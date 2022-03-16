H B Fuller : Sustainability Report

At H.B. Fuller, we are proud of our long-standing commitment to global corporate responsibility, and 2021 marked another year where we worked hard to ensure our employees are proud to be a part of our team, customers are excited to work with us, communities trust our company and our employees, and shareholders feel rewarded by our progress.
To achieve these goals, our teams around the world focus on helping our customers develop and produce consumer and durable goods that are stronger, safer, high-performing, and more sustainable. Though we were challenged over the past year with supply chain constraints and inflation, we maintained our strategic focus and commitment to customers, and consistently and purposefully lived our company values.
The world around us is changing rapidly, so companies, like H.B. Fuller, must be good stewards of the planet's finite resources, while at the
In everything we do at H.B. Fuller, we believe our responsibility to improve is never done. For example, in 2021, we created a sustainability technical subcommittee of multidisciplinary experts that will coordinate ESG (environmental, social, governance) initiatives at the operations level. This team will help us further develop enterprise-wide goals and market-specific initiatives as well as monitor and report on progress to
same time, contributing to human development and progress. And we know that, to remain successful, H.B. Fuller must "win the right way." We do this by:
• Operating our business with a focus on quality, environmental
In this report, you will learn more about these and other ESG efforts in the geographies where we live and work. Across our company and around the world, H.B. Fuller is connecting what matters to create
President and CEO
stewardship and sustainability;
• Developing cutting-edge solutions that improve products and
manufacturing processes;
• Conducting ourselves in accordance with the law in the global
communities where we do business;
• Treating co-workers with respect;
• Investing in the communities where we live and work;
• Measuring and reporting our progress using globally respected
frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
a better world for generations to come. We are driving sustainable practices in our internal operations and approach to R&D. We are building strong employee networks to strengthen our high-performance, diverse culture. We are investing in nonprofit programs that help young people grow into tomorrow's leaders, provide opportunities to improve racial equity, and improve the economic standing of marginalized populations in developing countries.
Jim Owens
President and CEO
3
H.B. Fuller at a glance
We are a global market leader in adhesives
World Headquarters
St. Paul, MN, U.S.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL)
6,600+ employees
135 years of history
$3.3 billion in revenue
70 manufacturing facilities
38 technology centers
125 countries with sales
35 countries with facilities or offices
3 global business units serving
30+ markets
10,000 adhesive solutions
492 patents
122,000+ social media followers
4
REPORTING
APPROACH
Evolving our reporting standards
Accountability and transparency are priorities for H.B. Fuller and are part of the foundation on which we build trust with our employees, customers, investors and other key stakeholders.
To determine relevant topics for us to manage and report, we regularly evaluate the challenges and opportunities of sustainable development using various tools. We also take continuous steps to strengthen our reporting approach through ongoing stakeholder dialogue and voluntary adherence to global, non-financial reporting standards.
