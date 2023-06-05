H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Houston South Branch

Effective June 5, 2023, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of its Houston South branch, its 22nd rental location in the state of Texas.

The branch is located 6100 Almeda Genoa Road, Houston, TX 77048-4539, phone 346-547-0300. It includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a separate repair shop and is capable of handling a variety of construction and general industrial equipment.

"Strategically positioned just north of Beltway 8 with quick access to I-610 and I-45, our new branch extends our reach across the large and continuously growing Houston market. With more Houston-area locations and added fleet inventory available, coverage now blankets all geographic corners of the metro area, and we can more efficiently serve job sites wherever they are located," says Branch Manager Alex Soliman. "Our Houston South team consists of equipment professionals who have worked with H&E in this area for a number of years, so we know the market. We can locate equipment from any number of facilities in the area and supply our customers quickly. We're hitting the ground running."

The Houston South branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, earthmoving equipment, telescopic forklifts, compaction equipment, generators, light towers, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kobelco, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Nissan, Polaris, Sany, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Unicarriers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.