prior to accessing the webcast using this link and should do so at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary software and audio connections. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. CT on June 23, 2022 through 10:59 p.m. CT on June 30, 2022. To access the telephone replay dial 1-800-770-2030 (toll free) or 1-647-362-9199, and enter Conference ID: 6370505. Regulation G The information presented in this earnings release regarding consolidated and segment organic revenue growth, operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported U.S. GAAP results in the “Regulation G Reconciliation” tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained above in our Fiscal 2022 Guidance, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort. About H.B. Fuller Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/. Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” "target," “will,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “would” and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemics on our operations and financial results; the impact on the supply chain, raw material costs and pricing of our products due to the Russia-Ukraine war; the impact on our margins and product demand due to inflationary pressures; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance our debt or to incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, the effect of debt covenants that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or in paying dividends; our ability to pay dividends and to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; our ability to achieve expected synergies, cost savings and operating efficiencies from our restructuring initiatives and operational improvement projects within the expected time frames or at all; our ability to effectively implement Project ONE; uncertain political and economic conditions; fluctuations in product demand; competing products and pricing; our geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; disruptions to our relationships with our major customers and suppliers; failures in our information technology systems; regulatory compliance across our global footprint; trade policies and economic sanctions impacting our markets; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and investigations, including for product liability and environmental matters; impairment charges on our goodwill or long-lived assets; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war and the resulting deterioration of the global business and economic environment. Additional information about these various risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filings, and any updates to the risk factors in our Form 10-Q and 8-K filings with the SEC, but there may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to identify at this time or that we do not currently expect to have a material impact on the business. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) Three Months

Ended

May 28, 2022 Percent of

Net Revenue Three Months Ended

May 29, 2021 Percent of

Net Revenue Net revenue $ 993,258 100.0 % $ 827,873 100.0 % Cost of sales (739,737 ) (74.5 )% (610,323 ) (73.7 )% Gross profit 253,521 25.5 % 217,550 26.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (166,007 ) (16.7 )% (148,409 ) (17.9 )% Other income, net - 0.0 % 11,879 1.4 % Interest expense (19,828 ) (2.0 )% (19,942 ) (2.4 )% Interest income 2,091 0.2 % 2,530 0.3 % Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 69,777 7.0 % 63,608 7.7 % Income taxes (23,616 ) (2.4 )% (16,660 ) (2.0 )% Income from equity method investments 1,066 0.1 % 2,176 0.3 % Net income including non-controlling interest 47,227 4.8 % 49,124 5.9 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (24 ) (0.0 )% (22 ) (0.0 )% Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 47,203 4.8 % $ 49,102 5.9 % Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.88 $ 0.93 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.86 $ 0.90 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,497 52,839 Diluted 55,078 54,294 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.190 $ 0.168 H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) Six Months Ended Percent of Six Months Ended Percent of May 28, 2022 Net Revenue May 29, 2021 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 1,849,739 100.0 % $ 1,553,777 100.0 % Cost of sales (1,383,326 ) (74.8 )% (1,143,863 ) (73.6 )% Gross profit 466,413 25.2 % 409,914 26.