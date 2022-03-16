Log in
    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
H B Fuller : Sustainability Report

03/16/2022 | 03:48am EDT
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. LETTER FROM OUR CEO
  2. H.B. FULLER AT A GLANCE
  3. REPORTING APPROACH
  4. Transparency Through Frameworks

6

GRI and SASB Indices

  1. About This Report
  2. Contributing to Sustainable Development
  1. External Recognition
  2. ENVIRONMENTAL
  3. Goals and Progress
  4. What Sustainability Means to Us
  5. New Sustainability Technical Subcommittee
  1. Global Sustainability Website
  2. The H.B. Fuller Way
  3. Investing in a Low-Carbon Future
  1. Site Achievements
  2. Together Toward the Circular Economy
  1. Our Path to Sustainable Innovations
  2. Voices of our Experts
  3. Reaching New Heights
  4. Expanding Capacity in Solar
  1. Running Life Cycle Assessments
  2. Adhesives for Sustainable Packaging

18

Product Awards

  1. WORKPLACE
  2. Letter from Nathan Weaver
  1. Our Workforce
  2. Health, Safety and Well-Being First
  1. Global Safety Results
  2. Safety Initiatives From our Teams
  3. Advancing Diversity and Inclusion
  4. A Great Place to Work
  1. Employee Vaccination Efforts
  2. How Has the World of Work Changed?
  3. Investing in our People
  1. Helping Employees Stay Connected
  2. GOVERNANCE
  3. Building a Strong Ethical Culture

28

Upholding Responsible Practices

  1. Foundational Policies
  2. Advancing Ethics & Compliance
  1. Managing Cybersecurity Risks
  2. Leading Governance Models
  3. COMMUNITY
  4. Letter from Kimberlee Sinclair
  1. Community Impact
  2. Make a Difference Day
  3. Supporting the Next Generation
  1. Sparking STEM Innovation
  2. Commitment to Racial Equity
  3. Supporting International Communities

Letter from the CEO

At H.B. Fuller, we are proud of our long-standing commitment to global corporate responsibility, and 2021 marked another year where we worked hard to ensure our employees are proud to be a part of our team, customers are excited to work with us, communities trust our company and our employees, and shareholders feel rewarded by our progress.

To achieve these goals, our teams around the world focus on helping our customers develop and produce consumer and durable goods that are stronger, safer, high-performing, and more sustainable. Though we were challenged over the past year with supply chain constraints and inflation, we maintained our strategic focus and commitment to customers, and consistently and purposefully lived our company values.

The world around us is changing rapidly, so companies, like H.B. Fuller, must be good stewards of the planet's finite resources, while at the

"The world around us is changing rapidly, so companies, like H.B. Fuller, must be good stewards of the planet's finite resources, while at the same time, contributing to human development and progress."

In everything we do at H.B. Fuller, we believe our responsibility to improve is never done. For example, in 2021, we created a sustainability technical subcommittee of multidisciplinary experts that will coordinate ESG (environmental, social, governance) initiatives at the operations level. This team will help us further develop enterprise-wide goals and market-specific initiatives as well as monitor and report on progress to

our well-established executive oversight committee.Jim Owens

same time, contributing to human development and progress. And we know that, to remain successful, H.B. Fuller must "win the right way." We do this by:

• Operating our business with a focus on quality, environmental

In this report, you will learn more about these and other ESG efforts in the geographies where we live and work. Across our company and around the world, H.B. Fuller is connecting what matters to create

President and CEO

stewardship and sustainability;

• Developing cutting-edge solutions that improve products and

manufacturing processes;

• Conducting ourselves in accordance with the law in the global

communities where we do business;

• Treating co-workers with respect;

• Investing in the communities where we live and work;

• Measuring and reporting our progress using globally respected

frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

a better world for generations to come. We are driving sustainable practices in our internal operations and approach to R&D. We are building strong employee networks to strengthen our high-performance, diverse culture. We are investing in nonprofit programs that help young people grow into tomorrow's leaders, provide opportunities to improve racial equity, and improve the economic standing of marginalized populations in developing countries.

Jim Owens

President and CEO

3

H.B. Fuller at a glance

We are a global market leader in adhesives

World Headquarters

St. Paul, MN, U.S.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL)

6,600+ employees

135 years of history

$3.3 billion in revenue

70 manufacturing facilities

38 technology centers

125 countries with sales

35 countries with facilities or offices

3 global business units serving

30+ markets

10,000 adhesive solutions

492 patents

122,000+ social media followers

4

REPORTING

APPROACH

Evolving our reporting standards

Accountability and transparency are priorities for H.B. Fuller and are part of the foundation on which we build trust with our employees, customers, investors and other key stakeholders.

To determine relevant topics for us to manage and report, we regularly evaluate the challenges and opportunities of sustainable development using various tools. We also take continuous steps to strengthen our reporting approach through ongoing stakeholder dialogue and voluntary adherence to global, non-financial reporting standards.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
