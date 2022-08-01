Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HEES   US4040301081

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:03 2022-08-01 pm EDT
35.10 USD   -1.82%
12:35pH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES : Opens New Facility in the West San Antonio Area
PU
07/28H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/28H&E Equipment Services Seeks Acquisitions
CI
H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Facility in the West San Antonio Area

08/01/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
Effective August 1, 2022, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of its West San Antonio rental branch, its third facility in the metropolitan area and the 21st in the state of Texas.

The branch is located at 402 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78228, phone 210-229-7900. It includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a separate repair shop and is capable of handling a variety of construction and general industrial equipment for customers on the western side of the metro San Antonio area.

"H&E has done business in Texas since our inception and has operated in San Antonio for over 25 years. We're no stranger to the area or market here. In working with our existing branch on the eastern side of the city and in nearby Schertz, we are able to offer our customers even greater efficiency and responsiveness when they need rental equipment," says Branch Manager Paul Flores. "The construction market is forecast to be strong. We have one of the youngest fleets in the industry represented by some of the best names in the business, so we are poised and ready to supply the rental equipment needed for those projects."

The West San Antonio branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Cushman, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hilti, Husqvarna, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, TAG, Taylor, Towmaster Trailers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 16:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