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (321,898 ) (17.4 )% (292,423 ) (18.8 )% Other income, net 6,142 0.3 % 19,748 1.3 % Interest expense (38,025 ) (2.1 )% (40,303 ) (2.6 )% Interest income 4,030 0.2 % 5,189 0.3 % Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 116,662 6.3 % 102,125 6.6 % Income taxes (33,765 ) (1.8 )% (27,267 ) (1.8 )% Income from equity method investments 2,649 0.1 % 4,072 0.3 % Net income including non-controlling interest 85,546 4.6 % 78,930 5.1 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (37 ) (0.0 )% (37 ) (0.0 )% Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 85,509 4.6 % $ 78,893 5.1 % Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 1.60 $ 1.50 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 1.55 $ 1.47 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,425 52,666 Diluted 55,237 53,817 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.358 $ 0.330 H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 28, May 29, May 28, May 29, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 47,203 $ 49,102 $ 85,509 $ 78,893 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 2,014 1,302 7,871 1,376 Organizational realignment2 2,818 2,307 4,446 5,942 Royal restructuring and integration3 412 1,239 810 2,521 Project One 1,853 1,959 5,057 4,164 Other4 6,264 (3,857 ) 7,430 (3,812 ) Discrete tax items5 4,149 (600 ) 1,248 (558 ) Income tax effect on adjustments6 (3,526 ) (594 ) (7,035 ) (2,613 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 61,187 50,858 105,336 85,913 Add: Interest expense 19,841 19,965 38,051 40,357 Interest income (2,091 ) (2,530 ) (4,041 ) (5,189 ) Adjusted Income taxes 22,993 17,854 39,552 30,437 Depreciation and Amortization expense8 36,637 35,389 72,434 70,891 Adjusted EBITDA7 138,567 121,536 251,332 222,409 Diluted Shares 55,078 54,294 55,237 53,817 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable

to H.B. Fuller7 $ 1.11 $ 0.94 $ 1.91 $ 1.60 Revenue $ 993,258 $ 827,873 $ 1,849,739 $ 1,553,777 Adjusted EBITDA margin7 14.0 % 14.7 % 13.6 % 14.3 % 1 Acquisition project costs include costs related to integrating and accounting for acquisitions. 2 Organizational realignment includes costs incurred as a direct result of the organizational realignment program, including compensation for employees supporting the program, consulting expense and operational inefficiencies related to the closure of production facilities and consolidation of business activities. 3 Royal restructuring and integration program includes costs incurred as a direct result of the Royal restructuring and integration program including compensation for employees supporting the program, consulting expense and operational inefficiencies related to the closure of production facilities and consolidation of business activities. 4 Other expenses include a $3.3 million non-cash charge related to wind down and settlement of the Company’s Canadian defined benefit pension plan, $1.3 million of hedging costs related to the Russian ruble devaluation driven by the war in Ukraine, $1.2 million of transactional tax expense associated with an audit settlement, other expenses for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and exceptional medical claims, and non-cash gains and losses related to legal entity consolidations. 5 Discrete tax items are related to revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to depreciation of the Euro versus the U.S. Dollar and various foreign tax matters, offset by the tax effect of legal entity mergers. 6 Represents the difference between income taxes on net income before income taxes and income from equity method investments reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and adjusted net income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. 7 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 8 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($153) and ($507) for the three months ended May 28, 2022 and May 29, 2021, respectively and ($311) and ($734) for the six months ended May 28, 2022 and May 29, 2021, respectively. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 28, May 29, May 28, May 29, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Revenue: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 437,889 $ 364,814 $ 827,427 $ 700,482 Engineering Adhesives 405,346 345,373 759,323 658,037 Construction Adhesives 150,023 117,686 262,989 195,258 Corporate unallocated - - - - Total H.B. Fuller $ 993,258 $ 827,873 $ 1,849,739 $ 1,553,777 Segment Operating Income (Loss): Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 43,267 $ 38,929 $ 75,480 $ 68,840 Engineering Adhesives 42,917 32,075 75,489 62,493 Construction Adhesives 11,285 6,338 15,641 1,635 Corporate unallocated (9,955 ) (8,201 ) (22,095 ) (15,477 ) Total H.B. Fuller $ 87,514 $ 69,141 $ 144,515 $ 117,491 Adjusted