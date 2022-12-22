H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Branch in Palm Bay area

Effective December 22, 2022, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of its Palm Bay rental branch, its 12th in the state of Florida.

The branch is located at 6625 Babcock St. SE, Malabar, FL 32950-5017, phone 321-294-6100. It includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a separate repair shop and is capable of handling a variety of construction and general industrial equipment for customers along Florida's Space Coast.

"H&E is expanding throughout Florida and has opened four new branches in the state in just this year alone. With the addition of this newest branch on the Atlantic coast, our Palm Bay location creates a service triangle with our existing Orlando and Lakeland branches to effectively locate fleet to fill any customer need. We can also better reach our customer base in Cocoa Beach, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Vero Beach, and all along the coast of Central Florida with our close proximity to I-95," says Branch Manager Stephen Bone. "In the next five years, this area will see nonresidential construction increase to the tune of over $9 billion, and we will have a good mix of equipment available to serve any project. We plan to grow right along with our customers."

The Palm Bay branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Cushman, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hilti, Husqvarna, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, TAG, Taylor, Towmaster Trailers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.