H&E Equipment Services, Inc. To Participate in the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that Brad Barber, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The fireside chat is scheduled from 2:10 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CDT and is accessible through a link posted on the Company’s website, www.he-equipment.com, under the Investor Relations tab in “Events and Presentations.”

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company’s fleet is among the industry’s youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies including branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