EBITDA7 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 57,872 $ 53,569 $ 104,470 $ 98,175 Engineering Adhesives 59,520 49,864 109,399 98,032 Construction Adhesives 24,121 17,252 39,998 23,539 Corporate unallocated (2,946 ) 851 (2,535 ) 2,663 Total H.B. Fuller $ 138,567 $ 121,536 $ 251,332 $ 222,409 Adjusted EBITDA Margin7 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 13.2 % 14.7 % 12.6 % 14.0 % Engineering Adhesives 14.7 % 14.4 % 14.4 % 14.9 % Construction Adhesives 16.1 % 14.7 % 15.2 % 12.1 % Corporate unallocated NMP NMP NMP NMP Total H.B. Fuller 14.0 % 14.7 % 13.6 % 14.3 % NMP = non-meaningful percentage H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 28, May 29, May 28, May 29, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 69,777 $ 63,608 $ 116,662 $ 102,125 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 2,014 1,302 7,871 1,376 Organizational realignment2 2,818 2,307 4,446 5,942 Royal restructuring and integration3 412 1,239 810 2,521 Project One 1,853 1,959 5,057 4,164 Other4 6,264 (3,857 ) 7,430 (3,812 ) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments9 $ 83,138 $ 66,558 $ 142,276 $ 112,316 9 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 28, May 29, May 28, May 29, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income Taxes $ (23,616 ) $ (16,660 ) $ (33,765 ) $ (27,267 ) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 (531 ) (262 ) (2,209 ) (283 ) Organizational realignment2 (744 ) (465 ) (1,210 ) (1,478 ) Royal restructuring and integration3 (109 ) (249 ) (223 ) (606 ) Project One (489 ) (395 ) (1,406 ) (1,009 ) Other4 2,496 177 (739 ) 206 Adjusted income taxes10 $ (22,993 ) $ (17,854 ) $ (39,552 ) $ (30,437 ) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 83,138 $ 66,558 $ 142,276 $ 112,316 Adjusted effective income tax rate10 27.7 % 26.8 % 27.8 % 27.1 % 10 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 28, May 29, May 28, May 29, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 993,258 $ 827,873 $ 1,849,739 $ 1,553,777 Gross profit $ 253,521 $ 217,550 $ 466,413 $ 409,914 Gross profit margin 25.5 % 26.3 % 25.2 % 26.4 % Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 (238 ) 63 424 63 Organizational realignment2 1,520 544 1,783 793 Royal restructuring and integration3 140 578 372 1,319 Project ONE 6 (725 ) 6 - Other4 447 1,378 825 1,386 Adjusted gross profit11 $ 255,396 $ 219,388 $ 469,823 $ 413,475 Adjusted gross profit margin11 25.7 % 26.5 % 25.4 % 26.6 % 11 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 28, May 29, May 28, May 29, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (166,007 ) $ (148,409 ) $ (321,898 ) $ (292,423 ) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 2,252 1,239 7,447 1,313 Organizational realignment2 2,275 1,818 3,630 5,205 Royal restructuring and integration3 286 683 464 1,255 Project ONE 1,847 2,684 5,051 4,164 Other4 1,421 (59 ) 2,094 (23 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses12 $ (157,926 ) $ (142,044 ) $ (303,212 ) $ (280,509 ) 12 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) Hygiene, Health Three Months Ended: and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller May 28, 2022 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 46,186 $ 45,077 $ 13,613 $ 104,876 $ (57,673 ) $ 47,203 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 - - - - 2,014 2,014 Organizational realignment2 - - - - 2,818 2,818 Royal Restructuring and integration3 - - - - 412 412 Project One - - - - 1,853 1,853 Other4 - - - - 6,264 6,264 Discrete tax items5 - - - - 4,149 4,149 Income tax effect on adjustments6 - - - - (3,526 ) (3,526 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 46,186 45,077 13,613 104,876 (43,689 ) 61,187 Add: Interest expense - - - - 19,841 19,841 Interest income - - - - (2,091 ) (2,091 ) Adjusted Income taxes - - - - 22,993 22,993 Depreciation and amortization expense8 11,686 14,443 10,508 36,637 - 36,637 Adjusted EBITDA7 $ 57,872 $ 59,520 $ 24,121 $ 141,513 $ (2,946 ) $ 138,567 Revenue $ 437,889 $ 405,346 $ 150,023 $ 993,258 - $ 993,258 Adjusted EBITDA Margin7 13.2 % 14.7 % 16.1 % 14.2 % NMP 14.0 % Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) Hygiene, Health Six Months Ended and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller May 28, 2022 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 81,323 $ 79,814 $ 20,296 $ 181,433 $ (95,924 ) $ 85,509 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 - - - - 7,871 7,871 Organizational realignment2 - - - - 4,446 4,446 Royal Restructuring and integration3 - - - - 810 810 Project One - - - - 5,057 5,057 Other4 - - - - 7,430 7,430 Discrete tax items5 - - - - 1,248 1,248 