    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
  Report
03:58:46 2023-03-15 pm EDT
65.01 USD   -2.03%
H.B. Fuller to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on March 29, 2023
BU
H.B. Fuller Joins Recycling Initiative RecyClass
MT
H.B. Fuller Joins RecyClass
BU
H.B. Fuller to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on March 29, 2023

03/15/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced plans to report its financial results for the three-month fiscal period ended March 4, 2023, in a press release issued after the market close on March 29, 2023. The Company will hold an investor conference call on March 30, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants must register prior to accessing the webcast using this link and should do so at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary software and audio connections. Participants can pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. CT on March 30, 2023 to 10:59 p.m. CT on April 6, 2023. To access the telephone replay dial 1-800-770-2030 (toll free) or 1-647-362-9199 and enter the Conference ID: 6370505.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2022 net revenue of $3.75 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 764 M - -
Net income 2023 231 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 3 570 M 3 570 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Celeste Beeks Mastin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee R. Mitau Independent Chairman
Zhiwei Cai Executive Vice President-Engineering Adhesives
Traci L. Jensen Senior Vice President-America Adhesives
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-7.34%3 570
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA2.18%29 110
LINTEC CORPORATION0.33%1 095
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.22.82%986
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-6.68%956
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.5.73%945