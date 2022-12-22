Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEES   US4040301081

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
44.22 USD   -1.56%
05:11pH&e Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Palm Bay area
PU
12/19Stifel Adjusts Price Target on H&E Equipment Services to $64 From $60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/13H&e Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Ocala, FL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Palm Bay area

12/22/2022 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Effective December 22, 2022, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of its Palm Bay rental branch, its 12th in the state of Florida.

The branch is located at 6625 Babcock St. SE, Malabar, FL 32950-5017, phone 321-294-6100. It includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a separate repair shop and is capable of handling a variety of construction and general industrial equipment for customers along Florida's Space Coast.

"H&E is expanding throughout Florida and has opened four new branches in the state in just this year alone. With the addition of this newest branch on the Atlantic coast, our Palm Bay location creates a service triangle with our existing Orlando and Lakeland branches to effectively locate fleet to fill any customer need. We can also better reach our customer base in Cocoa Beach, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Vero Beach, and all along the coast of Central Florida with our close proximity to I-95," says Branch Manager Stephen Bone. "In the next five years, this area will see nonresidential construction increase to the tune of over $9 billion, and we will have a good mix of equipment available to serve any project. We plan to grow right along with our customers."

The Palm Bay branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Cushman, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hilti, Husqvarna, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, TAG, Taylor, Towmaster Trailers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 22:09:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
05:11pH&e Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Palm Bay area
PU
12/19Stifel Adjusts Price Target on H&E Equipment Services to $64 From $60, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
12/13H&e Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Ocala, FL
PU
12/13B. Riley Starts H&E Equipment Services at Buy Rating, $53 Price Target
MT
12/12H&e Equipment Services, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/12H&E Equipment Services Agrees to Sell Komatsu Earthmoving Distributorship to Waukesha-P..
MT
12/12H&E Equipment Services Signs Definitive Agreement To Sell Komatsu Earthmoving Distribut..
BU
12/12Waukesha-Pearce Industries, Inc. entered into definitive agreement to acquire Komatsu e..
CI
11/25H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/14Insider Sell: H&E Equipment Services
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 231 M - -
Net income 2022 117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 1 606 M 1 606 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 157
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 44,92 $
Average target price 58,83 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley W. Barber Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McDowell Engquist President & Chief Operating Officer
Leslie S. Magee CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
John Martindale Engquist Executive Chairman
Gary W. Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.0.23%1 606
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-19.27%25 391
UNITED RENTALS5.51%24 939
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-13.04%13 763
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.12.49%9 596
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-14.65%4 186