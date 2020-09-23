H B Fuller : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results 0 09/23/2020 | 04:06pm EDT Send by mail :

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended August 29, 2020. Items of Note for Third Quarter 2020 Strong operational performance with net income of $42 million and adjusted EBITDA of $106 million , which exceeded the company's guidance, driven by solid organic sales results, benefits from restructuring efficiencies and lower raw material costs.

and adjusted EBITDA of , which exceeded the company's guidance, driven by solid organic sales results, benefits from restructuring efficiencies and lower raw material costs. Total organic revenues declined by 2.5% compared with last year, ahead of the company's expectations.

Continued share gains led to organic revenue growth in Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives (HHC) and higher sequential revenues in Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives.

Year-to-date cash flow from operations increased by 20% versus the same period in 2019, driven by working capital reductions.

Debt paydown of $59 million exceeded the company's $40 to $50 million targeted debt paydown for the quarter. The company remains on track to achieve $200 million debt repayment target for 2020.

exceeded the company's to targeted debt paydown for the quarter. The company remains on track to achieve debt repayment target for 2020. Delivered restructuring savings of $7 million in the quarter, with expected savings of approximately $30 million for fiscal year 2020, related to our realignment to three global business units (GBUs).

in the quarter, with expected savings of approximately for fiscal year 2020, related to our realignment to three global business units (GBUs). The company expects to deliver additional savings of $20 to $30 million by the end of 2022 related to the company's operations and supply chain project initiated this year. Summary of Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net revenue of $691 million decreased 4.7% compared with the third quarter of 2019. Organic revenue was down 2.5% versus the same period last year, excluding impacts from foreign currency exchange rates and the sale of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business which, combined, negatively impacted revenues by 2.2%. Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives organic revenue increased 1% year over year reflecting continued demand for adhesives for essential goods and packaging. Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives organic revenues were lower than last year but increased versus the second quarter. Engineering Adhesives significantly improved revenue performance included double-digit year-over-year growth in Electronics, Recreational Vehicles and Technical Textiles. Gross profit margin was 27.2%. Adjusted gross profit margin of 27.3% was down 150 basis points versus last year. The decline was due to lower revenues and unfavorable business mix related to impacts from COVID-19, partially offset by favorable raw material costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $129 million. Adjusted SG&A expense of $123 million declined 6.4% compared with the same period last year, driven by cost savings realized from the company's business realignment to three global business units and lower discretionary expenses in the quarter. As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $42 million, or $0.79 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $40 million, or $0.76 of adjusted EPS, down from $44 million, or $0.86 of adjusted EPS in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $106 million in the quarter, compared with $116 million in the same period last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.3% versus 16% in the prior year. "In the third quarter, we delivered higher than expected organic revenue performance by building on our market share gains in HHC, improving performance in Construction Adhesives and winning new business in Engineering Adhesives," said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. "We continued to realize operational cost efficiencies from our GBU realignment, reduce SG&A spending and bring down raw material costs, which drove EBITDA results that were also better than forecasted. Strong cash flow enabled us to exceed our debt paydown target in the quarter, keeping us on track for $200 million of total debt paydown for the year. During the quarter, we also began implementing the operational improvement projects we announced on our second quarter call that will drive $20 to $30 million of incremental cost savings in 2021 and 2022. Owens continued, "H.B. Fuller has performed well during the pandemic due to the competitive advantages we've created through our new GBU and global customer focused business structure, our cultural emphasis on collaboration and speed and our investments in digital tools. We will build on our successes from the first nine months of the year and leverage those wins in the fourth quarter and into 2021. Our margins and cash flow remain resilient, and we are well-positioned to accelerate our performance as end markets continue to show signs of improvement. We remain focused on our vision to be the best adhesive company in the world by creating value for our customers and shareholders today, and as the world evolves following the pandemic." Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Items

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the company had cash on hand of $75 million and total debt equal to $1,869 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $70 million and $1,928 million, respectively, at the end of the second quarter of 2020. For the nine-month year-to-date period, cash flow from operations increased to $193 million from $160 million for the same period of 2019, driven by improved working capital management. Capital expenditures were $17 million versus $15 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting timing of capital projects and expenditures related to growth initiatives. The company estimates capital investment for the fiscal year totaling $80 to $85 million. H.B. Fuller has more than adequate liquidity to meet any foreseeable needs, including a $400 million revolving credit facility with a feature that allows for an increase of the facility by $300 million dollars if needed. The company also has ample room under its debt covenants using significantly conservative outlook scenarios. Q4 2020 Guidance

