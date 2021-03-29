H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Facility in North Charlotte, NC, area

Effective March 29, 2021, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of a new branch in the North Charlotte area, bringing the number of H&E North Carolina branches to eight.



The new location is at 1150 Biscayne Drive, Concord, NC 28027-8403, phone 980-334-7200. The 8,000-square-foot facility sits on 2.5 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with five service bays. It is capable of servicing a variety of construction and general industrial equipment and joins the H&E facility in Charlotte in serving the Piedmont region and surrounding areas.

The branch specializes in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, Hy-Brid Lifts, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Takeuchi, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

'The growth trajectory of the Charlotte market dictates that a strong presence in Concord and the North Charlotte area is warranted. We know that various projects in infrastructure as well as commercial and residential building are continuing to increase in scope,' says Branch Manager Mike Sonntag. 'Our existing Charlotte branch has developed strong relationships with its customer base there, and our combined coverage of the Piedmont area will ensure that the highest level of service and support is provided to all area H&E customers during this time of unprecedented growth in the market.'

In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other value-added services.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest integrated equipment companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.