H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Facility in Fresno, CA

Effective July 26, 2021, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of a new rental branch in Fresno, CA, bringing the number of H&E California facilities to 11.

The new location is at 4199 E. Jefferson Avenue, Fresno, CA 93725-9707, phone 559-570-6700. The 10,000-square-foot facility sits on 6 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with five service bays. It is capable of servicing a variety of construction and general industrial equipment and joins the H&E facility in Lodi in serving central California and the San Joaquin Valley.



'This new location just off the Golden State Highway will provide even greater coverage for our central California customers, especially when paired with nearby H&E facilities. Fresno will bridge the gap between our Lodi branch to the north and the Bakersfield location to the south. Centrally locating this new facility is about taking care of our loyal customers in Merced, Mariposa, Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties, but we can also now reach farther and invite others to experience the H&E difference too,' says Branch Manager Ed Sollid. 'We have built a team that is customer-oriented, aggressive, and running on all cylinders. We are like a well-oiled machine that is built to last. We're ready to assist with any project in the area, including highway, rail, and commercial construction.'



The branch specializes in rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bobcat, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, Hy-Brid Lifts, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Takeuchi, Towmaster Trailers, Valew, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.



In addition to a large rental equipment fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other value-added services.



Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.