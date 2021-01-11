H B Fuller : to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Jan. 25, 2021

Log in
H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced plans to report its financial results for the three-month and fiscal year periods ended Nov. 28, 2020, in a press release issued after the market close on Jan. 25, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on Jan. 26, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. CST (10:30 a.m. EST) to discuss its results and its planning assumptions for fiscal year 2021.

Interested parties can access the company’s press release and listen to the conference call on a live webcast available on the company’s website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants should access the webcast prior to the start of the conference call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above. Accompanying presentation slides will be available approximately 30 minutes prior to the call, and the webcast will be archived on the company's website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30pm CST on Jan. 26, 2021 through 11pm CST on Feb. 2, 2021. To access the telephone replay dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642, and enter Conference ID: 8756909.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of $2.9 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 746 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 2 850 M 2 850 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 369
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends H.B. FULLER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 58,57 $
Last Close Price 55,09 $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James J. Owens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
Theodore M. Clark Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H.B. FULLER COMPANY6.19%2 850
ECOLAB INC.2.49%63 297
SIKA AG5.13%40 737
GIVAUDAN SA-1.15%38 472
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG0.12%22 584
SYMRISE AG-2.21%17 579
