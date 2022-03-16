H B Fuller : Sustainability Report

Letter from the CEO

At H.B. Fuller, we are proud of our long-standing commitment to global corporate responsibility, and 2021 marked another year where we worked hard to ensure our employees are proud to be a part of our team, customers are excited to work with us, communities trust our company and our employees, and shareholders feel rewarded by our progress.

To achieve these goals, our teams around the world focus on helping our customers develop and produce consumer and durable goods that are stronger, safer, high-performing, and more sustainable. Though we were challenged over the past year with supply chain constraints and inflation, we maintained our strategic focus and commitment to customers, and consistently and purposefully lived our company values.

The world around us is changing rapidly, so companies, like H.B. Fuller, must be good stewards of the planet's finite resources, while at the