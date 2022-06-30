Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEES   US4040301081

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
28.97 USD   +2.22%
05:33pH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : Opens New Branch in Lakeland, FL
PU
06/03INSIDER SELL : H&e Equipment Services
MT
05/26H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Lakeland, FL

06/30/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Effective June 30, 2022, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of its new Lakeland rental branch, its ninth in the state of Florida with many more planned.

The branch is located at 210 Complex Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801-6390, phone 863-220-9450. The facility includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a separate repair shop with six service bays. It is capable of handling a variety of construction and general industrial equipment for customers in Central Florida.

"For more than 20 years, H&E has served the state of Florida. With the expanding opportunities in the region that stem from the surrounding metropolitan markets of Tampa and Orlando, where we have existing branches, Lakeland is the perfect location for our new rental branch. This strategic placement of facilities gives us greater coverage to reach customers throughout the entire area," says Branch Manager Timothy Longstreet, who has worked in sales at H&E's Tampa branch for several years. "With growing multifamily housing and warehousing projects in the region, we will have the units available to meet the demand for quality equipment for these and many other construction projects. Customers will find that we have one of the youngest fleets in the industry with the support of a first-class team to back it up."

The Lakeland branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Cushman, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hilti, Husqvarna, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, TAG, Taylor, Towmaster Trailers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 21:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
05:33pH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : Opens New Branch in Lakeland, FL
PU
06/03INSIDER SELL : H&e Equipment Services
MT
05/26H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
05/18H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Announces Resignation of Lawrence Karlson as A Director
CI
05/13H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
05/13H&E Equipment Services Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.275/Share, Payable June 10 to..
MT
05/13H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/13H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock, ..
CI
05/09INSIDER BUY : H&E Equipment Services
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 211 M - -
Net income 2022 95,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 1 013 M 1 013 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 157
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,34 $
Average target price 54,40 $
Spread / Average Target 92,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley W. Barber Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McDowell Engquist President & Chief Operating Officer
Leslie S. Magee CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
John Martindale Engquist Executive Chairman
Gary W. Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.-34.33%1 013
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-41.79%18 482
UNITED RENTALS-27.45%17 263
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-38.15%9 672
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-20.64%7 212
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-25.84%3 653