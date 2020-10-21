Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  H&E Equipment Services, Inc.    HEES

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H&E Equipment Services Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:01am EDT

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results before the market on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.  The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss third quarter results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  To listen to the call, participants should dial 877-270-2148 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 28, 2020, and will continue through November 4, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the confirmation code 10148956.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services’ quarterly conference call will be available online at www.he-equipment.com on October 28, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days.  Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s web site at www.he-equipment.com prior to the call.  The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 97 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.  The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment and rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for four core categories of specialized equipment: (1) hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; (2) cranes; (3) earthmoving equipment; and (4) material handling equipment.  By providing equipment rental, sales, and on-site parts, repair, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs.  This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and service operations.

Contacts:

Leslie S. Magee
Chief Financial Officer
225-298-5261
lmagee@he-equipment.com

Kevin S. Inda
Vice President of Investor Relations 
225-298-5318
kinda@he-equipment.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
11:01aH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Ca..
AQ
11:01aH&E Equipment Services Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings and Conference C..
GL
08/27H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : Opens New Facility in McKinney, TX
PU
08/11H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
08/11H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/04H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
08/04H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : 4.6 mb
PU
08/04H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : 2Q 2020 Earnings Conference Presentation
PU
08/04H&E EQUIPMENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 141 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,18 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -254x
Yield 2020 4,94%
Capitalization 811 M 811 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 432
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,38 $
Last Close Price 22,79 $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley W. Barber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Engquist Executive Chairman
Leslie S. Magee CFO, Secretary, Director & CAO
Gary W. Bagley Director
Bruce C. Bruckmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.-31.83%811
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC23.82%17 350
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-7.79%3 883
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-52.97%3 688
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-34.62%3 535
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-7.11%2 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group