Income tax effect on adjustments6 - - - - (7,035 ) (7,035 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 81,323 79,814 20,296 181,433 (76,097 ) 105,336 Add: Interest expense - - - - 38,051 38,051 Interest income - - - - (4,041 ) (4,041 ) Adjusted Income taxes - - - - 39,552 39,552 Depreciation and amortization expense8 23,147 29,585 19,702 72,434 - 72,434 Adjusted EBITDA7 $ 104,470 $ 109,399 $ 39,998 $ 253,867 $ (2,535 ) $ 251,332 Revenue 827,427 759,323 262,989 1,849,739 - 1,849,739 Adjusted EBITDA Margin7 12.6 % 14.4 % 15.2 % 13.7 % NMP 13.6 % Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) Hygiene, Health Three Months Ended: and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller May 29, 2021 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 42,197 $ 34,584 $ 8,515 $ 85,296 $ (36,194 ) $ 49,102 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 - - - - 1,302 1,302 Organizational realignment2 - - - - 2,307 2,307 Royal Restructuring and integration3 - - - - 1,239 1,239 Project One - - - - 1,959 1,959 Other4 - - - - (3,857 ) (3,857 ) Discrete tax items5 - - - - (600 ) (600 ) Income tax effect on adjustments6 - - - - (594 ) (594 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 42,197 34,584 8,515 85,296 (34,438 ) 50,858 Add: Interest expense - - - - 19,965 19,965 Interest income - - - - (2,530 ) (2,530 ) Adjusted Income taxes - - - - 17,854 17,854 Depreciation and amortization expense8 11,372 15,280 8,737 35,389 - 35,389 Adjusted EBITDA7 $ 53,569 $ 49,864 $ 17,252 $ 120,685 $ 851 $ 121,536 Revenue $ 364,814 $ 345,373 $ 117,686 $ 827,873 - $ 827,873 Adjusted EBITDA Margin7 14.7 % 14.4 % 14.7 % 14.6 % NMP 14.7 % Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited) Hygiene, Health Six Months Ended and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller May 29, 2021 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 75,367 $ 67,500 $ 5,988 $ 148,855 $ (69,962 ) $ 78,893 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs1 - - - - 1,376 1,376 Organizational realignment2 - - - - 5,942 5,942 Royal Restructuring and integration3 - - - - 2,521 2,521 Project One - - - - 4,164 4,164 Other4 - - - - (3,812 ) (3,812 ) Discrete tax items5 - - - - (558 ) (558 ) Income tax effect on adjustments6 - - - - (2,613 ) (2,613 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller7 75,367 67,500 5,988 148,855 (62,942 ) 85,913 Add: Interest expense - - - - 40,357 40,357 Interest income - - - - (5,189 ) (5,189 ) Adjusted Income taxes - - - - 30,437 30,437 Depreciation and amortization expense8 22,808 30,532 17,551 70,891 - 70,891 Adjusted EBITDA7 $ 98,175 $ 98,032 $ 23,539 $ 219,746 $ 2,663 $ 222,409 Revenue $700,482 $ 658,037 $ 195,258 $ 1,553,777 - $ 1,553,777 Adjusted EBITDA Margin7 14.0 % 14.9 % 12.1 % 14.1 % NMP 14.3 % Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 28, 2022 May 28, 2022 Price 18.5 % 16.8 % Volume 3.4 % 4.6 % Organic Growth13 21.9 % 21.4 % M&A 2.0 % 1.5 % Growth at Constant Currency 23.9 % 22.9 % F/X (3.9 )% (3.8 )% Total H.B. Fuller Net Revenue Growth 20.0 % 19.1 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 28, 2022 May 28, 2022 Net Revenue F/X Constant Currency M&A Organic Growth 11 Net Revenue F/X Constant Currency M&A Organic Growth 11 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 20.0 % (4.5 )% 24.5 % 0.0 % 24.5 % 18.1 % (4.6 )% 22.7 % 0.0 % 22.7 % Engineering Adhesives 17.4 % (4.4 )% 21.8 % 0.0 % 21.8 % 15.4 % (3.9 )% 19.3 % 0.0 % 19.3 % Construction Adhesives 27.5 % (0.8 )% 28.3 % 14.0 % 14.3 % 34.7 % (0.8 )% 35.5 % 11.7 % 23.8 % Total H.B. Fuller 20.0 % (3.9 )% 23.9 % 2.0 % 21.9 % 19.1 % (3.8 )% 22.9 % 1.5 % 21.4 % 13 We use the term “organic revenue” to refer to net revenue, excluding the effect of foreign currency changes and acquisitions and divestitures. Organic growth reflects adjustments for the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates on revenues and the revenues associated with acquisitions and divestitures. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) May 28, November 27, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,149 $ 61,786 Trade receivables (net of allowances of $12,701 and $9,935, as of May 28, 2022 and November 27, 2021, respectively) 644,544 614,645 Inventories 543,126 448,404 Other current assets 153,187 96,335 Total current assets 1,409,006 1,221,170 Property, plant and equipment 1,527,711 1,500,989 Accumulated depreciation (825,256 ) (805,622 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 702,455 695,367 Goodwill 1,406,369 1,298,845 Other intangibles, net 737,551 687,075 Other assets 365,098 372,073 Total assets $ 4,620,479 $ 4,274,530 Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity