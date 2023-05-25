Advanced search
    HEES   US4040301081

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-25 pm EDT
37.03 USD   +0.63%
05:44pH&e Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Monroe, LA
PU
05/16H&e Equipment Services, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15H&e equipment services reports quarterly cash dividend
AQ
H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Monroe, LA

05/25/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
Effective May 25, 2023, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of its Monroe branch, its eighth rental location in the state of Louisiana.

The branch is located at 900 Delta Drive, Monroe, Louisiana 71203-6012, phone 318-692-4800. It includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a separate repair shop and is capable of handling a variety of construction and general industrial equipment for customers in the northeastern part of the state.

"H&E has centered its newest Louisiana facility directly between existing branches in Shreveport and Alexandria, Louisiana, to the west and south, respectively; Jackson, Mississippi, to the east; and El Dorado, Arkansas, to the north. This strategic placement allows us to better serve our existing customers in North Louisiana. With quick access to I-20, we can easily reach job sites from Ruston, Louisiana, to Vicksburg, Mississippi." says Branch Manager Tyler Johnston. "Monroe is a strong market with many industrial projects, and our fleet contains a wide variety of equipment available to serve any application."

The Monroe branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kobelco, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Nissan, Polaris, Sany, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Unicarriers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