The extent of COVID-19's impact on global economic factors remains uncertain. The company is providing the following guidance based on current economic projections, order patterns and assumptions for global commercial activity: Estimated revenue in the fourth quarter is anticipated to increase by 4% to 7% sequentially from the third quarter and be approximately flat to down 3% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be approximately $110 million to $115 million , in line with the fourth quarter of 2019.

to , in line with the fourth quarter of 2019. Debt reduction of $200 million for the full year, consistent with our original 2020 plans. Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss its third quarter results and fourth quarter planning assumptions on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call audio and accompanying presentation slides will be available to interested parties via a simultaneous webcast, and may be accessed from the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com/calendar. Participants should access the webcast prior to the start of the call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. Accompanying presentation slides will be available at the link above 30 minutes prior to the call, and the webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately 1 hour after the conclusion of the call, through Oct. 1, 2020. To access the telephone replay dial 1-877-344-7529 in the US, 855-669-9658 in Canada, and 1-412-317-0088 outside the US and Canada, and enter access code 10147504. Regulation G

The information presented in this earnings release regarding segment operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the "Regulation G Reconciliation" tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained above in our fiscal 2020 Planning Assumptions, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort. About H.B. Fuller

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of $2.9 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/. Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemics; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, and the effect of restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or ability to pay dividends; various risks to stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to our ability to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; we may be unable to achieve expected synergies, cost savings and operating efficiencies from the Royal transaction, the global business unit realignment or the operations and supply chain project within the expected time frames or at all; we may be unable to successfully integrate Royal's operations into our own, or such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or more costly than expected; the ability to effectively implement Project ONE; political and economic conditions; product demand; competitive products and pricing; costs of and savings from restructuring initiatives; geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; the company's relationships with its major customers and suppliers; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and environmental matters; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by COVID-19 and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. Further information about the various risks and uncertainties can be found in the company's SEC 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. All forward-looking information represents management's best judgment as of this date based on information currently available that in the future may prove to have been inaccurate. Additionally, the variety of products sold by the company and the regions where the company does business make it difficult to determine with certainty the increases or decreases in net revenue resulting from changes in the volume of products sold, currency impact, changes in product mix, and selling prices. However, managements' best estimate of these changes as well as changes in other factors have been included. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Percent of

Three Months Ended

Percent of

August 29, 2020

Net Revenue

August 31, 2019

Net Revenue Net revenue $ 691,463

100.0%

$ 725,376

100.0% Cost of sales

(503,619)

(72.8%)



(518,055)

(71.4%) Gross profit

187,844

27.2%



207,321

28.6%



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(129,113)

(18.7%)



(140,615)

(19.4%) Other income, net

3,722

0.5%



22,762

3.1% Interest expense

(20,196)

(2.9%)



(25,607)

(3.5%) Interest income

2,945

0.4%



3,115

0.4% Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

45,202

6.5%



66,976

9.2%



















Income taxes

(5,112)

(0.7%)



(19,321)

(2.7%) Income from equity method investments

1,541

0.2%



2,075

0.3% Net income including non-controlling interest

41,631

6.0%



49,730

6.9%



















Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest

(24)

(0.0%)



(12)

(0.0%) Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 41,607

6.0%

$ 49,718

6.9%



















Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.80





$ 0.98



Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.79





$ 0.97























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

52,130







50,939



Diluted

52,591







51,502























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.163





$ 0.160



Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q)



















August 29, 2020

November 30, 2019

August 31, 2019 Cash & cash equivalents $ 74,922

$ 112,191

$ 119,776 Trade accounts receivable, net

476,099



493,181



485,688 Inventories

354,221



337,267



373,609 Trade payables

272,232



298,869



272,554 Total assets

3,981,725



3,985,734



4,032,683 Total debt

1,868,926



1,979,116



2,097,122 H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





















Nine Months Ended

Percent of

Nine Months Ended

Percent of

August 29, 2020

Net Revenue

August 31, 2019

Net Revenue Net revenue $ 2,012,629

100.0%

$ 2,157,894

100.0% Cost of sales

(1,469,622)

(73.0%)



