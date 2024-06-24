Effective June 24, 2024, H&E Rentals (H&E) announces the opening of its Columbus branch, the company's first general rental location in the state of Ohio. H&E now operates in 31 states, and it has opened 21 new branches across the country and acquired nine others in just over a year.

The facility is located at 2845 Fisher Road, Columbus, OH 43204-3539, phone 614-407-9900. It includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a repair shop and carries a variety of construction and general industrial equipment.

"H&E's expansion into central Ohio increases our presence in the Midwest, and our location in Columbus provides reach to a wide radius of projects across the state. We have assembled a diverse fleet and have the resources to serve customers extending to Dayton, Lima, Mansfield, Wooster, Cambridge, Parkersburg, Chillicothe and all points in between. Our new facility is just off I-70, and our proximity to I-670, I-71, I-270, and other major roadways means that we can move rental equipment to job sites quickly and efficiently," says Branch Manager Perry Rice. "We may be new to the Buckeye State, but we're certainly not new to the equipment rental business. We look forward to establishing new relationships and showing customers our higher standard of service."

The Columbus branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, earthmoving equipment, telescopic forklifts, compaction equipment, generators, light towers, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Cushman, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, Hilti, Husqvarna, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kobelco, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Polaris, Sany, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Tag, Towmaster, Unicarriers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.