    FUL   US3596941068

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

(FUL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:56:16 2023-06-14 pm EDT
65.24 USD   -1.32%
H.B. Fuller to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on June 28, 2023

06/14/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced plans to report its financial results for the three-month fiscal period ended June 3, 2023, in a press release issued after the market close on June 28, 2023. The Company will hold an investor conference call on June 29, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants must register prior to accessing the webcast using this link and should do so at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary software and audio connections. Participants can pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. CT on June 29, 2023 to 10:59 p.m. CT on July 6, 2023. To access the telephone replay dial 1-800-770-2030 (toll free) or 1-647-362-9199 and enter the Conference ID: 6370505.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2022 net revenue of $3.75 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/


03:06pH.B. Fuller to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on June 28, 2023
05/10H.B. Fuller Company acquired Beardow & Adams Limited.
04/19H.B. FULLER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
04/07Fuller H B Co : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
04/06H.B. Fuller Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.205/Share From $0.19/Share, Payable May 4 t..
04/06H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend by 8 Percent
04/06H.B. Fuller Company Announces Increase in Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on M..
04/05JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on H.B. Fuller to $66 From $70, Maintains Underweight Rat..
03/30FULLER H B CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
03/30Tranche Update on H.B. Fuller Company's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 7, 2022.
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 743 M - -
Net income 2023 215 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 532 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 3 559 M 3 559 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 66,11 $
Average target price 83,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Managers and Directors
Celeste Beeks Mastin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lee R. Mitau Independent Chairman
Zhiwei Cai Executive Vice President-Engineering Adhesives
Traci L. Jensen Senior Vice President-America Adhesives
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-8.75%3 559
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA15.63%31 836
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.44.93%1 277
LINTEC CORPORATION4.38%1 094
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.8.52%937
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-11.50%878
