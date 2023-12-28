(Alliance News) - The board of directors of H-FARM Spa has approved the convening of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve the granting to the same board of a proxy to increase the share capital, to be offered under option to shareholders, up to a maximum of EUR7.9 million.

H-FARM closed Wednesday's session in the red by 3.0 percent at EUR0.18 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.