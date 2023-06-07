Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEES   US4040301081

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:16:53 2023-06-07 am EDT
42.83 USD   +5.05%
11:01aH&E Equipment Services, Inc. To Participate in the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
BU
06/05H&e Equipment Services : Opens New Houston South Branch
PU
06/01H&e Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Pueblo, CO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. To Participate in the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

06/07/2023 | 11:01am EDT
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that Brad Barber, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The fireside chat is scheduled from 2:10 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CDT and is accessible through a link posted on the Company’s website, www.he-equipment.com, under the Investor Relations tab in “Events and Presentations.”

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company’s fleet is among the industry’s youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies including branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 412 M - -
Net income 2023 150 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,90x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 1 465 M 1 465 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 375
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 40,77 $
Average target price 59,50 $
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley W. Barber Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McDowell Engquist President & Chief Operating Officer
Leslie S. Magee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Martindale Engquist Executive Chairman
Gary W. Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.-14.49%1 465
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC9.24%27 995
UNITED RENTALS4.43%25 510
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.0.13%13 667
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.1.62%9 286
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.60%4 824
