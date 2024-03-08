(Alliance News) - H-Farm has announced that, with reference to the mandatory total takeover bid jointly promoted by E-Farm S.r.l. and CGN Futuro S.r.l. on ordinary shares of H-FARM Spa, the bidder CGN Futuro Srl has purchased 19,500 ordinary shares of H-FARM at a price of EUR0.1495 per share.

The company points out that the purchase of H-Farm ordinary shares, as noted above, was made at a price lower than the consideration offered for each ordinary share in the context of the offer of EUR0.15.

With the ordinary shares of H-Farm purchased most recently, the bidder CGN Futuro Srl turns out to hold a total of nearly 50.1 million ordinary shares of H-Farm, representing 25.03% of the entire share capital.

It should also be noted that 50 percent of the acquired H-Farm ordinary shares will be transferred to the Offeror E-Farm Srl, according to the terms of the framework agreement.

H-Farma closed Thursday's session in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR0.15 per share