Current liabilities: Notes payable $ 31,867 $ 24,983 Trade payables 507,103 500,321 Accrued compensation 67,991 109,542 Income taxes payable 28,180 15,943 Other accrued expenses 86,842 86,061 Total current liabilities 721,983 736,850 Long-term debt 1,903,977 1,591,479 Accrued pension liabilities 69,820 71,651 Other liabilities 309,945 277,190 Total liabilities 3,005,725 2,677,170 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Equity: H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity: Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) shares authorized – 10,045,900 - - Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, shares authorized – 160,000,000, shares outstanding – 53,153,056 and 52,777,753 as of May 28, 2022 and November 27, 2021, respectively 53,153 52,778 Additional paid-in capital 232,253 213,637 Retained earnings 1,666,969 1,600,601 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (338,228 ) (270,247 ) Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity 1,614,147 1,596,769 Non-controlling interest 607 591 Total equity 1,614,754 1,597,360 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity $ 4,620,479 $ 4,274,530 H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS of CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six Months Ended May 28, 2022 May 29, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including non-controlling interest $ 85,546 $ 78,930 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 36,333 35,976 Amortization 36,412 35,649 Deferred income taxes (4,961 ) (1,167 ) Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received (2,649 ) (4,072 ) Loss on sale or disposal of assets (1,087 ) - Share-based compensation 13,625 12,486 Pension and other post-retirement benefit plan activity (9,720 ) (15,927 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade receivables, net (35,491 ) (43,191 ) Inventories (95,413 ) (100,358 ) Other assets (21,908 ) (21,709 ) Trade payables 27,237 115,488 Accrued compensation (40,448 ) (8,760 ) Other accrued expenses 4,402 1,925 Income taxes payable (5,864 ) (1,513 ) Other liabilities (23,597 ) (28,980 ) Other 28,452 25,055 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,131 ) 79,832 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchased property, plant and equipment (69,055 ) (50,726 ) Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired (229,314 ) (5,445 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,269 1,237 Cash received from government grant 3,928 - Cash payments related to government grant - (1,526 ) Net cash used in investing activities (293,172 ) (56,460 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 335,000 - Repayment of long-term debt - (68,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (600 ) - Net (payments) proceeds of notes payable 3,565 9,335 Dividends paid (18,965 ) (17,244 ) Contingent consideration payment (5,000 ) - Proceeds from stock options exercised 7,837 20,621 Repurchases of common stock (3,609 ) (2,628 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 318,228 (57,916 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (9,562 ) 3,607 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,363 (30,937 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 61,786 100,534 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 68,149 $ 69,597 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005321/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about H.B. FULLER COMPANY 04:19p H. B. Fuller Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Reaffirms FY Adjusted EPS Guida.. MT 04:18p H. B. FULLER : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:07p H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results BU 06/15 H.B. Fuller - EXPO PACK Mexico 2022 AQ 06/08 H.B. Fuller to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on June 22, 2022 BU 06/08 H B FULLER : Demand for Sustainability in Future Business Models PU 05/26 H.B. Fuller - Where Textiles and Innovative Adhesives Come Together AQ 04/20 H.B. FULLER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for FA 04/18 H.B. Fuller Company Has `Significant' Value on Earnings, Growth, Deutsche Bank Says MT 04/18 Deutsche Bank Upgrades HB Fuller to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $85 From $72 MT Analyst Recommendations on H.B. FULLER COMPANY 04/18 Deutsche Bank Upgrades HB Fuller to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $85 From $72 MT 04/14 Baird Upgrades HB Fuller to Outperform From Neutral; Keeps Price Target at $85 MT 04/14 ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Delta Air Lines, Humana, JPMorgan, Shopify, W.W. Grainger...