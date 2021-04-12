Log in
H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Facility in Knoxville, TN

04/12/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
Effective April 12, 2021, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of its Knoxville branch, the company's fifth location in Tennessee.

The new location is at 3521 E Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37914-6320, phone 865-666-7900. The 5,000-square-foot facility sits on 5.5 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with four service bays. It is capable of servicing a variety of construction and general industrial equipment for customers in the eastern part of the state and supports existing facilities in Chattanooga, Nashville, and Asheville, NC.

The branch specializes in rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, concrete, and landscaping equipment, and more that are represented by the following manufacturers: Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bobcat, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, LayMor, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Takeuchi, Towmaster Trailers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

'The growth that we've been experiencing in the Knoxville area indicates a strong uptick in construction in the industrial and commercial sectors. With the enlargement of the Knoxville airport, major corporations are expanding into the metropolitan area, also creating a surge in the housing market,' says Branch Manager John Rodriguez. 'Between the project growth in the area and the proximity of our other branches to support one another with equipment, we are presented with a great opportunity here in Knoxville to provide our customers with exceptional service and capture a significant share of the region's business.'

In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other value-added services.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 16:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