(1,552,189)

(71.9%) Gross profit

543,007

27.0%



605,705

28.1%



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(398,620)

(19.8%)



(432,407)

(20.0%) Other income, net

11,740

0.6%



29,113

1.3% Interest expense

(64,597)

(3.2%)



(79,354)

(3.7%) Interest income

8,761

0.4%



9,191

0.4% Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

100,291

5.0%



132,248

6.1%



















Income taxes

(22,194)

(1.1%)



(38,902)

(1.8%) Income from equity method investments

5,068

0.3%



5,273

0.2% Net income including non-controlling interest

83,165

4.1%



98,619

4.6%



















Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest

(50)

(0.0%)



(16)

(0.0%) Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 83,115

4.1%

$ 98,603

4.6%



















Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller1 $ 1.60





$ 1.94



Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller1 $ 1.59





$ 1.90























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

51,959







50,864



Diluted

52,400







51,836























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.485





$ 0.475





1 Income per share amounts may not add due to rounding H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



August 29,

2020

August 31,

2019

August 29,

2020



August 31,

2019



























Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$ 41,607

$ 49,718

$ 83,115



$ 98,603 Adjustments:

























Acquisition project costs



(55)



1,535



(1,162)





2,158 Organizational realignment



2,511



(684)



6,199





1,110 Royal restructuring and integration



1,358



(9,132)



5,502





(1,150) Tax reform



-



-



(26)





55 Project ONE



1,216



1,130



3,100





3,179 Other 2



(6,687)



1,660



(3,842)





3,427 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3



39,950



44,227



92,886





107,382



























Add:

























Interest expense



20,220



25,607



64,650





79,354 Interest income



(2,945)



(3,115)



(8,761)





(9,191) Income taxes



14,050



14,798



32,335





37,219 Depreciation and amortization expense4



34,432



34,606



102,992





105,403 Adjusted EBITDA 3



105,707



116,123



284,102





320,167



























Diluted Shares



52,591



51,502



52,400





51,836 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 3

$ 0.76

$ 0.86

$ 1.77



$ 2.07 Revenue

$ 691,463

$ 725,376

$ 2,012,629



$ 2,157,894 Adjusted EBITDA margin 3



15.3%



16.0%



14.1%





14.8% _______________



























2 Includes adjustment of ($7,182) of discrete tax benefit in the quarter ended August 29, 2020 related to various foreign tax matters and a tax benefit relating to the revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to appreciation of the Euro versus US dollar.

3 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

4 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($413) and ($174) for the three months ended August 29, 2020 and August 30, 2019, respectively and ($509) and ($1,135) for the nine months ended August 29, 2020 and August 30, 2019, respectively.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In thousands (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 29, 2020

August 31, 2019

August 29, 2020

August 31, 2019 Net Revenue:





















Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 320,187

$ 328,420

$ 977,373

$ 986,166 Engineering Adhesives

276,083



286,716



761,040



855,010 Construction Adhesives

95,193



108,406



274,216



302,987 Corporate Unallocated

-



1,834



-



13,731 Total H.B. Fuller $ 691,463

$ 725,376

$ 2,012,629

$ 2,157,894























Segment Operating Income:





















Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 31,883

$ 32,638

$ 89,556

$ 85,576 Engineering Adhesives

29,873



36,847



65,386



98,146 Construction Adhesives

4,284



7,650



9,436



14,246 Corporate Unallocated

(7,309)



(10,429)



(19,991)



(24,670) Total H.B. Fuller $ 58,731

$ 66,706

$ 144,387

$ 173,298























Adjusted EBITDA 3





















Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 43,697

$ 45,146

$ 127,914

$ 123,700 Engineering Adhesives

46,831



52,152



112,918



144,521 Construction Adhesives

14,394



17,486



39,893



44,185 Corporate Unallocated

785



1,339



3,377



7,761 Total H.B. Fuller $ 105,707

$ 116,123

$ 284,102

$ 320,167























Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3





















Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives

13.6%



13.7%



13.1%



12.5% Engineering Adhesives

17.0%



18.2%



14.8%



16.9% Construction Adhesives

15.1%



16.1%



14.5%



14.6% Corporate Unallocated

NMP



NMP



NMP



NMP Total H.B. Fuller

15.3%



16.0%



14.1%



14.8%

NMP = non-meaningful percentage

3 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

August 29, 2020 August 31, 2019



August 29, 2020

August 31, 2019 Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 45,202

$ 66,976



$ 100,291



$ 132,248 Adjustments:

























