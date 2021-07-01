Log in
    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
  Report
H B Fuller : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/01/2021 | 10:18am EDT
H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1675 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2021. H.B. Fuller has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 53 consecutive years.

About H.B. Fuller Company:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 193 M - -
Net income 2021 178 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 3 342 M 3 342 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 428
Free-Float 99,2%
H.B. Fuller Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends H.B. FULLER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 63,61 $
Average target price 73,14 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James J. Owens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Theodore M. Clark Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H.B. FULLER COMPANY22.61%3 349
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-3.53%42 718
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO., LTD.63.69%4 241
LINTEC CORPORATION5.79%1 576
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.1.12%923
SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.-19.67%404