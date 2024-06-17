Effective June 17, 2024, H&E Rentals (H&E) announces the opening of its Myrtle Beach branch, the fourth general rental equipment location in the state of South Carolina. Since the second quarter of 2023, H&E has opened 19 new branches across the country and acquired nine others.

The facility is located at 695 Century Circle, Conway, SC 29526-8278, phone 843-733-4800. It includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a repair shop and carries a variety of construction and general industrial equipment.

"H&E has extended its coverage along the South Carolina coast, from Georgetown up to the North Carolina state line, and then inland to I-95 from Dillon to Manning. We can easily reach all points in between with close proximity to state highways 501, 701, and 368 and to major roadways that branch off in all directions," says Branch Manager Joe Pannunzio. "Our location strategically bridges the gap between our existing Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, branches, so we are able to help both new and existing customers secure the right equipment for their projects."

The Myrtle Beach branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, earthmoving equipment, telescopic forklifts, compaction equipment, generators, light towers, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Cushman, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, Hilti, Husqvarna, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kobelco, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Polaris, Sany, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Tag, Towmaster, Unicarriers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.