Acquisition related activity

(73)



1,871





(1,584)





2,641 Organizational realignment

3,308



(1,345)





8,286





885 Royal restructuring and integration

1,790



(12,131)





7,379





(1,591) Tax reform

-



-





(35)





75 Project ONE

1,602



1,378





4,141





3,982 Other

654



213





1,725





1,105 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 5 $ 52,483

$ 56,962



$ 120,203



$ 139,345

5 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

August 29, 2020 August 31, 2019



August 29, 2020

August 31, 2019 Income taxes $ (5,112)

$ (19,321)



$ (22,194)



$ (38,902)



























Adjustments:

























Acquisition related activity

18



(336)





423





(482) Organizational realignment

(797)



660





(2,087)





225 Royal restructuring and integration

(431)



2,999





(1,877)





441 Tax reform

-



-





9





(20) Project ONE

(386)



(247)





(1,043)





(803) Other 2

(7,342)



1,447





(5,566)





2,322 Adjusted income taxes 6 $ (14,050)

$ (14,798)



$ (32,335)



$ (37,219)



























Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 52,483

$ 56,962



$ 120,203



$ 139,345 Adjusted effective income tax rate 6

26.8%



26.0%





26.9%





26.7%

2 Includes adjustment of ($7,182) of discrete tax benefit in the quarter ended August 29, 2020 related to various foreign tax matters and a tax benefit relating to the revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to appreciation of the Euro versus US dollar.

6 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 29, 2020

August 31, 2019

August 29, 2020



August 31, 2019

























Net revenue

691,463



725,376



2,012,629





2,157,894

























Gross profit $ 187,844

$ 207,321

$ 543,007



$ 605,705 Gross profit margin

27.2%



28.6%



27.0%





28.1%

























Adjustments:























Organizational realignment

(204)



(367)



(53)





(124) Royal restructuring and integration

1,132



1,741



2,730





4,250 Other

272



(5)



1,263





(9) Adjusted gross profit 7 $ 189,044

$ 208,690

$ 546,947



$ 609,822 Adjusted gross profit margin 7

27.3%



28.8%



27.2%





28.3%

7 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 29, 2020

August 31, 2019

August 29, 2020

August 31, 2019

























Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (129,113)

$ (140,615)

$ (398,620)



$ (432,407)

























Adjustments:























Acquisition project costs

(73)



1,871



(1,584)





2,641 Organizational realignment

3,516



2,937



8,342





4,551 Royal restructuring and integration

682



2,737



4,725





10,747 Tax reform

-



-



(35)





75 Project ONE

1,602



1,378



4,142





3,982 Other

382



242



462





1,134 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 8 $ (123,004)

$ (131,450)

$ (382,568)



$ (409,277) _______________

8 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)











































Hygiene,

Health and

Consumable Adhesives

Engineering Adhesives

Construction Adhesives



Total

Corporate Unallocated

H.B. Fuller Consolidated

Three Months Ended August 29, 2020















Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$ 33,688

$ 31,334

$ 5,468

$ 70,490

$ (28,883)

$ 41,607

Adjustments:





































Acquisition project costs



-



-



-



-



(55)



(55)

Organizational realignment



-



-



-



-



2,511



2,511

Royal restructuring and integration



-



-



-



-



1,358



1,358

Project ONE



-



-



-



-



1,216



1,216

Other



-



-



-



-



(6,687)



(6,687)

Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3



33,688



31,334



5,468



70,490



(30,540)



39,950

Add:





































Interest expense



-



-



-



-



20,220



20,220

Interest income



-



-



-



-



(2,945)



(2,945)

Income taxes



-



-



-



-



14,050



14,050

Depreciation and amortization expense



10,009



15,497



8,926



34,432



-



34,432

Adjusted EBITDA 3 $

43,697

$ 46,831

$ 14,394

$ 104,922

$ 785

$ 105,707

Revenue



320,187



276,083



95,193



691,463



-



691,463

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3



13.6%



17.0%



15.1%



15.2%



NMP



15.3%













































Hygiene,

Health and

Consumable Adhesives

Engineering Adhesives

Construction Adhesives



Total

Corporate Unallocated

H.B. Fuller Consolidated

Nine Months Ended August 29, 2020















Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$ 94,979

$ 69,767

$ 12,987

$ 177,733

$ (94,618)

