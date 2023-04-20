Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEES   US4040301081

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:15:04 2023-04-20 am EDT
42.82 USD   +1.04%
11:01aH&E Equipment Services Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date
GL
03/15H&E Equipment Services Appoints Suzanne H. Wood as Director
BU
03/14H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Appoints Suzanne H. Wood as Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H&E Equipment Services Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date

04/20/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Baton Rouge, La. , April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that it will release its 2023 first quarter financial results before the market on Thursday, April 27, 2023.  The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss first quarter results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  To listen to the call, participants should dial 844-887-9400 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 27, 2023, and will continue through May 4, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the confirmation code 8927475.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services’ quarterly conference call will be available online at www.he-equipment.com on April 27, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days.  Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.he-equipment.com prior to the call.  The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services Inc. is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation.  The Company’s fleet is among the industry’s youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving and material handling equipment, and other general and specialty lines.  H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies including branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.


All news about H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
11:01aH&E Equipment Services Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date
GL
03/15H&E Equipment Services Appoints Suzanne H. Wood as Director
BU
03/14H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Appoints Suzanne H. Wood as Non-Executive Director
CI
03/14H&e Equipment Services, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Ar..
AQ
03/06UBS Adjusts H&E Equipment Services Price Target to $64 From $48, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/02Insider Sell: H&E Equipment Services
MT
02/23Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on H&E Equipment Services to $62 From $57, Maintains O..
MT
02/23B. Riley Raises H&E Equipment Services' Price Target to $60 From $53 After Higher-Than-..
MT
02/23H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 381 M - -
Net income 2023 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 2,60%
Capitalization 1 542 M 1 542 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 375
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,38 $
Average target price 67,33 $
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley W. Barber Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McDowell Engquist President & Chief Operating Officer
Leslie S. Magee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Martindale Engquist Executive Chairman
Gary W. Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.-6.65%1 542
UNITED RENTALS8.96%26 267
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-0.21%25 642
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-4.30%13 788
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-3.41%8 897
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.51%5 026
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer