Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  H&E Equipment Services, Inc.    HEES

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Facility in North Charlotte, NC, area

03/29/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Effective March 29, 2021, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of a new branch in the North Charlotte area, bringing the number of H&E North Carolina branches to eight.

The new location is at 1150 Biscayne Drive, Concord, NC 28027-8403, phone 980-334-7200. The 8,000-square-foot facility sits on 2.5 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with five service bays. It is capable of servicing a variety of construction and general industrial equipment and joins the H&E facility in Charlotte in serving the Piedmont region and surrounding areas.

The branch specializes in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, Hy-Brid Lifts, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Takeuchi, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

'The growth trajectory of the Charlotte market dictates that a strong presence in Concord and the North Charlotte area is warranted. We know that various projects in infrastructure as well as commercial and residential building are continuing to increase in scope,' says Branch Manager Mike Sonntag. 'Our existing Charlotte branch has developed strong relationships with its customer base there, and our combined coverage of the Piedmont area will ensure that the highest level of service and support is provided to all area H&E customers during this time of unprecedented growth in the market.'

In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other value-added services.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest integrated equipment companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
12:40pH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES  : Opens New Facility in North Charlotte, NC, area
PU
08:02aH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
03/09H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on H&E Equipment Services to ..
MT
03/01H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES  : Opens New Facility in Lodi, CA
PU
02/25H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/17H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/17SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Ending Near Session Highs as Crude Oil Extends Rec..
MT
02/17H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES  : 4.6 mb
PU
02/17H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES  : 4Q 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/17Wall Street to Start Mostly Flat; Data, Fed Minutes in Focus
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 201 M - -
Net income 2021 56,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 1 271 M 1 271 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 254
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,00 $
Last Close Price 35,72 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley W. Barber Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McDowell Engquist President & Chief Operating Officer
Leslie S. Magee CFO, Secretary, Director & CAO
John Martindale Engquist Executive Chairman
Bruce C. Bruckmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.19.83%1 316
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC25.63%26 237
UNITED RENTALS, INC.42.24%23 355
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.30.89%7 851
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.18.17%6 280
AIR LEASE CORPORATION12.54%5 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