$ 83,115

Adjustments:





































Acquisition project costs



-



-



-



-



(1,162)



(1,162)

Organizational realignment



-



-



-



-



6,199



6,199

Royal restructuring and integration



-



-



-



-



5,502



5,502

Tax reform



-



-



-



-



(26)



(26)

Project ONE



-



-



-



-



3,100



3,100

Other



-



-



-



-



(3,842)



(3,842)

Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3



94,979



69,767



12,987



177,733



(84,847)



92,886

Add:





































Interest expense



-



-



-



-



64,650



64,650

Interest income



-



-



-



-



(8,761)



(8,761)

Income taxes



-



-



-



-



32,335



32,335

Depreciation and amortization expense



32,935



43,151



26,906



102,992



-



102,992

Adjusted EBITDA 3 $

127,914

$ 112,918

$ 39,893

$ 280,725

$ 3,377

$ 284,102

Revenue



977,373



761,040



274,216



2,012,629



-



2,012,629

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3



13.1%



14.8%



14.5%



13.9%



NMP



14.1%



Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

NMP = Non-meaningful percentage H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)









































Hygiene,

Health and

Consumable Adhesives

Engineering Adhesives

Construction Adhesives



Total

Corporate Unallocated

H.B. Fuller Consolidated Three Months Ended August 31, 2019













Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$ 33,934

$ 38,014

$ 8,662

$ 80,610

$ (30,892)

$ 49,718 Adjustments:



































Acquisition project costs



-



-



-



-



1,535



1,535 Organizational realignment



-



-



-



-



(684)



(684) Royal Restructuring



-



-



-



-



(9,132)



(9,132) Project ONE



-



-



-



-



1,130



1,130 Other



-



-



-



-



1,660



1,660 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3



33,934



38,014



8,662



80,610



(36,383)



44,227 Add:



































Interest expense



-



-



-



-



25,607



25,607 Interest income



-



-



-



-



(3,115)



(3,115) Income taxes



-



-



-



-



14,798



14,798 Depreciation and amortization expense



11,212



14,138



8,824



34,174



432



34,606 Adjusted EBITDA 3

$ 45,146

$ 52,152

$ 17,486

$ 114,784

$ 1,339

$ 116,123





































Revenue



328,420



286,716



108,406



723,542



1,834



725,376 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3



13.7%



18.2%



16.1%



15.9%



NMP



16.0%









































Hygiene,

Health and

Consumable Adhesives

Engineering Adhesives

Construction Adhesives



Total

Corporate Unallocated

H.B. Fuller Consolidated Nine Months Ended August 31, 2019













Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$ 89,567

$ 101,476

$ 17,228

$ 208,271

$ (109,668)

$ 98,603 Adjustments:



































Acquisition project costs



-

- -

- -

- -



2,158



2,158 Organizational realignment



-

- -

- -

- -



1,110



1,110 Royal Restructuring



-

- -

- -

- -



(1,150)



(1,150) Tax Reform



-

- -

- -

- -



55



55 Project ONE



-

- -

- -

- -



3,179



3,179 Other



-

- -

- -

- -



3,427



3,427 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3



89,567



101,476



17,228



208,271



(100,889)



107,382 Add:



































Interest expense



-



-



-



-



79,354



79,354 Interest income



-



-



-



-



(9,191)



(9,191) Income taxes



-



-



-



-



37,219



37,219 Depreciation and amortization expense



34,133



43,045



26,957



104,135



1,268



105,403 Adjusted EBITDA 3 $

123,700

$ 144,521

$ 44,185

$ 312,406

$ 7,761

$ 320,167





































Revenue



986,166



855,010



302,987



2,144,163



13,731



2,157,894 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3



12.5%



16.9%



14.6%



14.6%



NMP



14.8%

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

NMP = non-meaningful percentage H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) (unaudited)



































Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended

























August 29, 2020























Price

(0.4%)

(0.7%)























Volume

(2.1%)

(3.1%)























Organic Growth (Decline)

(2.5%)

(3.8%)























M&A

(0.2%)

(0.6%)























F/X

(2.0%)

(2.3%)























Total H.B. Fuller net revenue

(4.7%)

(6.7%)































































