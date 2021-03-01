Log in
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Facility in Lodi, CA

03/01/2021
Effective March 1, 2021, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of a new branch in Lodi, CA, bringing the number of H&E California branches to 10.

The new location is at 955 N. Guild Avenue, Lodi, CA 95240-0877, phone 209-269-4200. The 11,600-square-foot facility sits on 3 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with six service bays. It is capable of servicing a variety of construction and general industrial equipment and joins the H&E facility in Sacramento in serving Stockton and the Central Valley area.

The branch specializes in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bobcat, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Doosan, Gehl, Generac, Genie, Hamm, Hy-Brid Lifts, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, LBX, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan Palatek, Takeuchi, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

'Construction and agriculture remain robust throughout the Central Valley, and this new Lodi location enhances our position in this vibrant market. Our Sacramento branch has already forged strong relationships in this territory. With this new full-service store right in the middle of the action, we are able to provide a customer experience that is second to none across San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Amador, and Tuolumne counties,' says Branch Manager Jim Mason. 'We anticipate that our Lodi location will be the catalyst for H&E's growth in this region by its proximity to major projects, including the Highway 99 corridor improvements, Highway 132 interchange and bypass construction, and the International Park of Commerce expansion in Tracy, along with the area's burgeoning homebuilding industry. We look forward to becoming a part of the Lodi business community.'

In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other value-added services.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest integrated equipment companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
