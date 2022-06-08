Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. H.B. Fuller Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
72.06 USD   -2.01%
04:07pH.B. Fuller to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on June 22, 2022
BU
05/26H.B. Fuller - Where Textiles and Innovative Adhesives Come Together
AQ
04/20H.B. FULLER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
H.B. Fuller to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on June 22, 2022

06/08/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced plans to report its financial results for the three-month fiscal period ended May 28, 2022, in a press release issued after the market close on June 22, 2022. The company will hold a conference call on June 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants must register prior to accessing the webcast using this link and should do so at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary software and audio connections. Participants can pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above, and the webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. CT on June 23, 2022 through 10:59 p.m. CT on June 30, 2022. To access the telephone replay dial 1-800-770-2030 (toll free) or 1-647-362-9199, and enter Conference ID: 6370505.

About H.B. Fuller:
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 800 M - -
Net income 2022 226 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 615 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 3 902 M 3 902 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart H.B. FULLER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
H.B. Fuller Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H.B. FULLER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 73,54 $
Average target price 85,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James J. Owens Senior Vice President-Americas
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Celeste Beeks Mastin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-10.25%3 902
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-12.51%28 266
LINTEC CORPORATION-7.29%1 278
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-21.67%991
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-20.55%920
SHANGHAI YONGGUAN ADHESIVE PRODUCTS CORP., LTD.-37.76%701