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



August 29, 2020

August 29, 2020



Net

Revenue

F/X

M&A

Organic

Growth

(Decline)

Net

Revenue

F/X

M&A

Organic

Growth

(Decline)

































Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives

(2.5%)

(3.6%)

0.0%

1.1%

(0.9%)

(3.6%)

0.0%

2.7% Engineering Adhesives

(3.7%)

(0.8%)

0.0%

(2.9%)

(11.0%)

(1.5%)

0.0%

(9.5%) Construction Adhesives

(12.2%)

0.0%

0.0%

(12.2%)

(9.5%)

(0.3%)

0.0%

(9.2%) Unallocated Corporate

NMP

0.0%

NMP

0.0%

NMP

0.0%

NMP

0.0% Total H.B. Fuller

(4.7%)

(2.0%)

(0.2%)

(2.5%)

(6.7%)

(2.3%)

(0.6%)

(3.8%)

NMP =non-meaningful percentage H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)















August 29,



November 30,



2020



2019 Assets







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,922

$ 112,191

Trade receivables (net of allowances of $13,637 and $10,682, as of August 29, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively) 476,099



493,181

Inventories 354,221



337,267

Other current assets 84,187



90,723 Total current assets 989,429



1,033,362













Property, plant and equipment 1,392,017



1,304,231

Accumulated depreciation (737,299)



(674,418) Property, plant and equipment, net 654,718



629,813













Goodwill 1,306,398



1,281,808

Other intangibles, net 771,942



799,399

Other assets 259,238



241,352 Total assets $ 3,981,725

$ 3,985,734











Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity







Current liabilities:









Notes payable $ 21,082

$ 15,732

Current maturities of long-term debt -



65,000

Trade payables 272,232



298,869

Accrued compensation 68,031



78,582

Income taxes payable 18,352



23,229

Other accrued expenses 75,739



60,745 Total current liabilities 455,436



542,157













Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 1,847,844



1,898,384

Accrued pension liabilities 84,336



80,214

Other liabilities 280,201



242,190 Total liabilities $ 2,667,817



$ 2,762,945











Equity:







H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) shares authorized – 10,045,900 -



-

Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, shares authorized – 160,000,000, shares outstanding – 51,725,732 and 51,241,190, as of August 29, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively 51,726



51,241

Additional paid-in capital 149,305



130,295

Retained earnings 1,442,292



1,384,411

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (329,932)



(343,600)

Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity 1,313,391



1,222,347 Non-controlling interest 517



442 Total equity 1,313,908



1,222,789 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity $ 3,981,725

$ 3,985,734 H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In thousands (Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended







August 29, 2020

August 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income including non-controlling interest

$ 83,165

$ 98,619 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation



50,558



50,269

Amortization



52,943



56,269

Deferred income taxes



(10,952)



(36,831)

Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received



2,660



1,743

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



118



(19,964)

Share-based compensation



14,087



20,170

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:











Trade receivables, net



17,307



(15,674)



Inventories



(17,195)



(17,704)



Other assets



31,372



(31,853)



Trade payables



(9,449)



2,246



Accrued compensation



(12,345)



(10,173)



Other accrued expenses



8,776



7,936



Income taxes payable



330



23,587



Accrued / prepaid pensions



(5,954)



(7,548)



Other liabilities



20,481



10,636

Other



(32,872)



28,520 Net cash provided by operating activities



193,030



160,248

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchased property, plant and equipment



(71,939)



(47,023)

Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired



(9,500)



(8,042)

Purchase of assets



(5,623)



-

Purchased business remaining equity



-



(9,870)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



1,407



5,314

Proceeds from sale of business



-



70,293

Cash received from government grant



-



9,045

Cash payments related to government grant



(5,326)



(1,120) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(90,981)



18,597

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayment of long-term debt



(128,000)



(173,500)

Net proceeds of notes payable



8,422



2,667

Dividends paid



(24,970)



(24,181)

Contingent consideration payment



(767)



(3,610)

Proceeds from stock options exercised



6,567



2,495

Repurchases of common stock



(3,342)



(2,922) Net cash used in financing activities



(142,090)



(199,051)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



2,772



(10,811) Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(37,269)



(31,017)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



112,191



150,793 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 74,922

$ 119,776 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hb-fuller-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-results-301137008.html SOURCE H.B. Fuller Company

