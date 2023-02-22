Advanced search
    HEES   US4040301081

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-21 pm EST
49.61 USD   -3.60%
H&E Equipment Services : 4Q 2022 Earnings Presentation

02/22/2023 | 07:17am EST
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE

February 22, 2023

Earnings Conference

Fourth Quarter 2022 Company Participants

Brad Barber CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

John Engquist PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Leslie Magee CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND SECRETARY Jeff Chastain VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

NASDAQ:

HEES

February 22, 2023

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference

Legal Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Statements containing the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend," "foresee" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) risks related to a global pandemic, including COVID-19 and similar health concerns, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response to the pandemic, material delays and cancellations of construction or infrastructure projects, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business; (2) general economic conditions and construction and industrial activity in the markets where we operate in North America; (3) our ability to forecast trends in our business accurately, and the impact of economic downturns and economic uncertainty on the markets we serve (including as a result of current uncertainty due to COVID-19 and inflation); (4) the impact of conditions in the global credit and commodity markets (including as a result of current volatility and uncertainty in credit and commodity markets due to COVID-19 and increased interest rates) and their effect on construction spending and the economy in general; (5) trends in oil and natural gas which could adversely affect the demand for our services and products; (6) inability to obtain equipment and other supplies for business from our key suppliers on acceptable terms or at all, as a result of supply chain disruptions, insolvency, financial difficulties, supplier relationships or other factors; (7) increased maintenance and repair costs as we age our fleet and decreases in our equipment's residual value; (8) our indebtedness; (9) risks associated with the expansion of our business and any potential acquisitions we may make, including any related capital expenditures, or our ability to consummate such acquisitions; (10) our possible inability to integrate any businesses we acquire; (11) competitive pressures; (12) security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, failure to protect personal information, compliance with data protection laws and other disruptions in our information technology systems; (13) adverse weather events or natural disasters; (14) risks related to climate change and climate change regulation (15) compliance with laws and regulations, including those relating to environmental matters, corporate governance matters and tax matters, as well as any future changes to such laws and regulations; and (16) other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Investors, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain Non-GAAP measures (EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and the disaggregation of equipment rental revenues and cost of sales numbers). Please refer to Appendix A of this presentation for a description of these measures and a discussion of our use of these measures. These Non-GAAP measures, as calculated by the Company, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these Non-GAAP measures are not a measurement of financial or operating performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to the Company's other financial information determined under GAAP. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference

3

Agenda

Fourth Quarter Summary, Market Conditions, Strategic Growth and Execution

  • Q4 2022 Highlights
  • Supplemental Company Data
    • Rental Performance
  • Equipment Rental Market
    • End-UserMarkets and Fleet Mix
  • Strategy Implementation and Execution
    • Fleet Update and Branch Expansion
    • 2023 Growth Initiatives

Fourth Quarter Financial Overview

  • Q4 2022 Results
  • 2022 Fleet and Free Cash Flow Update
  • Capital Structure Update
  • Liquidity Profile

Question and Answer Session

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference

4

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 OVERVIEW, MARKET OUTLOOK AND STRATEGIC EXECUTION

Brad Barber

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 12:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
