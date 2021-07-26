Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEES   US4040301081

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Facility in Fresno, CA

07/26/2021 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Effective July 26, 2021, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of a new rental branch in Fresno, CA, bringing the number of H&E California facilities to 11.

The new location is at 4199 E. Jefferson Avenue, Fresno, CA 93725-9707, phone 559-570-6700. The 10,000-square-foot facility sits on 6 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with five service bays. It is capable of servicing a variety of construction and general industrial equipment and joins the H&E facility in Lodi in serving central California and the San Joaquin Valley.

'This new location just off the Golden State Highway will provide even greater coverage for our central California customers, especially when paired with nearby H&E facilities. Fresno will bridge the gap between our Lodi branch to the north and the Bakersfield location to the south. Centrally locating this new facility is about taking care of our loyal customers in Merced, Mariposa, Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties, but we can also now reach farther and invite others to experience the H&E difference too,' says Branch Manager Ed Sollid. 'We have built a team that is customer-oriented, aggressive, and running on all cylinders. We are like a well-oiled machine that is built to last. We're ready to assist with any project in the area, including highway, rail, and commercial construction.'

The branch specializes in rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bobcat, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, Hy-Brid Lifts, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Takeuchi, Towmaster Trailers, Valew, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

In addition to a large rental equipment fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other value-added services.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
10:28aH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : Opens New Facility in Fresno, CA
PU
07/20H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : Announces Sale of Crane Business to The Manitowoc Compa..
PU
07/20H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other..
AQ
07/20MANITOWOC : to Buy H&E Equipment Services' Crane Business for $130 Million
MT
07/20MGX Equipment Services, LLC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cr..
CI
06/25H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.(NASDAQG : HEES) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/25H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.(NASDAQG : HEES) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Ind..
CI
06/25H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.(NASDAQG : HEES) dropped from Russell 3000E Value In..
CI
06/25H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.(NASDAQG : HEES) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/25H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.(NASDAQG : HEES) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Gro..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 225 M - -
Net income 2021 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 1 166 M 1 166 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 254
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,70 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley W. Barber Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McDowell Engquist President & Chief Operating Officer
Leslie S. Magee CFO, Secretary, Director & CAO
John Martindale Engquist Executive Chairman
Gary W. Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.9.69%1 196
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC64.34%33 635
UNITED RENTALS, INC.39.74%22 652
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.14.63%6 993
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.22.79%6 464
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-7.36%5 075