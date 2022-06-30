H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Lakeland, FL

Effective June 30, 2022, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of its new Lakeland rental branch, its ninth in the state of Florida with many more planned.

The branch is located at 210 Complex Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801-6390, phone 863-220-9450. The facility includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a separate repair shop with six service bays. It is capable of handling a variety of construction and general industrial equipment for customers in Central Florida.

"For more than 20 years, H&E has served the state of Florida. With the expanding opportunities in the region that stem from the surrounding metropolitan markets of Tampa and Orlando, where we have existing branches, Lakeland is the perfect location for our new rental branch. This strategic placement of facilities gives us greater coverage to reach customers throughout the entire area," says Branch Manager Timothy Longstreet, who has worked in sales at H&E's Tampa branch for several years. "With growing multifamily housing and warehousing projects in the region, we will have the units available to meet the demand for quality equipment for these and many other construction projects. Customers will find that we have one of the youngest fleets in the industry with the support of a first-class team to back it up."

The Lakeland branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Cushman, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hilti, Husqvarna, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, TAG, Taylor, Towmaster Trailers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.