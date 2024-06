H C Slingsby PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the merchanting and distribution of a diversified range of industrial and commercial equipment primarily consisting of incidental purchasing supplies. It offers approximately 45,000 products includes the sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheels and castors, ladders and steps, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, workwear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premises, lockers and cloakroom, signs and labels, and flooring and matting. The Company’s waste and recycling product offerings include ash trays and cigarette bins, clinical waste disposal, indoor litterbins, outdoor litterbins, recycling and confidential waste bins, and waste sacks and accessories, among others. Its flooring and matting product offerings include floor tiles and treatments, matting and accessories, slip resistant floor tapes, and new flooring and matting products.

Sector Department Stores